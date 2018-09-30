The top 25 poll shakes up a bit after seven ranked teams lost over the weekend

The Associated Press top 25 football poll saw some shake-ups and movement due to seven ranked teams losing this past weekend.
It comes as no surprise that Alabama again sits at the No. 1 spot with 58 first-place votes. Georgia comes in at No. 2 followed by Ohio State with one first-place vote, Clemson with one first-place vote and Louisiana State rounding out the top five.
Notre Dame sits outside of the top five at No. 6, jumping two spots after taking care of Stanford 38-17. West Virginia and Washington are welcomed into the top 10 at No. 9 and 10 respectively.
Penn State and Stanford both fall out of the top 10 after their losses to Ohio State and Notre Dame at No. 11 and 14.
Kentucky made the biggest jump in the poll rising four spots to No. 13 while Stanford dropped the most with seven spots.
Newcomers into the top 25 include No. 21 Colorado, No. 22 Florida, No. 23 North Carolina State, No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 25 Oklahoma State. Brigham Young, Duke, Mississippi State, California and Texas Tech all fell from the top 25.
Other Pac-12 teams ranked besides Washington, Stanford and Colorado include No. 18 Oregon. Washington State, California and Arizona State all received votes at 14, 10 and two respectively.
1. Alabama (58)
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Clemson (1)
5. Louisiana State
6. Notre Dame
7. Oklahoma
8. Auburn
9. West Virginia
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. Central Florida
13. Kentucky
14. Stanford
15. Michigan
16. Wisconsin
17. Miami, Fla.
18. Oregon
19. Texas
20. Michigan State
21. Colorado
22. Florida
23. North Carolina State
24. Virginia Tech
25. Oklahoma State
The next poll will be released Oct. 7.