College football: Ohio State edges Maryland 52-51 in overtime thriller

Tenth-ranked Ohio State went to overtime to avoid one of the most stunning upsets in this college football season, defeating Maryland 52-51 on Saturday in College Park, Md., when the Terrapins failed to convert a two-point conversion after the potential game-tying touchdown.
Favored by 14 1/2 points, Ohio State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) trailed by two touchdowns in the third quarter and 45-38 with under two minutes left before rallying to a pivotal victory.
After a five-yard touchdown run by Dwayne Haskins gave the Buckeyes the lead to start overtime, Tayon Fleet-Davis scored to get the Terrapins within a point. Interim coach Matt Canada decided to end it right there, going for 2, but Tyrrell Pigrome's pass to Jeshaun Jones was off target.
The victory kept the Buckeyes in the hunt for the Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State concludes the regular season next week in a game against Michigan that will decide the Big Ten East winner.
The Buckeyes never led until overtime against the upstart Terrapins (5-6, 3-5). Haskins ran for three touchdowns and was 28 for 38 for 405 yards and three TDs.
Ohio State finished with a whopping 688 yards, including 203 on the ground by J.K. Dobbins, but the defense allowed 535 yards and seven touchdowns.
Maryland freshman Anthony McFarland had touchdown runs of 81 and 75 yards in the first quarter and finished with 298 yards rushing — seven short of the school's single-game record.
The Terps took a 45-38 lead when Chigoziem Okonkwo recovered a fumble by McFarland in the end zone with 1:41 left. Haskins then orchestrated a 50-yard, beat-the-clock drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Binjimen Victory with 40 seconds remaining.
Up 24-17 at halftime, the Terrapins garnered further momentum on Ohio State's first drive of the second half when RaVon Davis picked off a deflected pass and took it 37 yards for a score.
The Buckeyes answered with a 73-yard scoring drive that featured a pair of penalties against Maryland, including a pass interference call on a third-and-7. After Ohio State pulled even in the fourth quarter, Maryland moved back in front on a 27-yard touchdown pass by Pigrome, who was making his first start of the season after Kasim Hill sustained a season-ending knee injury last week.
Pigrome went 6 for 13 for 181 yards.
at No. 1 Alabama 50, Citadel 17: Tua Tagovailoa passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns but the Crimson Tide struggled for 30-plus minutes before putting away The Citadel.
The Crimson Tide (11-0), which had coasted against Southeastern Conference opponents, went into halftime tied 10-10 with the FCS Bulldogs (4-6). It wasn't until `Bama scored two touchdowns in a 12-second span on its way to a 27-point third quarter that the Tide could rest easy.
at No. 13 Florida 63, Idaho 10: Feleipe Franks passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half — and the Gators 8-3) (ran up 600 total yards in a rout of the Vandals (4-7), who avoided a shutout when Cade Coffee made a 38-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Florida rolled to a 49-0 lead at halftime. Gators defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown on the first play to start the onslaught. Four other touchdown drives took less than two minutes and the longest of the seven first-half scores came in 2:24.
No. 14 Penn State 20, at Rutgers 7: Trace McSorley threw two touchdown passes to tight end Pat Freiermuth and Nittany Lions’ defense set up two touchdowns with turnovers, sending the Scarlet Knights to their 10th straight loss. McSorley's touchdown passes covered 6 yards in the second quarter and 18 in the fourth. Jake Pinegar added field goals of 22 and 19 yards.
at No. 17 Kentucky 34, Middle Tennessee 23: Mike Edwards had two takeaways leading to two touchdowns and the Wildcats (8-3) made several fourth-quarter defensive stops to escape with the win against the Blue Raiders (7-4).
at No. 21 Mississippi State 52, Arkansas 6: Nick Fitzgerald threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead jthe Bulldogs, 7-4, 3-4 SEC) past the Razobacks (2-7, 0-6). In his final home game, Fitzgerald had another big performance in a career full of them. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 127 yards and also ran for 85 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown. Senior Aeris Williams, who was starting in place of the injured Kylin Hill, added 104 yards rushing on 15 carries.
No. 22 Northwestern 24, at Minnesota 14: Isaiah Bowser rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and the Wildcats (7-4, 7-1 in Big Ten) turned three turnovers by Gophers (5-6, 2-6) quarterback Tanner Morgan into 10 points on the way to a victory that stretched their program-record road winning streak to eight games. Clayton Thorson completed 15 of 21 passes for 230 yards without a turnover and had a 13-yard touchdown run.
In other games:
— Kenny Pickett threw a career-best three touchdown passes, all in the second half, and Pittsburgh (7-4, 6-1) picked up a 34-13 victory over host Wake Forest (5-6, 2-5) to clinch its first berth in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Pickett finished 23 of 30 for a career-high 316 yards with scoring passes of 4 yards to Rafael Araujo-Jones, 63 yards to Taysir Mack and 23 yards to Maurice Ffrench.
— Barrett Pickering kicked three field goals in the fourth quarter, the last one a 47-yarder with 5:13 left, as Nebraska (4-7, 3-5 Big Ten) came from behind for a 9-6 defeat of visiting Michigan State (6-5, 4-4).
— Isaiah Wright returned a punt 73 yards for a go-ahead touchdown and Chapelle Russell recovered a fumble in the end zone to cap a big second half as Temple (7-4, 6-1 American Athletic) rallied for a 27-17 victory over host South Florida. The Bulls fell to 7-4, 3-4.
— Fullback Darnell Woolfolk rushed for three touchdowns, the 10th time in his career with multiple scores, and Kelvin Hopkins Jr. ran for another score as Army (9-2) held off visiting Colgate (9-1) for a 28-14 victory to snap the Raiders' 14-game winning streak.
— Ryan Finley threw for 316 yards and a career-high four touchdowns and the Wolfpack (7-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast) cruises to the win over the Cardinals (2-9, 0-8). North Carolina State rolled up 518 yards and 45 straight points on the ACC's second-worst defense. Kelvin Harmon caught seven passes for 100 yards and a score.