MLB: Meadows sent to the minors

Outfielder Austin Meadows was demoted Sunday by the Pittsburgh Pirates to triple-A Indianapolis.
Meadows, 23, was the team’s first-round pick in the 2013 draft. He hit .298 in 48 games but lost playing time to Corey Dickerson and Gregory Polanco.
With a dozen strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers, his former team, Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros moved into 26th all-time with 2,588. ... Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almore Jr. was put on the family medical emergency list. ... Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo extended to 51 his club-record streak of games reaching base.