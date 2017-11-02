Racing! The clock is counting down to the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, and here’s to a World Series we will never forget.
One of the great things about covering horse racing is all the great characters you get to meet. One I would like to introduce you to is Mick Ruis, owner and trainer of Bolt d’Oro, the favorite in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. We ran a story on him in our print and online editions. Give it a read here.
Mick was one of about 15 trainers and jockeys made available to the media on Wednesday at Del Mar. He was there with a smile, wearing his traditional Levi’s with a Ruis Racing cap on. It started out with just me and him talking — he knew me because we had dinner together during the Santa Anita meet so I could write the longer profile I so shamelessly plugged above. But as media members walked up, they suddenly realized how engaging he was. He’s new to this media game but he was obviously excited to give it a try.
His wife Wendy stood off to the side taking some pictures of Mick being interviewed. It’s great to see such enthusiasm.
View from the experts
Remember, if you watch one video today about horse racing, it should be our series of previews for the Breeders’ Cup, starring Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse of xbtv. Today’s is a look at the first five races on Saturday’s program. (watch here). If you missed the handicapping for Friday, there’s this (watch here). And if you want to catch up on some others, here’s one on horses that are under the radar (watch here). There’s also one on European horses (watch here), or discussing the pre-entries to the Classic and Turf (watch here), and the popular Juvenile and Juvenile Fillies (watch here) races.
Racing at Del Mar
Wednesday’s opening-day card was highlighted by the $79,340 (Hey, I can kick in $10 to make it a nice, round number.) Let It Ride Stakes over a mile for 3-year-olds on the turf course. Master Merion, the even-money favorite, won by a length in a strong stalking trip. Harbour Master was second, and Kitten’s Cat was third. It was Merion’s fourth win in nine starts to go along with four places and one show.
Thursday’s feature is the $75,000-and-change Lure Stakes for older horses going a mile on the grass. It’s the seventh race on an eight-race card at about 3:30 p.m. Post time is 12:30 p.m., followed by 11:25 a.m. on Friday and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday. And remember, outside of today, if you don’t have a ticket, don’t show up. It’s a sellout.
Noise at Del Mar
This is what you’ve been waiting for: Who’s going to be singing “When the Surf Meets the Turf”? Here’s how Bing Crosby did it. It’s pretty short (play here). On Friday, it will be performed by Richie Sambora, the former Bon Jovi guitar genius and former husband of Heather Locklear. His standard guitar riff is longer than this song, so we’ll see how that goes.
On Saturday, it will be Jewel performing the song. Jewel, you’ll remember, did a reverse Taylor Swift by going from pop to country. My favorite song of hers is “You Were Meant for Me,” (listen here) because of the lyric “picked up the paper.” Historians have checked to see if the line was meant to be “opened up the newsletter” but was scrapped because the email newsletter hadn’t been invented yet.
There will also be one of those jet flyovers. Yeah, we hear horses really like that supersonic noise.
Classic Notes
Now, thanks to help from the wonderful notes team at the Breeders’ Cup, here are some bits and pieces of information.
Here’s the post positions for Saturday’s big race:
Horse, trainer, jockey, odds
1. Arrogate, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 2-1
2. War Decree, Aidan O'Brien, Seamie Heffernan, 30-1
3. Win the Space, George Papaprodromou, Joe Talamo, 30-1
4. War Story, Jorge Navarro, Jose Ortiz, 30-1
5. Gun Runner, Steve Asmussen, Florent Geroux, 9-5
6. Mubtaahij (IRE), Bob Baffert, Drayden Van Dyke, 12-1
7. Churchill (IRE), Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore, 15-1
8. West Coast, Bob Baffert, Javier Castellano, 6-1
9. Gunnevera, Antonio Sano, Edgard Zayas, 30-1
10. Pavel, Doug O'Neill, Mario Gutierrez, 20-1
11. Collected, Bob Baffert, Martin Garcia, 6-1
--Bob Baffert’s quartet all hit the Del Mar surface for the first time since being vanned up from Santa Anita. Arrogate and Mubtaahij jogged, while Collected and West Coast galloped. “Everything’s fine,” Baffert said. “It’s all good. No surprises, Everything is smooth. They shipped well. They got here and they all looked happy on the track.”
--Churchill and War Decree should have gotten out of quarantine Wednesday night and were scheduled to hit the track today.
--Gunnevera galloped 1 1/2 miles, with the last 3/8th in a full gallop. “My horse is better now than at Saratoga [when he finished second to West Coast in the Travers],” trainer Antonio Sano said. “He has gained weight and is in the best condition.”
--Favorite Gun Runner took an easy gallop on Wednesday. “He’s very confident. He’s a popcorn right now and he’s ready to run,” trainer Steve Asmussen said. “He’ll school at the gate tomorrow and gallop and then gallop again on Friday.” Here’s more from Asmussen, courtesy of Jennie Rees of JR Communications. (watch here)
--Pavel took a 1 1/2-mile gallop during training. “He’s doing super-great and we’re hoping he’ll come up with another great effort on Saturday,” trainer Doug O’Neill said.
--War Story jogged a mile and galloped a mile when he hit the track. “He can be a little crabby, but today he went excellent out there.,” trainer Jorge Navarro said. “He’s getting right at exactly the right time.”
--Win The Space jogged over the track. “He wakes up when he gets to the track,” said trainer George Papaprodromou. “He’s pretty aggressive.”
Distaff notes
Here’s the post positions for Friday’s big race:
Horse, trainer, jockey, odds
1. Champagne Room, Peter Eurton, Mario Gutierrez, 15-1
2. Stellar Wind, John Sadler, Victor Espinoza, 5-2
3. Mopotism, Doug O'Neill, Frankie Dettori, 30-1
4. Abel Tasman, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 4-1
5. Elate, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 3-1
6. Forever Unbridled, Dallas Stewart, John Velazquez, 4-1
7. Paradise Woods, Richard Mandella, Flavien Prat, 9-2
8. Romantic Vision, Rusty Arnold, Brian Hernandez Jr., 15-1
--Abel Tasman galloped 1 1/4 and everything went fine according to Baffert.
--Champagne Room galloped a mile and then had a schooling session in the afternoon.
--Elate had an easy mile gallop on Wednesday. “She just had an easy morning,” said assistant trainer Riley Mott. “She went through the paddock and galloped and came back. She’s happy.”
--Forever Unbridled galloped 1 1/4 miles under a strong hold. “I’m very happy with her,” trainer Dallas Stewart said. “She’s in great shape and couldn’t be doing any better. She appears to be a little stronger and bigger, and I feel like she’s very healthy.”
--Romantic Vision is making her final start on Friday before heading to motherhood. “I’m just hoping she makes a good showing,” trainer Rusty Arnold said. “A placing would be great, and that’s what we’re looking for.”
--Stellar Wind, the favorite in her last race, did her normal routine of a 1 1/2-mile gallop. “It was a strong gallop that looked very good,” trainer John Sadler said.
Juvenile notes
Here are the post positions for Saturday’s race that wil establish the early favorite to win the Kentucky Derby:
Horse, trainer, jockey, odds
1. U S Navy Flag, Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore, 8-1
2. Solomini, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 6-1
3. Firenze Fire, Jason Servis, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1
4. Givemeaminit, Dallas Stewart, Javier Castellano, 20-1
5. Free Drop Billy, Dale Romans, Robby Albarado, 5-1
6. Good Magic, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 8-1
7. The Tabulator, Larry Rivelli, Jose Valdivia Jr., 20-1
8. Bahamian, Simon Callaghan, Mario Gutierrez, 30-1
9. Hazit, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 20-1
10. Golden Dragon, Mikhail Yanakov, Evin Roman, 30-1
11. Bolt d'Oro, Mick Ruis, Corey Nakatani, 9-5
12. Hollywood Star, Dale Romans, Joel Rosario, 15-1
--Bolt d’Oro galloped 1 1/2 miles with exercise rider Carlos Aguilar. “He’s stretching out good and he’s happy,” Ruis said. “That’s all we want going into the race, having him super-happy and showing he’s right where we need him to be.”
--Firenze Fire rested up after the long trip from the East Coast. “He ate good and that’s always good,” said trainer Jason Service.
--Free Drop Billy galloped 1 1/2 miles on Wednesday. Trainer Dale Romans shipped Billy and stablemate Hollywood Star from Churchill Downs to Santa Anita to train before shipping to Del Mar. Hmmm, isn’t that what Santa Anita boss Tim Ritvo is on the lookout for, trainers who work their horses at the track but don’t run them there? Or with a trainer of Roman’s stature, is this more of a courtesy?
--A win by Good Magic would be her first, running in the most important 2-year-old race of the year. “We’ve always thought a lot of this horse,” trainer Chad Brown said. “Although he’s a maiden. I think he’s run two really good races. … If he finds himself in a good spot early, I think he’ll be right there.”
Jeff Nahill’s DM spot play
SECOND RACE: No. 3 Swiss Minister (8-1)
Trainer Genaro Vallejo has started just 11 horses this year but he has won six times, and a lot of those wins have come in the claiming ranks. He moves this 4-year-old up off a win at Santa Anita. The gelding basically went wire-to-wire, and Vallejo will ask him to go a half-furlong longer here. Jockey Bayran Pena keeps the mount; he is 3-for-7 with Vallejo.
Wednesday’s result: Channel Crossing took the lead out of the gate in the ninth race and held it for 6 furlongs. The only problem is the race was a mile on the grass and Channel Crossing finished way back. I also thought Kazan couldn't overcome that outside post in the same race and finished fifth.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Final thought
Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, November 1.
Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 1st day of a 16-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.09 44.89 56.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Brandothebartender
|124
|5
|6
|5–½
|5–4
|4–hd
|1–½
|T Baze
|5.90
|4
|Incensed
|121
|4
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–6
|2–1¼
|Lopez
|3.20
|6
|Mr Vargas
|119
|6
|3
|4–4
|4–4
|3–1
|3–1
|Talamo
|5.50
|3
|Green With Eddie
|122
|3
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|4–½
|Gutierrez
|4.00
|1
|Rocket Heat
|119
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|5–1½
|Roman
|1.40
|2
|Student Body Left
|121
|2
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Van Dyke
|24.10
|5
|BRANDOTHEBARTENDER
|13.80
|4.60
|3.20
|4
|INCENSED
|4.20
|3.20
|6
|MR VARGAS
|3.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$21.30
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$18.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-3)
|$451.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6)
|$41.85
Winner–Brandothebartender B.g.4 by Tribal Rule out of Frysland, by Stravinsky. Bred by John R. Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Brewer Racing Stable, Haagsma, John R. and Vanderdussen, Robert John. Mutuel Pool $143,321 Exacta Pool $55,044 Quinella Pool $2,969 Superfecta Pool $21,075 Trifecta Pool $35,394. Claimed–Rocket Heat by Hailey, Jim and Wood, Philip J. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.95 46.90 1:11.64 1:24.34 1:37.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Beaumarchais
|115
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–½
|2–3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Roman
|5.40
|5
|Tribal Jewel
|120
|4
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–2¼
|Pedroza
|4.40
|6
|Out of Patience
|120
|5
|8
|7–1½
|4–hd
|4–3
|3–5
|3–10½
|Talamo
|2.70
|4
|Cannes
|120
|3
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–1
|4–3
|4–hd
|Van Dyke
|14.90
|7
|Gunslinger
|120
|6
|6
|8
|8
|7–3
|5–1½
|5–4¾
|Pena
|85.90
|9
|Kristo
|120
|8
|4
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–½
|7–6
|6–¾
|Frey
|1.90
|1
|Pioneerof the West
|120
|1
|5
|4–hd
|7–1½
|5–hd
|6–½
|7–10½
|Elliott
|7.20
|8
|Muchos Besos
|120
|7
|7
|5–hd
|6–½
|8
|8
|8
|Arias
|23.60
|3
|BEAUMARCHAIS
|12.80
|7.00
|3.80
|5
|TRIBAL JEWEL
|4.80
|3.00
|6
|OUT OF PATIENCE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$92.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$27.00
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$26.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-4)
|$371.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6)
|$38.60
Winner–Beaumarchais Dbb.g.4 by Big Drama out of Jost d'Oro, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Palm Beach Racing, LLC (FL). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Buscar Stable and Gold, Rick. Mutuel Pool $161,513 Daily Double Pool $43,439 Exacta Pool $100,362 Quinella Pool $4,202 Superfecta Pool $44,213 Trifecta Pool $66,211. Scratched–Lindante.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.38 44.15 56.64 1:03.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Hardcore Troubador
|115
|7
|1
|1–2½
|1–3
|1–7
|1–7¼
|Fuentes
|1.20
|2
|Wild Lando
|117
|2
|5
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1
|2–3¾
|Roman
|4.90
|1
|Insubordination
|124
|1
|6
|2–1½
|2–5
|2–2½
|3–ns
|T Baze
|4.60
|6
|Duke of Fallbrook
|122
|6
|3
|5–hd
|4–2
|4–2½
|4–4½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|19.70
|8
|Dream On Brother
|122
|8
|7
|7–8
|5–hd
|5–6
|5–3½
|Puglisi
|21.70
|4
|Eighty and Sunny
|122
|4
|2
|4–hd
|7–4
|7–2
|6–hd
|Nakatani
|24.60
|5
|Unnamed Source
|122
|5
|8
|8
|8
|6–hd
|7–11½
|Pena
|101.10
|3
|Hollywood Square
|122
|3
|4
|6–1½
|6–1
|8
|8
|Gutierrez
|3.10
|7
|HARDCORE TROUBADOR
|4.40
|3.00
|2.40
|2
|WILD LANDO
|4.00
|2.60
|1
|INSUBORDINATION
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$26.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$9.40
|$2 QUINELLA (2-7)
|$12.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-6)
|$127.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1)
|$10.85
Winner–Hardcore Troubador B.g.3 by Roi Charmant out of Farallon, by Good Journey. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Edward R. Freeman. Mutuel Pool $181,584 Daily Double Pool $23,977 Exacta Pool $128,813 Quinella Pool $4,545 Superfecta Pool $60,351 Trifecta Pool $86,240. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-3-7) paid $124.30. Pick Three Pool $55,961.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.34 47.41 1:11.94 1:24.27 1:37.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Excavation
|122
|2
|3
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–2½
|1–1
|1–3¼
|Mn Garcia
|3.40
|5
|Special Story
|124
|5
|5
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–3½
|3–5
|2–2½
|Conner
|2.90
|1
|Handful of Stripes
|124
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1½
|3–4
|Lopez
|2.30
|10
|Bow and Arrow
|117
|9
|2
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–3½
|4–3½
|Roman
|6.20
|6
|Harrovian
|122
|6
|7
|6–½
|6–hd
|6–6
|5–1½
|5–3¾
|T Baze
|6.70
|9
|Pick One
|122
|8
|6
|7–3
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–7
|6–2¾
|Pereira
|22.80
|4
|Alpha Uno
|120
|4
|8
|9
|9
|8–3½
|8–13
|7–hd
|Pena
|37.80
|3
|My Golden One
|115
|3
|4
|8–½
|8–hd
|7–hd
|7–½
|8–41½
|Fuentes
|22.90
|8
|I Crushed It
|122
|7
|9
|5–1
|7–3½
|9
|9
|9
|Maldonado
|32.80
|2
|EXCAVATION
|8.80
|4.40
|3.00
|5
|SPECIAL STORY
|3.80
|3.00
|1
|HANDFUL OF STRIPES
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$18.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$15.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$15.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (2-5-1-10)
|$169.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1)
|$21.25
Winner–Excavation Ch.g.3 by Mineshaft out of Top Notch Lady, by Sultry Song. Bred by Nuckols Farm Inc & Graeme Lang (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Belmonte, Philip, Elbert, Art and Vanderslice, John. Mutuel Pool $161,423 Daily Double Pool $26,056 Exacta Pool $111,838 Quinella Pool $4,538 Superfecta Pool $48,082 Trifecta Pool $68,425. Claimed–Excavation by Madden, Bill M. and Salvatore, Ray. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Claimed–Bow and Arrow by Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Rings of Jupiter.
$1 Pick Three (3-7-2) paid $68.20. Pick Three Pool $71,042.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.36 46.43 1:11.51 1:35.98 1:42.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Dominating Woman
|119
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–½
|Prat
|4.30
|8
|Cash Prize
|119
|8
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–2
|2–nk
|Talamo
|14.30
|6
|Phantom Opening
|119
|6
|4
|5–2½
|5–2
|6–2½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Leparoux
|5.60
|4
|Mrs. Norris
|121
|4
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–1
|4–1
|Ortiz
|5.70
|7
|Tweeting
|120
|7
|5
|6–2½
|6–1½
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–1¼
|Stevens
|3.10
|2
|West Coast Bias
|121
|2
|6
|4–½
|4–2
|4–1
|5–hd
|6–1¾
|Van Dyke
|3.40
|5
|Sugary
|121
|5
|7
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–½
|8–3½
|7–3¼
|Gonzalez
|11.90
|3
|La Premiere Etoile
|124
|3
|3
|2–2
|2–2½
|2–1½
|6–1½
|8–1¼
|Gutierrez
|15.30
|9
|Utana
|121
|9
|8
|8–3½
|8–2
|8–1½
|9
|9
|T Baze
|46.40
|1
|DOMINATING WOMAN
|10.60
|7.20
|5.40
|8
|CASH PRIZE
|11.60
|7.80
|6
|PHANTOM OPENING
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$47.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$81.70
|$2 QUINELLA (1-8)
|$111.20
|$1 SUPERFECTA (1-8-6-4)
|$4,227.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-6)
|$302.60
Winner–Dominating Woman Dbb.f.3 by Dominus out of Wet n' Reckless, by War Front. Bred by Lopez, Maybee & Tennant (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $227,489 Daily Double Pool $25,318 Exacta Pool $140,583 Quinella Pool $5,636 Superfecta Pool $57,969 Trifecta Pool $86,287. Scratched–Ava Forty Seven, Be Mine, Girl Downstairs, Lynne's Legacy, Ok Doll.
$1 Pick Three (7-2-1) paid $63.20. Pick Three Pool $70,020. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-7-2-1) 5 correct paid $2,608.80. Pick Five Pool $372,946.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.72 44.78 1:10.29 1:17.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Steely Resolve
|120
|8
|2
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–2½
|1–2¼
|Gutierrez
|2.10
|1
|Sigur Ros
|120
|1
|4
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–hd
|2–½
|T Baze
|6.30
|4
|Momma's Baby Boy
|120
|4
|6
|8
|7–1½
|4–½
|3–2¼
|Rosario
|5.00
|6
|Boogalute
|120
|6
|7
|6–½
|6–2
|5–2
|4–6¼
|Van Dyke
|21.20
|2
|Pure Pursuit
|120
|2
|3
|2–2½
|2–1½
|3–1½
|5–4½
|Espinoza
|3.30
|3
|Dodgertown
|122
|3
|5
|3–hd
|5–2
|6–1
|6–nk
|Mn Garcia
|14.60
|7
|Lighthouse Point
|120
|7
|1
|7–1½
|8
|8
|7–5¼
|Desormeaux
|7.50
|5
|Emphatic
|122
|5
|8
|5–2
|4–1
|7–3
|8
|Prat
|8.40
|8
|STEELY RESOLVE
|6.20
|4.40
|3.40
|1
|SIGUR ROS
|9.00
|5.80
|4
|MOMMA'S BABY BOY
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$83.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$34.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-8)
|$31.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (8-1-4-6)
|$1,523.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-4)
|$104.50
Winner–Steely Resolve B.g.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Fencelineneighbor, by Wild Rush. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $247,005 Daily Double Pool $26,003 Exacta Pool $115,303 Quinella Pool $5,006 Superfecta Pool $45,500 Trifecta Pool $69,031. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-1-8) paid $180.70. Pick Three Pool $47,614.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Let It Ride Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.72 46.55 1:10.90 1:22.88 1:35.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Master Merion
|122
|6
|1
|4–1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|Velazquez
|1.00
|5
|Harbour Master
|120
|5
|7
|6–½
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–2½
|2–1¾
|Desormeaux
|5.40
|3
|Kitten's Cat
|120
|3
|3
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–½
|Leparoux
|6.90
|1
|Van Cortlandt
|118
|1
|6
|7
|7
|7
|5–2
|4–1¼
|Elliott
|27.70
|7
|Monydontspenitself
|118
|7
|4
|5–1
|4–hd
|6–2
|7
|5–1
|Bejarano
|12.40
|4
|Dangerfield
|118
|4
|5
|3–hd
|6–4
|5–hd
|4–hd
|6–13¼
|Frey
|14.40
|2
|Holiday Stone
|118
|2
|2
|1–1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|6–hd
|7
|Prat
|3.00
|6
|MASTER MERION
|4.00
|3.00
|2.60
|5
|HARBOUR MASTER (GB)
|4.60
|3.60
|3
|KITTEN'S CAT
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$25.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$9.00
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$11.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1)
|$169.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$17.20
Winner–Master Merion B.g.3 by Quality Road out of High Maintenance (GB), by Danehill. Bred by Lynch Bages & Edgeridge LTD (KY). Trainer: Wesley A. Ward. Owner: Day, Vivienne and Rose, Kate V.. Mutuel Pool $235,696 Daily Double Pool $30,083 Exacta Pool $125,989 Quinella Pool $4,920 Superfecta Pool $50,364 Trifecta Pool $76,943. Scratched–Curly's Waterfront.
$1 Pick Three (1-8-6) paid $106.30. Pick Three Pool $52,287.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.22 45.65 58.03 1:10.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Meet and Greet
|114
|1
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–3½
|1–¾
|Roman
|3.00
|8
|Haveiture Way
|124
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–4½
|Pedroza
|11.50
|10
|Pied N True
|121
|8
|5
|7–hd
|8–hd
|6–hd
|3–nk
|Pereira
|17.80
|6
|Jenna's Faith
|124
|4
|2
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–1½
|4–1¼
|Prat
|8.70
|4
|DH–Be a Lady
|124
|2
|8
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–½
|5–1½
|Pena
|19.10
|11
|DH–Gotham Desire
|119
|9
|7
|6–4
|6–2
|5–1½
|5–1½
|Bejarano
|3.50
|5
|Dreamy Gal
|119
|3
|3
|5–1½
|5–hd
|7–hd
|7–ns
|T Baze
|2.20
|7
|Red Stich
|121
|5
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–¾
|Talamo
|10.00
|9
|Princess Kendra
|124
|7
|4
|8–½
|7–hd
|8–hd
|9
|Maldonado
|37.60
|3
|MEET AND GREET
|8.00
|5.40
|3.60
|8
|HAVEITURE WAY
|11.20
|5.60
|10
|PIED N TRUE
|8.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$16.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$45.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-8)
|$55.40
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-8-10-6)
|$1,776.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-10)
|$177.10
Winner–Meet and Greet B.f.3 by Tribal Rule out of Vindicated Ghost, by Vindication. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: West, Gary and Mary. Mutuel Pool $209,771 Daily Double Pool $32,263 Exacta Pool $136,374 Quinella Pool $5,694 Superfecta Pool $68,497 Trifecta Pool $91,120. Claimed–Be a Lady by Drummond, Lee and Lynn. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–Candy Ruler, Tee Em Eye.
$1 Pick Three (8-6-3) paid $47.70. Pick Three Pool $41,221.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.72 47.17 1:12.30 1:24.61 1:36.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Choo Choo
|120
|3
|2
|3–1
|3–½
|2–1
|1–1
|1–½
|Prat
|14.60
|6
|Big Buzz
|120
|6
|5
|6–½
|5–½
|4–½
|2–1
|2–1½
|Nakatani
|3.80
|8
|Arch Anthem
|120
|8
|3
|8–2
|7–1
|7–1
|5–1
|3–¾
|T Baze
|19.00
|4
|Martin Riggs
|120
|4
|6
|4–hd
|4–1
|5–2
|4–½
|4–1
|Stevens
|7.60
|10
|Kazan
|120
|10
|7
|9–1½
|8–hd
|8–2
|7–1
|5–2¼
|Dettori
|1.70
|1
|Channel Crossing
|120
|1
|8
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–½
|3–½
|6–1
|Van Dyke
|5.80
|9
|Dark Vader
|120
|9
|4
|7–hd
|9–3
|9–½
|9–3½
|7–ns
|Bejarano
|11.40
|2
|Formal Dude
|120
|2
|9
|2–1
|2–1
|3–hd
|6–1½
|8–1¼
|Talamo
|13.20
|5
|Knight Disruptor
|115
|5
|1
|5–1
|6–hd
|6–hd
|8–2
|9–8¼
|Roman
|19.30
|7
|Sandbed
|120
|7
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Arroyo, Jr.
|26.80
|3
|CHOO CHOO
|31.20
|14.80
|8.20
|6
|BIG BUZZ
|5.80
|4.40
|8
|ARCH ANTHEM
|9.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$97.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$58.10
|$2 QUINELLA (3-6)
|$62.80
|$1 SUPERFECTA (3-6-8-4)
|$3,407.30
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-8-4-10)
|Carryover $13,109
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-8)
|$388.00
Winner–Choo Choo Ch.c.2 by English Channel out of Cho Cho San, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $283,508 Daily Double Pool $82,174 Exacta Pool $185,131 Quinella Pool $6,414 Superfecta Pool $84,367 Super High Five Pool $17,177 Trifecta Pool $116,513. Scratched–none.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-1-8-6/8-3-3) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $7,311. $1 Pick Three (6-3-3) paid $131.00. Pick Three Pool $111,394. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-6/8-3-3) 4 correct paid $348.90. Pick Four Pool $545,645. $2 Pick Six (2-1-8-6/8-3-3) 5 out of 6 paid $247.20. Pick Six Pool $63,865. Pick Six Carryover $34,118. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $867.00. Place Pick All Pool $15,906.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,429
|$711,994
|Inter-Track
|3,106
|$1,700,787
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,661,883
|TOTAL
|8,535
|$7,074,664
Del Mar Entries for Thursday, November 2.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 2nd day of a 16-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dawn Traveller
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|2
|Luminoso
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|3
|In the Jeans
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|4
|Into Glamour
|Jose Ortiz
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|5
|Sappho
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|6
|Ladybug
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|7
|Mischievious Lass
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|15-1
|8
|Time to Play
|William Buick
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|20-1
|9
|Dr. Ann
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|10
|Breezy Bee
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
SECOND RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fueled by Bourbon
|Stewart Elliott
|118
|William Spawr
|5-1
|14,000
|2
|Jes Jaa
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|16,000
|3
|Swiss Minister
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Genaro Vallejo
|8-1
|16,000
|4
|Old Man Lake
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Rafael Becerra
|5-1
|16,000
|5
|Tasunke Witco
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Jack Carava
|3-1
|16,000
|6
|El Super
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|9-2
|16,000
|7
|Lindante
|Sasha Risenhoover
|120
|Gary Stute
|8-1
|16,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Our Slick Chick
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|9-2
|2
|Thisoleheartofmine
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|10-1
|3
|Curlin's Journey
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Dallas E. Keen
|20-1
|4
|Camino Song
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|5
|D D's Lute
|Evin Roman
|115
|Gary Sherlock
|15-1
|6
|Goodthingstaketime
|Florent Geroux
|120
|James A. Stack
|5-2
|7
|Biscate
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|20-1
|8
|Super Good
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Matthew Chew
|7-2
|9
|Mandy's Grace
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|10
|Ever So True
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Time for Cioppino
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|8-1
|50,000
|2
|Royal Trump
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|9-5
|50,000
|3
|Blackhawk Beauty
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|4-1
|50,000
|4
|Big Bad Gary
|Evin Roman
|115
|Ruben Gomez
|8-1
|50,000
|5
|Luke's On Fire
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Craig Dollase
|3-1
|50,000
|6
|Heat Things Up
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Art Sherman
|20-1
|50,000
|7
|Sir Charmalot
|Brandon Boulanger
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|30-1
|50,000
|8
|Nova
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Rafael DeLeon
|5-1
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Khaleesi
|Austin Solis
|114
|Felipe N Souza
|20-1
|40,000
|2
|Her Big Moment
|Tyler Conner
|119
|Vladimir Cerin
|20-1
|40,000
|3
|Lynne's Legacy
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|4
|Be Mine
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|5
|Ok Doll
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|6
|Rooms
|Mario Gutierrez
|119
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|7
|Salsita
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
|40,000
|8
|Ava Forty Seven
|Kent Desormeaux
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|9
|Girl Downstairs
|Corey Nakatani
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|7-2
|40,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Troublesome
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|50,000
|2
|Sly Humor
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
|50,000
|3
|Lady Ninja
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|50,000
|4
|Love Recipe
|Austin Solis
|111
|Juan Carlos Lopez
|20-1
|45,000
|5
|Go On Mary
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|50,000
|6
|Betdesilvergold
|Evin Roman
|113
|Tim Yakteen
|7-2
|45,000
|7
|Freedom Journey
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|5-1
|50,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ample Sufficiency
|Gary Stevens
|120
|Dan Blacker
|12-1
|2
|Moonlight Drive
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|3
|Forever Juanito
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|4
|Twentytwentyvision
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|5
|Tequila Joe
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|10-1
|6
|Cistron
|Tyler Baze
|118
|John W. Sadler
|9-2
|7
|Eckersley
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Scott Hansen
|8-1
|8
|He Will
|Mike Smith
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|9
|A Red Tie Day
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Clifton Beach
|Kyle Frey
|124
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|20,000
|2
|Malibu d'Oro
|Juan Ochoa
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|20,000
|3
|Divulge
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|4-1
|20,000
|4
|Bardstown
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|20,000
|5
|Psychedelicat
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|9-2
|20,000
|6
|Tybee Island
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|20,000
|7
|Two Thirty Five
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|15-1
|20,000
|8
|Hoppitty
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|20-1
|20,000
|9
|Haylord
|Santiago Gonzalez
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|12-1
|20,000
|10
|Gator Don't Play
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|20,000
|11
|Downside Up
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Patricia Harrington
|20-1
|20,000