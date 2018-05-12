Three up, three down: Stanton and the Yankees get hot, but big league bats overall are cooler

Video game diagnosis: As soon as the Red Sox said pitcher David Price would miss a start because of carpal tunnel syndrome, Price shot down suggestions that the injury was triggered by the hours he spends playing the popular "Fortnite" video game. "If that was the cause of the problem," he said, "it started back in 1997 when I got my first PlayStation when I was 12 years old." He did say he would stop playing the game in the clubhouse. In 2006, the Tigers said the inflammation in pitcher Joel Zumaya's forearm and wrist had been caused by the motions required in "Guitar Hero," a PlayStation game. The subsequent XBox version of that game included this warning: "No pitchers were harmed in the making of this game. Except for one. Joel Zumaya."