MLB: Martin Perez, startled by a bull, breaks elbow

Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez broke his nonpitching elbow in a mishap with a bull and is likely to miss the start of the season.

Perez had surgery Monday in Dallas and is expected to start throwing in about a month. The Rangers said Tuesday the 26-year-old is expected to be sidelined from games until mid-April, putting him on track for a possible return to the major leagues by May 1.

The injury occurred on Perez’s ranch in his native Venezuela. General manager Jon Daniels said Perez told him he was startled by a bull and fell on the elbow.

Perez was 13-12 with a 4.82 ERA in a team-high 32 starts. After missing most of the 2014 and 2015 seasons because of reconstructive surgery on his left elbow, Perez has led the Rangers in starts each of the last two seasons.

Catcher Nick Hundley and Giants agree on deal

Catcher Nick Hundley agreed to a $2.5-million, one-year contract to remain with the San Francisco Giants.

The 34-year-old hit .249 with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 303 plate appearances last season and threw out 13 of 49 runners attempting to steal. He has a .249 career average with 81 homers and 340 RBIs.

Cardinals receive federal certification

The St. Louis Cardinals received federal certification giving the organization legal protections in the event of a terrorist attack at Busch Stadium.