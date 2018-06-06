American Pharoah may have stolen some of Justify's thunder

But, despite the mob of media and nonstop sound of cameras whirring, it was different than it was three years ago when American Pharoah arrived in the hopes of being the first Triple Crown winner in 37 years. The media contingent isn’t quite as big, maybe 30% smaller. The security around the barn is more accommodating. Trainer Bob Baffert seemed more relaxed and resigned to whatever outcome awaits Justify’s attempt to become the 13th winner of the Triple Crown on Saturday.