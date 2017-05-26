MLB: Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki return to Blue Jays' lineup

Toronto Blue Jays infielders Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki have been activated off the disabled list and are back in the starting lineup. The Toronto stars were set to play Friday night against Texas.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, will bat second against Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin. Sidelined since April 13 because of a sore right calf, Donaldson is hitting .310 with two homers and four RBIs in nine games. Tulowitzki, out since April 21 with a sore right hamstring, will bat seventh. He's hitting .263 with one homer and 10 RBIs.

The Blue Jays optioned right-hander Cesar Valdez to triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. was optioned to triple-A following Wednesday's win at Milwaukee.

The injury-wracked Blue Jays are still without three starting pitchers, including right-hander and reigning AL ERA leader Aaron Sanchez, left-hander and 20-game winner J.A. Happ, and left-hander Francisco Liriano.

Toronto has gone 19-15 since starting 2-11, but remains last in the AL East.

Etc.

Chicago White Sox starter James Shields says he is almost ready to go on a rehab assignment. The 35-year-old right-hander threw about a 30-pitch bullpen session for the second time in three days on Friday. He plans to throw again on Monday, then make one or two rehab starts before returning from the 10-day disabled list. Shields has been sidelined since April 16 by a strained right back muscle. Coming off a rough first season with Chicago, Shields is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts. … The Oakland Athletics have scratched right-hander Kendall Graveman from his start at Yankee Stadium. The Athletics didn't announce why Graveman (2-2, 3.83 ERA) wouldn't pitch Friday night in the series opener at New York. Left-hander Sean Manaea (2-3, 5.24 ERA) moved up a day and took Graveman's place. Right-hander Jharel Cotton (3-4, 5.68 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville and start Saturday. …

Boston Red Sox infielder Marco Hernandez will be out the rest of the season after having surgery on his left shoulder. The team says the procedure was performed Friday by Dr. Tom Holovacs in Boston. Hernandez was put on the disabled list May 4 with a left shoulder misalignment. The 24-year-old hit .276 with two RBI in 21 games. … Two items that can be considered the Holy Grail of Babe Ruth memorabilia are up for auction. Ruth's 1927 World Series ring and the 1919 contract of Ruth's sale from the Red Sox to the Yankees are part of the first Lelands.com Invitational Auction. The auction, which takes place through June 30, features many unique and high-value sports memorabilia items.