NL East preview: Nationals should hold off Mets for division title

A look at how the National League West is likely to play out during the 2017 season. (Listed in order of predicted finish. Lineups are projections as of March 28.)
1 | WASHINGTON NATIONALS
2016 | 95-67, 1st in East
Last year in playoffs | 2016
The Nationals sent their top two pitching prospects to the Chicago White Sox for Adam Eaton, who will play center field but whose best position is right field. That stripped depth from their rotation, which is significant because co-ace Stephen Strasburg has been on the disabled list four times in the past two years. But it’s hard not to trust in General Manager Mike Rizzo, whose heist of Trea Turner and Joe Ross for surplus outfielder Steven Souza might be the trade of the decade.
Starting lineup
SS; Trea Turner
LF; Jayson Werth
RF; Bryce Harper
2B; Daniel Murphy
3B; Anthony Rendon
CF; Adam Eaton
1B; Ryan Zimmerman
C; Matt Wieters
Pitching rotation
RH; Max Scherzer
RH; Stephen Strasburg
RH; Tanner Roark
LH; Gio Gonzalez
RH; Joe Ross
Closer
RH Blake Treinen
::
2 | NEW YORK METS
2016 | 87-75, 2nd in East
Last year in playoffs | 2016
Yoenis Cespedes last winter became the seventh outfielder this decade to sign a free-agent contract for at least $100 million. None of the other six — Jayson Werth (2010), Josh Hamilton (2012), Jacoby Ellsbury (2013), Shin-Soo Choo (2013), Jason Heyward (2015) and Justin Upton (2015) — has made an All-Star team since signing his big deal. He better hit, and field too, because the defense of every other regular ranges from average to dreadful — on a team built on a foundation of starting pitching.
Starting lineup
3B; Jose Reyes
LF; Yoenis Cespedes
RF; Jay Bruce
2B; Neil Walker
1B; Lucas Duda
SS; Asdrubal Cabrera
C; Travis d'Arnaud
Pitching rotation
RH Noah Syndergaard
RH Jacob deGrom
RH Matt Harvey
RH Zack Wheeler
RH Robert Gsellman
Closer
RH; Jeurys Familia
::
3 | ATLANTA BRAVES
2016 | 68-93, 5th in East
Last year in playoffs | 2013
Dear Braves fans: We stripped our team of most of its talent in rebuilding our roster, and we might have the best arms in all the minor leagues, but we wanted you to enjoy a competitive team in the debut season of our new ballpark. After all, taxpayers paid more than $350 million for it. So please welcome Bartolo Colon, R.A. Dickey and Brandon Phillips, a combined 120 years old. — The management
Starting lineup
CF; Ender Inciarte
SS; Dansby Swanson
1B; Freddie Freeman
LF; Matt Kemp
RF; Nick Markakis
2B; Brandon Phillips
3B; Adonis Garcia
C; Tyler Flowers/Kurt Suzuki
Pitching rotation
RH; Julio Teheran
RH; Bartolo Colon
LH; Jaime Garcia
RH; R.A. Dickey
LH; Mike Foltynewicz
Closer
RH; Jim Johnson
::
4 | PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
2016 | 68-93, 4th in East
Last year in playoffs | 2011
The Phillies may get worse before they get better, if in July they flip free-agents-to-be Howie Kendrick, Michael Saunders, Jeremy Hellickson, Jeanmar Gomez and Joaquin Benoit to contenders for a few more prospects. The future looks bright, but the present means a fifth consecutive losing season, not so long after five consecutive NL East titles (2007-11).
Starting lineup
2B; Cesar Hernandez
LF; Howie Kendrick
CF; Odubel Herrera
3B; Maikel Franco
RF; Michael Saunders
1B; Tommy Joseph
C; Cameron Rupp
SS; Freddy Galvis
Pitching rotation
RH; Jeremy Hellickson
RH; Jerad Eickhoff
RH; Clay Buchholz
RH; Vince Velasquez
RH; Aaron Nola
Closer
RH; Jeanmar Gomez
::
5 | MIAMI MARLINS
2016 | 68-93, 3rd in East
Last year in playoffs | 2003
The Marlins opened their vault to Kenley Jansen last winter and basically invited him to take all the cash. He passed. The duo of Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton could be as good as it gets, but Stanton has played 125 games in a season once in the past five years. The Marlins were seven games over .500 when the late Jose Fernandez started and 10 games under .500 otherwise. The rotation has a patchwork feel, and the farm system is barren. Good news? Much-loathed owner Jeffrey Loria is selling the team.
Starting lineup
2B; Dee Gordon
3B; Martin Prado
CF; Christian Yelich
RF; Giancarlo Stanton
1B; Justin Bour
LF; Marcell Ozuna
C; J.T. Realmuto
SS; Adeiny Hechavarria
Pitching rotation
RH; Edinson Volquez
RH; Dan Straily
RH; Tom Koehler
LH; Wei-Yin Chen
LH; Adam Conley
Closer
RH; A.J. Ramos
Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin