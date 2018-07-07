Three up, three down: Could there be a second round of Mannywood? Are the Indians invisible?

Do or do not: There is no try? Don’t dare suggest that to the Rays, who gave us the reliever-as-starter (“the opener”) this season and followed with the catcher-as-closer this week. They took a core sabermetric claim – the save is overrated; any major league pitcher should be able to hold a three-run lead for one inning – and applied it to a catcher in the bottom of the 16th inning, in a game in which they had built a five-run lead in the top of the 16th. They had reliever Jose Alvarado warming up, but the lead got so big they tried catcher Jesus Sucre instead. Sucre gave up three consecutive hits and a long out, and the Rays had to rush in Alvarado. We like Phillies manager Gabe Kapler’s idea of a prepared position player working an inning to save the bullpen in a blowout loss, but pitchers and their valuable arms should not be treated as lab rats.