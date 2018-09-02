Bellafina dominates to win Del Mar Debutante

That was a reminder of one of the more distressing times for Callaghan as a trainer. He had nurtured Abel Tasman through three wins in five races including a win in the Grade 1 Starlet Stakes. But before the Santa Ysabel Stakes, the China Horse Club bought into the filly. Through a mixup, the jockey did not wear the silks of the China Horse Club in the Santa Ysabel and Callaghan was fired. The filly went to Bob Baffert, where she won the Kentucky Oaks and two more Grade 1s last year.