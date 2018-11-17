College football: Ohio State edges Maryland 52-51 in overtime thriller

at No. 21 Mississippi State 52, Arkansas 6: Nick Fitzgerald threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead jthe Bulldogs, 7-4, 3-4 SEC) past the Razobacks (2-7, 0-6). In his final home game, Fitzgerald had another big performance in a career full of them. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 127 yards and also ran for 85 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown. Senior Aeris Williams, who was starting in place of the injured Kylin Hill, added 104 yards rushing on 15 carries.