College basketball roundup: Texas Tech victory at Kansas is a first

Kennan Allen scored 15 points, Norense Odiase and Justin Gray had 12 apiece and No. 18 Texas Tech never trailed Tuesday night in an 85-73 victory over No. 10 Kansas at Lawrence, Kan.

The Red Raiders, 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, built a 16-point lead midway through the first half en route to their first victory in 18 games at Allen Fieldhouse. They found an answer every time the three-point-dependent Jayhawks (11-3, 1-1) tried to mount a second-half charge.

Devonte Graham led the Jayhawks with 27 points, but a lot of that came at the foul line, where he made all 13 of his free throws.

The senior guard struggled from the field, as did his teammates. Kansas made only six of 26 three-point shots, going 0 for 12 in the second half.

at No. 5 Xavier 86, Butler 79: Trevon Bluiett scored 21 points, J.P. Macura scored 15 of his 20 in the first half and the Musketeers (15-1, 3-0 Big East) won their 10th in a row to match the best start in school history.

Florida 83, at No. 11 Texas A&M 66: Egor Koulechov scored 19 points, Keith Stone scored 18 and the Gators (10-4, 2-0 SEC) cruised against the short-handed Aggies (11-3, 0-2). Texas A&M, which played without three starters, suffered its second consecutive lopsided defeat after Saturday’s 79-57 blowout loss at Alabama.

No. 16 Texas Christian 81, at Baylor 78: Vladimir Brodziansky scored 18 points, including the go-ahead three-point basket in overtime, to help the Horned Frogs (13-1, 1-1 Big 12) bounce back from their only loss. Jo Lual-Acuil had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Baylor (10-4, 0-2).

at Mississippi State 78, No. 22 Arkansas 75: Brothers Nick and Quinndary Weatherspoon each scored 22 points to lead the Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 SEC).

Auburn 94, at No. 23 Tennessee 84: Bryce Brown and Jared Harper each scored 18 points and Auburn (13-1, 1-0 SEC) won its 11th in a row, defeating Tennessee (9-4, 0-2) at Knoxville for the first time since 1998.

