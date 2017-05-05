Sports MLB

MLB: Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will not be suspended

Boston ace Chris Sale will not be suspended by Major League Baseball for throwing behind Baltimore’s Manny Machado, ESPN and other outlets reported Friday.

Sale threw a 98-mph fastball behind Machado in the first inning Tuesday at Fenway Park, one day after the Red Sox’s Mookie Betts was hit by a pitch from the OriolesDylan Bundy.

The teams have feuded since April 21 when Ma- chado slid spikes-up into Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

Etc.

Seattle put left-hander James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain. . . . Kansas City put right-hander Ian Kennedy on the DL because of a hamstring strain. . . . The New York Yankees activated catcher Gary Sanchez, who missed four weeks with a biceps strain. . . .

Washington outfielder Bryce Harper was not in the lineup a day after experiencing tightness in his left groin. . . . Milwaukee slugger Ryan Braun had an MRI test on his strained right forearm and was out of the lineup for a fourth straight game.

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°