College basketball: Allonzo Trier injured in Arizona’s win

Allonzo Trier banged knees and immediately went down. The McKale Center fell silent as Arizona’s leading scorer and All-American candidate writhed on the floor, clutching his left knee.

Trier returned in the second half with an ice bag on his knee, but his injury put a damper on an otherwise dominant performance.

Deandre Ayton scored 25 points and Trier added 15 before leaving with the injury, lifting No. 18 Arizona to an 83-53 rout of North Dakota State on Monday night.

“I’m sure he’ll have a bruise there and hopefully he’s good for the long haul,” coach Sean Miller said.

Arizona (9-3) blew past the Bison (5-6) with a 29-3 run spanning halftime to win its 46th straight nonconference home game.

at No. 2 Michigan State 107, Houston Baptist 62: Miles Bridges matched his career high with 33 points and the Spartans (11-1) set a school record with 16 blocks while winning their 10 straight since losing to top-ranked Duke. Michigan State hosts Long Beach State on Thursday.

at No. 12 Gonzaga 101, IUPUI 71: Killian Tillie scored a career-high 27 points and Johnathan Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Bulldogs’ big men responded after coach Mark Few made them come off the bench.

at No. 14 Kansas 109, Omaha 64: Svi Mykhailiuk continued his hot shooting, hitting six threes and scoring 26 for the Jayhawks (9-2).

at No. 15 Texas Christian 91, Texas Southern 72: JD Miller scored 20 points and Vladimir Brodziansky had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Horned Frogs dropped the Tigers to 0-12.

at No. 24 Florida State 69, Charleston Southern 58: Phil Cofer scored 19 points and the Seminoles (10-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season.

at No. 25 Creighton 90, Texas-Arlington 81: Marcus Foster scored 22 of his 32 in the first half as Creighton (9-2) won its fourth in a row.

Games Tuesday featuring Southland programs:

MEN

Pepperdine at Weber State — 6 PST

UC Irvine at Montana — 6 PST

Cal State Northridge at Sacramento State — 7 p.m.

San Diego Christian at UC Santa Barbara — 7 p.m.

WOMEN

USC vs. Middle Tennessee in Rio Grande, Texas — 2:30 PST