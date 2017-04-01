NL East preview: Nationals should hold off Mets for division title

A look at how the National League West is likely to play out during the 2017 season. (Listed in order of predicted finish. Lineups are projections as of March 28.)

1 | WASHINGTON NATIONALS

2016 | 95-67, 1st in East

Last year in playoffs | 2016

The Nationals sent their top two pitching prospects to the Chicago White Sox for Adam Eaton, who will play center field but whose best position is right field. That stripped depth from their rotation, which is significant because co-ace Stephen Strasburg has been on the disabled list four times in the past two years. But it’s hard not to trust in General Manager Mike Rizzo, whose heist of Trea Turner and Joe Ross for surplus outfielder Steven Souza might be the trade of the decade.

Starting lineup

SS; Trea Turner

LF; Jayson Werth

RF; Bryce Harper

2B; Daniel Murphy

3B; Anthony Rendon

CF; Adam Eaton

1B; Ryan Zimmerman

C; Matt Wieters

Pitching rotation

RH; Max Scherzer

RH; Stephen Strasburg

RH; Tanner Roark

LH; Gio Gonzalez

RH; Joe Ross

Closer

RH Blake Treinen

2 | NEW YORK METS

2016 | 87-75, 2nd in East

Last year in playoffs | 2016

Yoenis Cespedes last winter became the seventh outfielder this decade to sign a free-agent contract for at least $100 million. None of the other six — Jayson Werth (2010), Josh Hamilton (2012), Jacoby Ellsbury (2013), Shin-Soo Choo (2013), Jason Heyward (2015) and Justin Upton (2015) — has made an All-Star team since signing his big deal. He better hit, and field too, because the defense of every other regular ranges from average to dreadful — on a team built on a foundation of starting pitching.

Starting lineup

3B; Jose Reyes

CF; Curtis Granderson

LF; Yoenis Cespedes

RF; Jay Bruce

2B; Neil Walker

1B; Lucas Duda

SS; Asdrubal Cabrera

C; Travis d'Arnaud

Pitching rotation

RH Noah Syndergaard

RH Jacob deGrom

RH Matt Harvey

RH Zack Wheeler

RH Robert Gsellman

Closer

RH; Jeurys Familia

3 | ATLANTA BRAVES

2016 | 68-93, 5th in East

Last year in playoffs | 2013

Dear Braves fans: We stripped our team of most of its talent in rebuilding our roster, and we might have the best arms in all the minor leagues, but we wanted you to enjoy a competitive team in the debut season of our new ballpark. After all, taxpayers paid more than $350 million for it. So please welcome Bartolo Colon, R.A. Dickey and Brandon Phillips, a combined 120 years old. — The management

Starting lineup

CF; Ender Inciarte

SS; Dansby Swanson

1B; Freddie Freeman

LF; Matt Kemp

RF; Nick Markakis

2B; Brandon Phillips

3B; Adonis Garcia

C; Tyler Flowers/Kurt Suzuki

Pitching rotation

RH; Julio Teheran

RH; Bartolo Colon

LH; Jaime Garcia

RH; R.A. Dickey

LH; Mike Foltynewicz

Closer

RH; Jim Johnson

4 | PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

2016 | 68-93, 4th in East

Last year in playoffs | 2011

The Phillies may get worse before they get better, if in July they flip free-agents-to-be Howie Kendrick, Michael Saunders, Jeremy Hellickson, Jeanmar Gomez and Joaquin Benoit to contenders for a few more prospects. The future looks bright, but the present means a fifth consecutive losing season, not so long after five consecutive NL East titles (2007-11).

Starting lineup

2B; Cesar Hernandez

LF; Howie Kendrick

CF; Odubel Herrera

3B; Maikel Franco

RF; Michael Saunders

1B; Tommy Joseph

C; Cameron Rupp

SS; Freddy Galvis

Pitching rotation

RH; Jeremy Hellickson

RH; Jerad Eickhoff

RH; Clay Buchholz

RH; Vince Velasquez

RH; Aaron Nola

Closer

RH; Jeanmar Gomez

5 | MIAMI MARLINS

2016 | 68-93, 3rd in East

Last year in playoffs | 2003

The Marlins opened their vault to Kenley Jansen last winter and basically invited him to take all the cash. He passed. The duo of Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton could be as good as it gets, but Stanton has played 125 games in a season once in the past five years. The Marlins were seven games over .500 when the late Jose Fernandez started and 10 games under .500 otherwise. The rotation has a patchwork feel, and the farm system is barren. Good news? Much-loathed owner Jeffrey Loria is selling the team.