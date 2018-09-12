MLB: Sean Manaea out for year

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk was back in the lineup Tuesday, two days after he crashed face-first into a guard’s metal chair. Concussion tests were negative, but Grichuk was left with a bloody nose, swollen left eye socket and a few facial cuts. ... The Cleveland Indians said 18-game winner Corey Kluber will not start this weekend, allowing him to get extra days off and to line him up for the postseason.