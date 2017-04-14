MLB report: Blue Jays place Josh Donaldson on 10-day disabled list

The Toronto Blue Jays have put slugging third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list because of a sore right calf.

Donaldson left Thursday's loss to Baltimore in the sixth inning after hobbling into second base on an RBI double, the lone run in a 2-1 defeat. Toronto has lost six straight and is off to a franchise-worst 1-8 start.

“It's very aggravating, very frustrating,” Donaldson said. “The important part is just making sure that whenever I do come back, it's ready, and just go from there.”

Toronto selected Chris Coghlan from triple-A Buffalo and designated catcher Juan Graterol for assignment.

Donaldson said Thursday's mishap felt worse than the one that forced him to leave Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, is hitting .310 with two home runs and four RBIs in nine games. Darwin Barney is starting at third base against the Orioles on Friday. Coghlan was batting .217 with no homers and four RBIs at Buffalo.

Colorado pitcher Jon Gray had X-rays taken after re-injuring his left big toe during a 3-1 victory over San Francisco on Thursday. Manager Bud Black said he couldn’t speculate about the severity of the injury or whether Gray will make his next start. . . . The Chicago Cubs put right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. on the bereavement list and activated left-hander Brian Duensing, who had been on the DL with back tightness. . . . Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria started Avisail Garcia in right field, Leury Garcia in center field and Willy Garcia in left against Minnesota, the first time in major league history that a team started three outfielders with the same last name. The Garcias are not related.