College basketball: No. 2 Virginia defeats Wake Forest to stay undefeated in ACC play

Kyle Guy scored 17 points, and No. 2 Virginia beat Wake Forest 59-49 on Sunday night for its 10th straight win.

De'Andre Hunter added 16 points to help the first-place Cavaliers (18-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extend their longest winning streak since 2015-16 and open league play with seven victories for the second time in four years. Virginia shot nearly 46 percent in the second half while holding Wake Forest to 30 percent shooting after halftime.

Bryant Crawford scored 11 points, and Mitchell Wilbekin and Brandon Childress added 10 apiece for the Demon Deacons (8-11, 1-6), who kept it close against a highly-ranked Virginia team for the second time in three years but still managed to lose their fifth straight.

Devon Hall added 12 points to help the Cavaliers win a tight one in which there were nine lead changes and five ties.

at No. 23 Michigan 62, Rutgers 47: Moe Wagner scored 16 points and Duncan Robinson added 12 to lift Michigan over Rutgers.

The Wolverines (17-5, 6-3 Big Ten) rebounded from a 20-point loss at Nebraska on Thursday, taking the lead for good with a 13-0 run in the first half. Both teams shot well under 50 percent from the field, but this Michigan team is more capable of winning with defense than in the past.

Corey Sanders scored 12 points for Rutgers (12-9, 2-6), and Deshawn Freeman added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Freeman also had the only assist of the game for Rutgers, which finished with 13 turnovers.

No. 25 Miami 86, at North Carolina State 81: Bruce Brown Jr. scored 19 points and Miami shot 58 percent from the field.

Anthony Lawrence II and Ebuka Izundu each had 15 points for the Hurricanes (14-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Miami led the entire second half but struggled to put the Wolfpack away in a game that came down to the final seconds.

Miami came into Raleigh as one the ACC's worst 3-point shooting teams, but made 10 of 19 tries from behind the arc for its best output in a league game. Omer Yurtseven had 28 points for the Wolfpack (13-7, 3-4), who shot 63 percent after halftime and 54 percent for the game.

Pac-12

MEN

at Utah 82, Washington State 69: Tyler Rawson scored 22 points and knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers as Utah beat Washington State 82-69 on Sunday night.

The Utes (12-7, 4-4) won their second consecutive game for the first time since late December and the Cougars (9-10, 1-6) have now lost 6 of 7.

Utah got contributions from some unlikely faces en route the double-digit victory. It never trailed.

Rawson went 6 for 7 from 3-point range after not scoring in double digits the last three games. The 22 points were his second-highest total of the season and the most since Dec. 20.

Guard Sedrick Barefield came off the bench for the first time during Pac-12 play and found the shooting touch that had disappeared as he was a combined 1 for 16 in the previous three games. The junior finished with 14 points.

Forward Gabe Bealer was aggressive and surpassed his point totals from Utah's previous eight games in the first half alone. His 15 points were the most since scoring a season-high 20 in the second game of the year.

The reliable Justin Bibbins added 13 points and season-high 12 assists.

Washington State trailed by 42-32 at halftime, but cut the lead to six points after a 7-0 run early in the second half. The Utes however answered with a 14-5 run that essentially put the game away.

SOUTHLAND

WOMEN

at No. 13 UCLA 64, Stanford 53: Jordin Canada had 21 points, Monique Billings had 18 and the Bruins (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12 Conference) won their fourth game in a row. The Cardinal (12-8, 6-2) missed their first six shots.

No. 21 California 62, USC 59: Asha Thomas made a go-ahead three-point play with 1:29 to play for the Golden Bears (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12). There were 16 ties and 14 lead changes. Kristen Simon had 21 points for the Trojans (13-6, 3-5).