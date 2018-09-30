Advertisement

The top 25 poll shakes up a bit after seven ranked teams lost over the weekend

Eduardo Gonzalez
By
Sep 30, 2018 | 11:50 AM
Notre Dame linebacker Te'von Coney (4) reacts after intercepting a Stanford pass during the second half on Saturday in South Bend, Ind. (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

The Associated Press top 25 football poll saw some shake-ups and movement due to seven ranked teams losing this past weekend.

It comes as no surprise that Alabama again sits at the No. 1 spot with 58 first-place votes. Georgia comes in at No. 2 followed by Ohio State with one first-place vote, Clemson with one first-place vote and Louisiana State rounding out the top five.

Notre Dame sits outside of the top five at No. 6, jumping two spots after taking care of Stanford 38-17. West Virginia and Washington are welcomed into the top 10 at No. 9 and 10 respectively.

Penn State and Stanford both fall out of the top 10 after their losses to Ohio State and Notre Dame at No. 11 and 14.

Kentucky made the biggest jump in the poll rising four spots to No. 13 while Stanford dropped the most with seven spots.

Newcomers into the top 25 include No. 21 Colorado, No. 22 Florida, No. 23 North Carolina State, No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 25 Oklahoma State. Brigham Young, Duke, Mississippi State, California and Texas Tech all fell from the top 25.

Other Pac-12 teams ranked besides Washington, Stanford and Colorado include No. 18 Oregon. Washington State, California and Arizona State all received votes at 14, 10 and two respectively.

1. Alabama (58)

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson (1)

5. Louisiana State

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma

8. Auburn

9. West Virginia

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. Central Florida

13. Kentucky

14. Stanford

15. Michigan

16. Wisconsin

17. Miami, Fla.

18. Oregon

19. Texas

20. Michigan State

21. Colorado

22. Florida

23. North Carolina State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Oklahoma State

The next poll will be released Oct. 7.

