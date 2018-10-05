College football viewers' guide: Notre Dame-Virginia Tech and rivalries dominate the weekend

It’s another weekend of college football, which means it’s time to cancel your other Saturday plans to binge-watch games from morning until late night. The Times’ Eduardo Gonzalez lets us know what will be on our televisions and computer screens this weekend:
FRIDAY
Utah State (3-1) at Brigham Young (3-2), 6 p.m., ESPN2
The state rivals will meet for the right to claim the Old Wagon Wheel. Brigham Young is coming off a 35-7 loss to Washington and Utah State has won three in a row. The Cougars will be tested by an Aggies offense that averages 51.5 points a game.
4 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Louisville, ESPN.
4:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Marshall, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).
SATURDAY MORNING
No. 19 Texas (4-1) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (5-0), 9 a.m., Channel 11
The Red River Rivalry in Dallas will have huge implications as both teams come in undefeated in Big 12 Conference play. Texas, which is only allowing 19.8 points per game, will be challenged by quarterback Kyler Murray and the Oklahoma offense. Murray passed for 432 yards and six touchdowns in a 66-33 win over Baylor last week.
9 a.m.: No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas, ESPN; Kansas at No. 9 West Virginia, ESPN2; Maryland at No. 15 Michigan, Channel 7; Northwestern at No. 20 Michigan State, FS1; Tulane at Cincinnati, ESPNU; Buffalo at Central Michigan, CBSSN; East Carolina at Temple, ESPN News; Missouri at South Carolina, SEC Network (SEC); Illinois at Rutgers, Big Ten Network (Big Ten).
9:15 a.m.: Syracuse at Pittsburgh, KDOC.
9:30 a.m.: Boston College at No. 23 North Carolina State, Prime Ticket.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON
No. 5 Louisiana State (5-0) at No. 22 Florida (4-1), 12:30 p.m., Channel 2
This will be Louisiana State’s toughest test since beating Auburn in Week 3. Dan Mullen’s Gators won consecutive road games at Tennessee and Mississippi State. Expect a low-scoring game as both teams are allowing about two touchdowns a game.
Florida State (3-2) at No. 17 Miami (4-1), 12:30 p.m., Channel 7
The last four meetings between the rivals have been decided by one score. Florida State can still make noise in the Atlantic Coast Conference if it can pull the upset on the road. Deondre Francois passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in a win against Louisville last week. Miami running back DeeJay Dallas ran for 114 yards and a touchdown in a win against North Carolina.
No. 13 Kentucky (5-0) at Texas A&M (3-2), 4 p.m., ESPN
To continue its best start since 1950, Kentucky must deal with the hostile environment at Texas A&M. The crowd helped the Aggies take Clemson down to the wire this season. Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns last week against Arkansas.
No. 10 Washington (4-1) at UCLA (0-4), 4:30 p.m., Channel 11
This might not be Washington’s only visit to the Rose Bowl this season as the Huskies continue to look like the favorite to win the Pac-12. Washington’s Jake Browning passed for 277 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 win over Brigham Young. UCLA could create chaos for the College Football Playoff committee with an upset win.
No. 6 Notre Dame (5-0) at No. 24 Virginia Tech (3-1), 5 p.m., Channel 7
Notre Dame could further cement itself in the College Football Playoff discussion if it can repeat what it did against Stanford. Quarterback Ian Book passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-17 win over the Cardinal last week. Virginia Tech’s Ryan Willis passed for 332 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Duke.
12:30 p.m.: No. 4 Clemson at Wake Forest, ESPN; Iowa State at No. 25 Oklahoma State, ESPN2; Navy at Air Force, CBSSN; San Diego State at Boise State, ESPNU; Kansas State at Baylor, FS1; Iowa at Minnesota, Big Ten.
1 p.m.: Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State, Channel 11; Arizona State at No. 21 Colorado, Pac-12 Networks (Pac-12); Louisiana Monroe at Mississippi, SEC.
4 p.m.: Southern Methodist at No. 12 Central Florida, ESPNU; Connecticut at Memphis, CBSSN.
4:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia, SEC; No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State, ESPN2; Nebraska at No. 16 Wisconsin, Big Ten; North Texas at Texas El Paso, beIN.
5 p.m.: Liberty at New Mexico State, Fox College Sports Pacific.
SATURDAY EVENING
Utah (2-2) at No. 14 Stanford (4-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Both teams are coming off losses and will need to turn things around quickly in this Pac-12 matchup. Stanford hopes that running back Bryce Love can explode like he did at times against Notre Dame. The Cardinal and Utes have played three times since Utah joined the Pac-12 and each game has been decided by six points or fewer.
6 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State, Pac-12.
7 p.m.: California at Arizona, FS1.
7:30 p.m.: Colorado State at San Jose State, CBSSN; Fresno State at Nevada, ESPNU.