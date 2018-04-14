Three up, three down: Angels are clobbering the competition. The Reds, not so much

Flipping out: Bat flip etiquette is in the eye of the beholder. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle ripped Cubs infielder Javier Baez for flipping his bat on a pop fly. "Where's the respect for the game?" Hurdle said. "I would bet that men over there talked to him because I do believe they have a group over there that speaks truth to power." The Cubs did talk to him, but manager Joe Maddon said that was none of Hurdle's business. "The mistakes of youth are preferable to the wisdom of old age any day of the week," Maddon said. With that, we'd like to welcome new Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who spoke to the newsroom in front of this slogan: "Speaking truth to power since 1881." Power, that is, not power hitters.