MLB: Bosio’s remarks get him fired

Baltimore placed reliever Darren O’Day and outfielder Craig Gentry on the 10-day disabled list. O’Day hurt his left hamstring while fielding a bunt on Tuesday night and Gentry sustained a rib fracture when hit by a pitch in Atlanta on Friday. ... More DL moves: Pittsburgh selected the contract of right-handed reliever Tanner Anderson from triple-A Indianapolis and placed infielder Sean Rodriguez (quad) on the 10-day DL and moved pitcher A.J. Schugel (right shoulder) to the 60-day DL to make room for Anderson. ... Kansas City placed reliever Justin Grimm on the 10-day DL (shoulder) and recalled Jason Adam from triple-A Omaha.