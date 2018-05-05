Three up, three down: Ichiro Suzuki heads to front office; Astros closer Ken Giles struggles again

Domo arigato: One of the most entertaining careers in major league history came to an unofficial end Friday, when Ichiro Suzuki agreed he would not play for the Mariners the rest of this season. We delighted for two decades in his unorthodox stance, his superb glove, arm and bat, and even in his wicked humor. "August in Kansas City is hotter than two rats [mating] in a wool sock," he once said. Suzuki, 44, could sign a one-day contract next year, which could allow him to officially retire during the Mariners' season-opening series in Japan. We'd like to see him become Minnie Minoso for a new generation, trotted out each decade by the Mariners for a pinch-hitting appearance or two. Minoso last played for the White Sox at 54, grounding out against the Angels and a pitcher half his age.