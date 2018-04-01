McKinzie suffers leg injury, won't run in Santa Anita Derby, Bob Baffert says

"We don't know if he did it in the stall or what because he was fine," Baffert told reporters in Dubai after the running of the World Cup. "They noticed he was a little bit off. He didn't go to the track. The X-rays are clean. Ankles look good, hocks [looked good] — something came up high [on the leg] on the nuke scan. When he got back, he 100% jogged fine. I don't know what it was, but we're being very cautious. It's day by day, week by week."