MLB: Mets ace Noah Syndergaard exits after two innings because of muscle strain

New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard has left his start against the Washington Nationals in the second inning with an injury.

The team announced Syndergaard has “a possible lat strain” and was headed to New York for an MRI.

After throwing a strike to Bryce Harper on his 38th pitch of the game Sunday, Syndergaard grimaced and reached for his right armpit. Mets manager Terry Collins and the team trainer immediately came out, and Collins summoned reliever Sean Gilmartin.

Syndergaard gave up five runs on five hits in the first inning and walked his first two batters of the season, one intentionally., during the 23-5 loss.

The right-hander was making his first start since April 20. He was a late scratch from his last scheduled outing Thursday against the Atlanta Braves because of biceps discomfort. But he threw a bullpen Friday, said he felt fine and refused an MRI exam.

Marlins honor Ichiro

The Miami Marlins have paid tribute to Ichiro Suzuki by giving him a collage of photographs showing each of his first 3,000 hits.

Suzuki reached the milestone last season and was honored before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The ceremony included Japanese home run king Sadaharu Oh offering congratulations in a scoreboard video, and Suzuki responded by bowing toward the scoreboard.

Suzuki originally was to have been honored late last season, but the ceremony was postponed following the death of Marlins ace Jose Fernandez.

The 43-year-old Japanese star spent his first 11 1/2 seasons with Seattle before heading to the New York Yankees and Marlins. He is a career .312 hitter.

Marlins president David Samson says the collage is more than 8 feet wide and took months to assemble.

Etc.

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez lasted only one inning in his return from the 10-day disabled because of a blister. The Blue Jays said Sanchez left because of a split fingernail on his middle finger. While on the DL, Sanchez underwent a procedure to remove part of the troublesome fingernail. … The Texas Rangers claimed infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from the New York Yankees and will make a move to add him to the 25-man roster once he reports to the club. …

Ryan Braun left the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Atlanta Braves because of tightness in his right trapezius, a large muscle that extends from the shoulder into the upper back. … Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl left his team's game at Miami in the fifth inning after he was hit in the leg by Dee Gordon's sharp one-hopper.