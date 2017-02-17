Sam Saunders and Jhonattan Vegas share lead in rain-delayed Genesis Open

Sam Saunders can lay claim to leading the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club for a second consecutive day. And he did it without playing a hole.

Play in Friday’s second round was suspended at 12:18 p.m. when high winds and a driving rain made playing too difficult and in some cases dangerous.

A large eucalyptus limb crashed to the ground near a viewing area behind the 15th tee, also making it unsafe for spectators. There were reports of other large limbs separating from their trunks. There were no reports of injuries.

Saunders, more well known as Arnold Palmer’s grandson, did lose sole possession of the lead as Jhonattan Vegas’ three under through 14 holes put him also at seven under. At one point, Vegas took the lead after a birdie on the ninth hole. However, the lead lasted only two holes as he bogeyed No. 11.

“I would say [my game] is probably as good as it’s ever been,” Vegas said. “I’m feeling absolute confidence. I feel physically I’m in a good place, mentally I’m in a good place.”

Vegas, from Venezuela, had four birdies and one bogey in his 14 holes.

Tournament officials considered themselves very lucky to get as much play in as they did. Twenty-one golfers finished their second round.

“We were extremely fortunate to get as far as we got based on the forecast,” said Mark Russell, vice president of rules and competition for the PGA Tour. “I was expecting to come in here this morning and maybe not even be able to play. But we got to play golf for five hours and 15 minutes, which was a huge help.”

Play will resume at 7 a.m. with the hope that the second round will finish by 2 p.m. Then they will re-pair and start the third round. The current expectation is to finish the tournament on schedule Sunday afternoon.

Only four groups in the afternoon session made it to the first tee. Saunders was scheduled to tee off at 1:45 p.m. He will now start his second round at 8:44 a.m. Saturday.

“I was mentally prepared to not play today,” Saunders told the Golf Channel. “So I’m glad I was prepared for that. I went out and hit some putts and just tried to keep the feel going today so I’ll be ready and hopefully get off to a hot start tomorrow.”

Jason Kokrak was one shot back of the leaders at six under. He had three birdies and one bogey through 10 holes.

Australia’s Cameron Percy was the leader in the clubhouse at five under after shooting a 71.

“It was just so hard out there,” Percy said. “It’s just hard to get in the fairway, and when you’re in the rough you had to deal with mud balls.”

Percy said if you had told him he could have shot even par before the round started he would have taken it. That’s exactly what he shot with three birdies and three bogeys.

A big move was made by last week’s winner at Pebble Beach, Jordan Spieth. He was three under for the round and five under for the tournament through 16 holes. He had four birdies and one bogey in his partial round.

“We knew it would be interesting today, and last week actually was great prep for it because we played through conditions like this that first round,” Spieth said. “You try and pick your spots on the easy holes and then from there hit putts with the right speed and make it as stress-free as possible.”

Also at five under were Ben Crane, two under for the day after 11 and John Huh, who was even par after 10. Dustin Johnson and J.T. Poston were also at five under but did not tee off on Friday.

Ten players were tied at four under.

The cut is expected to be around even par. Defending champion Bubba Watson will certainly be one of the casualties. Before the tournament started he said he didn’t play well in the rain. He knows his game, as he is at eight over after 16 holes. He was five over Friday. He also missed the cut in 2007, 2010 and 2013. He won the event in 2014 and 2016.

Other big names that could be in jeopardy were Sergio Garcia at one over, Brandt Snedeker, two over, and Ernie Els, who is four over. None of them have started their second round.

john.cherwa@latimes.com

@jcherwa