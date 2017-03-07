College basketball: Northern Kentucky earns bid in first shot

LaVone Holland scored 20 points and Drew McDonald had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help Northern Kentucky hold off Milwaukee for a 59-53 win Tuesday night in the Horizon League final at Detroit, putting the school in the NCAA tournament in its first season of eligibility.

The fourth-seeded Norse (24-10) are in their fifth season of Division I basketball but weren’t eligible to earn a spot in college basketball’s showcase until this year. Milwaukee (11-24) was a win away from having the most losses in NCAA tournament history.

Mount St. Mary’s 71, St. Francis 61: Elijah Long scored 24 points, Junior Robinson added 22 and the top-seeded Mountaineers (19-15) rallied to win the Northeast Conference championship and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. The Red Flash (16-16) haven’t reached the NCAAs since 1991.

South Dakota State 79, Omaha 77: Mike Daum had 37 points and 12 rebounds as the Jackrabbits (18-16) claimed the Summit League title and the automatic NCAA bid. Omaha is 18-14.