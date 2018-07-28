Golf: Top-ranked Dustin Johnson tied for Canadian Open lead

American golfer Tiffany Joh, the overnight leader after a course-record 62 on Friday, played in the final group with Ariya and Yang and hit trouble. She dropped seven shots over six holes before the turn, and finished her round on nine-over 80. But she was only four shots back. Sophia Popov of Germany was one of the early starters and earned a hole-in-one on the par-three eighth to follow an eagle on the second. She was seven shots off the lead.