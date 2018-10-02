Here's the key player on every postseason team

Brewers: Christian Yelich – This will not be the last time this October you hear about how the Dodgers could have acquired Yelich, who grew up in L.A. The Brewers were willing to trade their top prospect to get Yelich; the Dodgers were not. The Miami Marlins thus got outfielder Lewis Brinson rather than outfielder Alex Verdugo. Brinson hit .199 for Miami. Verdugo is unlikely to make the Dodgers’ playoff roster. Yelich, the presumptive NL MVP, finished one home run and one run batted in shy of an NL triple crown.