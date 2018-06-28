MLB: Bosio’s remarks get him fired

The Detroit Tigers fired pitching coach Chris Bosio because of insensitive comments that violated team policy and his contract.
The team says it holds employees “to the highest standards of personal conduct on and off the field.” Bosio was in his first season with Detroit after serving in the same role for six years with the Chicago Cubs.
“I have to take seriously what the comments were,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said, declining to elaborate. “And, the action we took was appropriate.”
The Tigers promoted bullpen coach Rick Anderson to replace Bosio.
Etc.
Baltimore placed reliever Darren O’Day and outfielder Craig Gentry on the 10-day disabled list. O’Day hurt his left hamstring while fielding a bunt on Tuesday night and Gentry sustained a rib fracture when hit by a pitch in Atlanta on Friday. ... More DL moves: Pittsburgh selected the contract of right-handed reliever Tanner Anderson from triple-A Indianapolis and placed infielder Sean Rodriguez (quad) on the 10-day DL and moved pitcher A.J. Schugel (right shoulder) to the 60-day DL to make room for Anderson. ... Kansas City placed reliever Justin Grimm on the 10-day DL (shoulder) and recalled Jason Adam from triple-A Omaha.