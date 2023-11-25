Basketball roundup: Freshman Grayson Coleman leads Calabasas to 6-0 start

Calabasas freshman guard Grayson Coleman has helped the Coyotes to a 6-0 start.

What a high school basketball debut for freshman Grayson Coleman of Calabasas. He’s had two weeks of major contributions, culminating with a 20-point performance on Saturday night to lead the 6-0 Coyotes to 59-53 victory over Oak Park in the championship game of the West Valley Tip-off Classic.

He was named tournament MVP. His father, Ryan, was a star point guard during his days at Calabasas and is now head coach at Shalhevet.

Westlake 71, Thousand Oaks 63: The Warriors won the Santa Clara tournament. Kayden Elsokary had 24 points and Austin Maziasz added 16 points. Elias Chin had 33 points for Thousand Oaks.

Los Alamitos 95, Villa Park 66: The Griffins improved to 7-0. Samori Guyness scored 18 points and Wes Trevino, D. Wempe and Liam Gray added 16 points apiece.

Mater Dei 108, Dos Pueblos 50: The Monarchs (2-0) received 22 points and 12 rebounds from Blake Davidson, Brannon Martinsen and Luke Barnett added 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Oxnard 56, Simi Valley 49: Ryder Mjoen had 33 points in the Pioneers’ defeat.

Crespi 72, Windward 60: Joe Sterling led the unbeaten Celts (5-0) with 35 points. Gavin Hightower had 25 points for Windward.

St. Francis 46, Marina 45: Mazi Mosley finished with 17 points and DeLan Grant had 15 points for St. Francis.

Crean Lutheran 60, Pacific Christian 49: Kaiden Bailey led Crean Lutheran with 30 points.

South Pasadena 76, Bosco Tech 65: Derek Peterson scored 29 points and Russ Williams had 25 for South Pasadena. Jaden Erami had 21 points for Bosco Tech.

Brentwood 71, Dunn 48: Freshman Hunter Caplan scored 37 points for Brentwood.

Valencia 80, Santa Clara 17: Bryce Bedgood had 21 points for Valencia.

Carlsbad 65, Santa Margarita 62: Brayden Kyman had 19 points and Dallas Washington 18 for Santa Margarita.

Damien 71, Hillcrest 41: Nate Garcia had 22 points for Damien.

Rolling Hills Prep 48, Bishop Amat 46: Nick Welch led a balanced attack with 12 points for Rolling Hills Prep.

Redondo Union 86, Sacramento Grant 38: SJ Madison had 15 points for Redondo Union.

Sierra Canyon 79, Clovis North 39: The Trailblazers stayed unbeaten. Noah Williams and Jayden Alexander each scored 19 points.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 71, Mira Costa 55: Mercy Miller had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Notre Dame and Angelino added 17 points.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 52, DeSoto (Texas) 43: Mackenly Randolph contributed 26 points and 10 rebounds for Sierra Canyon.

Sage Hill 70, Ontario Christian 61: Tournament MVP Amalia Holguin scored 14 points to help Sage Hill win the Redondo Union tournament. Kamdyn Klamberg had 18 points. Freshman Kaleena Smith scored 28 points for Ontario Christian.

Mater Dei 89, Paramount 60: Addie Deal and Kaeli Wynn each scored 33 points for Mater Dei.

Duncanville (Texas) 78, Etiwanda 75: It took two overtimes but Etiwanda was beaten in Texas.