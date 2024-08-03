Zach Neto’s three-run homer helps power Angels past Mets, snap losing streak

The Angels’ Zach Neto celebrates with Nolan Schanuel after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of the team’s win over the Mets Saturday at Angel Stadium.

Zach Neto drove in a career-high four runs, including three with a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, and the Angels rallied for a 5-4 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night despite J.D. Martinez’s second grand slam in eight games.

Neto connected on a cutter from Huascar Brazobán (1-3) and put it in the Mets’ bullpen in left field to put the Halos back on top.

Michael Stefanic started the rally with a two-out base hit and Nolan Schanuel drew a walk to set the table for Neto’s team-leading 17th homer of the season. Neto also had an RBI single in the fifth inning as the Angels snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matt Moore (5-2) got the win and Ben Joyce retired all four hitters he faced in 1 1/3 innings for his first big league save. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out Martinez for the final out on a 104.7-mph fastball, the fastest pitch in the majors this season.

Joyce has a 23-inning scoreless streak and has not allowed a run in 18 straight outings since June 14.

The Angels led 2-0 going into the seventh after starter José Soriano tossed six shutout innings and Kevin Pillar made a pair of great defensive plays. But the Mets loaded the bases with one out and Martinez drove a low and inside sinker from Hunter Strickland over the wall in center.

It was Martinez’s 10th career grand slam. He also hit one on July 26 against Atlanta.

The Mets’ designated hitter is batting .333 (12 for 36) with 11 RBIs in his last 10 games.

Soriano struck out six and allowed five hits with two walks.

Pillar made an impact on the game’s opening play with a diving catch at the warning track in center on Francisco Lindor’s line drive. In the fourth inning, Pillar threw out Jeff McNeil at second base when he tried to stretch a single into extra bases.

Pillar also came through with his offense. He lined a base hit to left with two outs in the first to drive in Neto.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: IF Luis Rengifo was placed on the injured list for the second time this season due to right wrist inflammation.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.89 ERA) has won both of his starts since the All-Star break. Angels RHP Griffin Canning (3-10, 5.25 ERA) is 0-2 in his last six outings.