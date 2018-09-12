MLB: Sean Manaea out for year

Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea will have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder next week.
Manaea has been on the disabled list since Aug. 26. The surgery to repair an impingement will be Sept. 19 in Los Angeles.
The 26-year-old Manaea went 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 1602/3 innings this year. He threw a no-hitter April 21 against Boston when he struck out 10.
“He was that guy that every series, when teams played us, they’re looking to see if Manaea’s pitching in the series,” manager Bob Melvin said. “That’s what your top guy means to you. Again, I feel worse for him. We’ll find a way to manage around it.”
Wright takes BP
David Wright took live batting practice Tuesday at Citi Field as the New York Mets captain tries to complete his comeback from a string of debilitating injuries.
The 35-year-old Wright says he’s still trying to regain his timing, and he’ll need to see how he feels Wednesday before looking ahead to the next step.
Wright hasn’t played in the major leagues since May 2016 because of neck, back and shoulder injuries that required surgery.
Etc.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk was back in the lineup Tuesday, two days after he crashed face-first into a guard’s metal chair. Concussion tests were negative, but Grichuk was left with a bloody nose, swollen left eye socket and a few facial cuts. ... The Cleveland Indians said 18-game winner Corey Kluber will not start this weekend, allowing him to get extra days off and to line him up for the postseason.