Three up, three down: The Mets have done it all this year, except win

Breaking the unwritten rules: The aftermath was the most interesting part of the incident in which the Miami Marlins’ Jose Urena got a six-game suspension for intentionally hitting the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna. Several players took to social media to rip one of their peers, and no one wanted to hear the old-school bromide that you ought to brush back a hot hitter to make him uncomfortable. Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh: “Don’t ruin a guy’s season bc you can’t execute, & damn sure don’t drill him just bc you can’t think of another way to get him out.” Former Dodgers and Texas Rangers infielder Michael Young: “Stop bringing up Pedro, Unit, Drysdale, Gibson, etc. Those guys got people out because they’re HOFers. Pitching inside was an art to them. For every guy like that, there are tons of other tough guys who pitched inside w no command, got shelled, and then got released.”