College football roundup: Rice defeats Prairie View with last-second field goal

Emmanuel Esukpa had a career-high 173 yards rushing and a score and Jack Fox kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired to help Rice beat Prairie View A&M 31-28 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Esukpa came in with 74 carries for 317 yards rushing and three touchdowns in his career. Austin Walter added 11 carries for 83 yards and two scores for Rice, which finished with 310 yards rushing and nearly doubled Prairie View in time of possession.
Hawaii 43, at Colorado State 34: Cole McDonald led the Warriors to their first win in Fort Collins since 1988, picking apart the Rams’ secondary after nearly blowing a 30-point lead. McDonald threw for 418 yards and three touchdowns.
at Massachusetts 63, Duquesne 15: Andrew Ford passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and Bilal Ally rushed for 109 yards and a score on just nine carries as the Minutemen romped to a win.