MLB report: Tigers put Miguel Cabrera on 10-day disabled list

The Detroit Tigers placed first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin.

Cabrera, batting .268 with three homers, was injured while diving for a ground ball in the sixth inning of the Tigers’ game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Tigers recalled catcher John Hicks from triple-A Toledo.

In Saturday’s game, Detroit center fielder JaCoby Jones was taken to a hospital after getting hit in the face by a pitch during the third inning. Ausmus said the 24-year-old rookie had a “nasty split lip” and was undergoing a CT scan.

Jones was drilled in the left side of his mouth by a 90 mph fastball from Twins reliever Justin Haley. Jones went down but then sprang to his feet, tossed his helmet away and ran up the third base line in the direction of the Tigers' dugout.

One day later, Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia and manager John Farrell were still sore about Manny Machado’s spikes-up slide. Pedroia was not in Boston’s starting lineup Saturday after hurting his knee and ankle in the eighth inning of Friday night’s 2-0 loss to Baltimore. The injury occurred when Machado spiked Pedroia in the back of his left leg while sliding into second on a force play, and Farrell complained to the league office. ...

Toronto has placed Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right hamstring, joining star Josh Donaldson and other key Blue Jays on the shelf in a frustrating start to the season. Toronto already placed third baseman Donaldson (calf), left-hander J.A. Happ (elbow) and right-hander Aaron Sanchez (finger) on the DL. … The Chicago White Sox recalled catcher Geovany Soto from the 10-day disabled list and moved outfielder Charlie Tilson to the 60-day disabled list.