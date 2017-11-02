Racing! The clock is counting down to the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar

Sports More Sports

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, and here’s to a World Series we will never forget.

One of the great things about covering horse racing is all the great characters you get to meet. One I would like to introduce you to is Mick Ruis, owner and trainer of Bolt d’Oro, the favorite in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. We ran a story on him in our print and online editions. Give it a read here.

Mick was one of about 15 trainers and jockeys made available to the media on Wednesday at Del Mar. He was there with a smile, wearing his traditional Levi’s with a Ruis Racing cap on. It started out with just me and him talking — he knew me because we had dinner together during the Santa Anita meet so I could write the longer profile I so shamelessly plugged above. But as media members walked up, they suddenly realized how engaging he was. He’s new to this media game but he was obviously excited to give it a try.

His wife Wendy stood off to the side taking some pictures of Mick being interviewed. It’s great to see such enthusiasm.

View from the experts

Remember, if you watch one video today about horse racing, it should be our series of previews for the Breeders’ Cup, starring Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse of xbtv. Today’s is a look at the first five races on Saturday’s program. (watch here). If you missed the handicapping for Friday, there’s this (watch here). And if you want to catch up on some others, here’s one on horses that are under the radar (watch here). There’s also one on European horses (watch here), or discussing the pre-entries to the Classic and Turf (watch here), and the popular Juvenile and Juvenile Fillies (watch here) races.

Racing at Del Mar

Wednesday’s opening-day card was highlighted by the $79,340 (Hey, I can kick in $10 to make it a nice, round number.) Let It Ride Stakes over a mile for 3-year-olds on the turf course. Master Merion, the even-money favorite, won by a length in a strong stalking trip. Harbour Master was second, and Kitten’s Cat was third. It was Merion’s fourth win in nine starts to go along with four places and one show.

Thursday’s feature is the $75,000-and-change Lure Stakes for older horses going a mile on the grass. It’s the seventh race on an eight-race card at about 3:30 p.m. Post time is 12:30 p.m., followed by 11:25 a.m. on Friday and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday. And remember, outside of today, if you don’t have a ticket, don’t show up. It’s a sellout.

Noise at Del Mar

This is what you’ve been waiting for: Who’s going to be singing “When the Surf Meets the Turf”? Here’s how Bing Crosby did it. It’s pretty short (play here). On Friday, it will be performed by Richie Sambora, the former Bon Jovi guitar genius and former husband of Heather Locklear. His standard guitar riff is longer than this song, so we’ll see how that goes.

On Saturday, it will be Jewel performing the song. Jewel, you’ll remember, did a reverse Taylor Swift by going from pop to country. My favorite song of hers is “You Were Meant for Me,” (listen here) because of the lyric “picked up the paper.” Historians have checked to see if the line was meant to be “opened up the newsletter” but was scrapped because the email newsletter hadn’t been invented yet.

There will also be one of those jet flyovers. Yeah, we hear horses really like that supersonic noise.

Classic Notes

Now, thanks to help from the wonderful notes team at the Breeders’ Cup, here are some bits and pieces of information.

Here’s the post positions for Saturday’s big race:

Horse, trainer, jockey, odds

1. Arrogate, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 2-1

2. War Decree, Aidan O'Brien, Seamie Heffernan, 30-1

3. Win the Space, George Papaprodromou, Joe Talamo, 30-1

4. War Story, Jorge Navarro, Jose Ortiz, 30-1

5. Gun Runner, Steve Asmussen, Florent Geroux, 9-5

6. Mubtaahij (IRE), Bob Baffert, Drayden Van Dyke, 12-1

7. Churchill (IRE), Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore, 15-1

8. West Coast, Bob Baffert, Javier Castellano, 6-1

9. Gunnevera, Antonio Sano, Edgard Zayas, 30-1

10. Pavel, Doug O'Neill, Mario Gutierrez, 20-1

11. Collected, Bob Baffert, Martin Garcia, 6-1

--Bob Baffert’s quartet all hit the Del Mar surface for the first time since being vanned up from Santa Anita. Arrogate and Mubtaahij jogged, while Collected and West Coast galloped. “Everything’s fine,” Baffert said. “It’s all good. No surprises, Everything is smooth. They shipped well. They got here and they all looked happy on the track.”

--Churchill and War Decree should have gotten out of quarantine Wednesday night and were scheduled to hit the track today.

--Gunnevera galloped 1 1/2 miles, with the last 3/8th in a full gallop. “My horse is better now than at Saratoga [when he finished second to West Coast in the Travers],” trainer Antonio Sano said. “He has gained weight and is in the best condition.”

--Favorite Gun Runner took an easy gallop on Wednesday. “He’s very confident. He’s a popcorn right now and he’s ready to run,” trainer Steve Asmussen said. “He’ll school at the gate tomorrow and gallop and then gallop again on Friday.” Here’s more from Asmussen, courtesy of Jennie Rees of JR Communications. (watch here)

--Pavel took a 1 1/2-mile gallop during training. “He’s doing super-great and we’re hoping he’ll come up with another great effort on Saturday,” trainer Doug O’Neill said.

--War Story jogged a mile and galloped a mile when he hit the track. “He can be a little crabby, but today he went excellent out there.,” trainer Jorge Navarro said. “He’s getting right at exactly the right time.”

--Win The Space jogged over the track. “He wakes up when he gets to the track,” said trainer George Papaprodromou. “He’s pretty aggressive.”

Distaff notes

Here’s the post positions for Friday’s big race:

Horse, trainer, jockey, odds

1. Champagne Room, Peter Eurton, Mario Gutierrez, 15-1

2. Stellar Wind, John Sadler, Victor Espinoza, 5-2

3. Mopotism, Doug O'Neill, Frankie Dettori, 30-1

4. Abel Tasman, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 4-1

5. Elate, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 3-1

6. Forever Unbridled, Dallas Stewart, John Velazquez, 4-1

7. Paradise Woods, Richard Mandella, Flavien Prat, 9-2

8. Romantic Vision, Rusty Arnold, Brian Hernandez Jr., 15-1

--Abel Tasman galloped 1 1/4 and everything went fine according to Baffert.

--Champagne Room galloped a mile and then had a schooling session in the afternoon.

--Elate had an easy mile gallop on Wednesday. “She just had an easy morning,” said assistant trainer Riley Mott. “She went through the paddock and galloped and came back. She’s happy.”

--Forever Unbridled galloped 1 1/4 miles under a strong hold. “I’m very happy with her,” trainer Dallas Stewart said. “She’s in great shape and couldn’t be doing any better. She appears to be a little stronger and bigger, and I feel like she’s very healthy.”

--Romantic Vision is making her final start on Friday before heading to motherhood. “I’m just hoping she makes a good showing,” trainer Rusty Arnold said. “A placing would be great, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

--Stellar Wind, the favorite in her last race, did her normal routine of a 1 1/2-mile gallop. “It was a strong gallop that looked very good,” trainer John Sadler said.

Juvenile notes

Here are the post positions for Saturday’s race that wil establish the early favorite to win the Kentucky Derby:

Horse, trainer, jockey, odds

1. U S Navy Flag, Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore, 8-1

2. Solomini, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 6-1

3. Firenze Fire, Jason Servis, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1

4. Givemeaminit, Dallas Stewart, Javier Castellano, 20-1

5. Free Drop Billy, Dale Romans, Robby Albarado, 5-1

6. Good Magic, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 8-1

7. The Tabulator, Larry Rivelli, Jose Valdivia Jr., 20-1

8. Bahamian, Simon Callaghan, Mario Gutierrez, 30-1

9. Hazit, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 20-1

10. Golden Dragon, Mikhail Yanakov, Evin Roman, 30-1

11. Bolt d'Oro, Mick Ruis, Corey Nakatani, 9-5

12. Hollywood Star, Dale Romans, Joel Rosario, 15-1

--Bolt d’Oro galloped 1 1/2 miles with exercise rider Carlos Aguilar. “He’s stretching out good and he’s happy,” Ruis said. “That’s all we want going into the race, having him super-happy and showing he’s right where we need him to be.”

--Firenze Fire rested up after the long trip from the East Coast. “He ate good and that’s always good,” said trainer Jason Service.

--Free Drop Billy galloped 1 1/2 miles on Wednesday. Trainer Dale Romans shipped Billy and stablemate Hollywood Star from Churchill Downs to Santa Anita to train before shipping to Del Mar. Hmmm, isn’t that what Santa Anita boss Tim Ritvo is on the lookout for, trainers who work their horses at the track but don’t run them there? Or with a trainer of Roman’s stature, is this more of a courtesy?

--A win by Good Magic would be her first, running in the most important 2-year-old race of the year. “We’ve always thought a lot of this horse,” trainer Chad Brown said. “Although he’s a maiden. I think he’s run two really good races. … If he finds himself in a good spot early, I think he’ll be right there.”

Jeff Nahill’s DM spot play

SECOND RACE: No. 3 Swiss Minister (8-1)

Trainer Genaro Vallejo has started just 11 horses this year but he has won six times, and a lot of those wins have come in the claiming ranks. He moves this 4-year-old up off a win at Santa Anita. The gelding basically went wire-to-wire, and Vallejo will ask him to go a half-furlong longer here. Jockey Bayran Pena keeps the mount; he is 3-for-7 with Vallejo.

Wednesday’s result: Channel Crossing took the lead out of the gate in the ninth race and held it for 6 furlongs. The only problem is the race was a mile on the grass and Channel Crossing finished way back. I also thought Kazan couldn't overcome that outside post in the same race and finished fifth.

Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me

Final thought

Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone.

Any thoughts, drop me an email at john.cherwa@latimes.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

Now, the star of the show, Wednesday’s results and Thursday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, November 1.

Copyright 2017 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 1st day of a 16-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE.

5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.09 44.89 56.70

PgmHorseWtPPSt3/163/8StrFinJockey$1
5Brandothebartender124565–½5–44–hd1–½T Baze5.90
4Incensed121413–hd3–hd5–62–1¼Lopez3.20
6Mr Vargas119634–44–43–13–1Talamo5.50
3Green With Eddie122342–12–11–hd4–½Gutierrez4.00
1Rocket Heat119121–½1–hd2–hd5–1½Roman1.40
2Student Body Left121256666Van Dyke24.10
5BRANDOTHEBARTENDER13.804.603.20
4INCENSED 4.203.20
6MR VARGAS 3.60
$1 EXACTA (5-4)  $21.30
$2 QUINELLA (4-5)  $18.80
$1 SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-3)  $451.20
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6)  $41.85

Winner–Brandothebartender B.g.4 by Tribal Rule out of Frysland, by Stravinsky. Bred by John R. Haagsma & Wesley Ward (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Brewer Racing Stable, Haagsma, John R. and Vanderdussen, Robert John. Mutuel Pool $143,321 Exacta Pool $55,044 Quinella Pool $2,969 Superfecta Pool $21,075 Trifecta Pool $35,394. Claimed–Rocket Heat by Hailey, Jim and Wood, Philip J. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.95 46.90 1:11.64 1:24.34 1:37.35

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
3Beaumarchais115221–11–½2–31–hd1–hdRoman5.40
5Tribal Jewel120433–1½3–1½1–hd2–32–2¼Pedroza4.40
6Out of Patience120587–1½4–hd4–33–53–10½Talamo2.70
4Cannes120312–½2–hd3–14–34–hdVan Dyke14.90
7Gunslinger12066887–35–1½5–4¾Pena85.90
9Kristo120846–hd5–hd6–½7–66–¾Frey1.90
1Pioneerof the West120154–hd7–1½5–hd6–½7–10½Elliott7.20
8Muchos Besos120775–hd6–½888Arias23.60
3BEAUMARCHAIS12.807.003.80
5TRIBAL JEWEL 4.803.00
6OUT OF PATIENCE 2.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)  $92.20
$1 EXACTA (3-5)  $27.00
$2 QUINELLA (3-5)  $26.40
$1 SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-4)  $371.80
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6)  $38.60

Winner–Beaumarchais Dbb.g.4 by Big Drama out of Jost d'Oro, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Palm Beach Racing, LLC (FL). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Buscar Stable and Gold, Rick. Mutuel Pool $161,513 Daily Double Pool $43,439 Exacta Pool $100,362 Quinella Pool $4,202 Superfecta Pool $44,213 Trifecta Pool $66,211. Scratched–Lindante.

THIRD RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.38 44.15 56.64 1:03.40

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼3/8StrFinJockey$1
7Hardcore Troubador115711–2½1–31–71–7¼Fuentes1.20
2Wild Lando117253–13–13–12–3¾Roman4.90
1Insubordination124162–1½2–52–2½3–nsT Baze4.60
6Duke of Fallbrook122635–hd4–24–2½4–4½Arroyo, Jr.19.70
8Dream On Brother122877–85–hd5–65–3½Puglisi21.70
4Eighty and Sunny122424–hd7–47–26–hdNakatani24.60
5Unnamed Source12258886–hd7–11½Pena101.10
3Hollywood Square122346–1½6–188Gutierrez3.10
7HARDCORE TROUBADOR4.403.002.40
2WILD LANDO 4.002.60
1INSUBORDINATION 3.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)  $26.40
$1 EXACTA (7-2)  $9.40
$2 QUINELLA (2-7)  $12.80
$1 SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-6)  $127.40
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1)  $10.85

Winner–Hardcore Troubador B.g.3 by Roi Charmant out of Farallon, by Good Journey. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Edward R. Freeman. Mutuel Pool $181,584 Daily Double Pool $23,977 Exacta Pool $128,813 Quinella Pool $4,545 Superfecta Pool $60,351 Trifecta Pool $86,240. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (5-3-7) paid $124.30. Pick Three Pool $55,961.

FOURTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.34 47.41 1:11.94 1:24.27 1:37.14

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
2Excavation122232–hd2–½2–2½1–11–3¼Mn Garcia3.40
5Special Story124553–½3–1½3–3½3–52–2½Conner2.90
1Handful of Stripes124111–11–11–½2–1½3–4Lopez2.30
10Bow and Arrow117924–hd4–14–1½4–3½4–3½Roman6.20
6Harrovian122676–½6–hd6–65–1½5–3¾T Baze6.70
9Pick One122867–35–hd5–hd6–76–2¾Pereira22.80
4Alpha Uno12048998–3½8–137–hdPena37.80
3My Golden One115348–½8–hd7–hd7–½8–41½Fuentes22.90
8I Crushed It122795–17–3½999Maldonado32.80
2EXCAVATION8.804.403.00
5SPECIAL STORY 3.803.00
1HANDFUL OF STRIPES 2.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)  $18.80
$1 EXACTA (2-5)  $15.80
$2 QUINELLA (2-5)  $15.20
$1 SUPERFECTA (2-5-1-10)  $169.30
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1)  $21.25

Winner–Excavation Ch.g.3 by Mineshaft out of Top Notch Lady, by Sultry Song. Bred by Nuckols Farm Inc & Graeme Lang (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Belmonte, Philip, Elbert, Art and Vanderslice, John. Mutuel Pool $161,423 Daily Double Pool $26,056 Exacta Pool $111,838 Quinella Pool $4,538 Superfecta Pool $48,082 Trifecta Pool $68,425. Claimed–Excavation by Madden, Bill M. and Salvatore, Ray. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Claimed–Bow and Arrow by Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Rings of Jupiter.

$1 Pick Three (3-7-2) paid $68.20. Pick Three Pool $71,042.

FIFTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.36 46.43 1:11.51 1:35.98 1:42.41

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
1Dominating Woman119111–11–11–hd1–2½1–½Prat4.30
8Cash Prize119823–13–hd3–½2–22–nkTalamo14.30
6Phantom Opening119645–2½5–26–2½3–hd3–1½Leparoux5.60
4Mrs. Norris121499997–14–1Ortiz5.70
7Tweeting120756–2½6–1½5–hd4–hd5–1¼Stevens3.10
2West Coast Bias121264–½4–24–15–hd6–1¾Van Dyke3.40
5Sugary121577–hd7–hd7–½8–3½7–3¼Gonzalez11.90
3La Premiere Etoile124332–22–2½2–1½6–1½8–1¼Gutierrez15.30
9Utana121988–3½8–28–1½99T Baze46.40
1DOMINATING WOMAN10.607.205.40
8CASH PRIZE 11.607.80
6PHANTOM OPENING 4.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)  $47.00
$1 EXACTA (1-8)  $81.70
$2 QUINELLA (1-8)  $111.20
$1 SUPERFECTA (1-8-6-4)  $4,227.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-6)  $302.60

Winner–Dominating Woman Dbb.f.3 by Dominus out of Wet n' Reckless, by War Front. Bred by Lopez, Maybee & Tennant (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $227,489 Daily Double Pool $25,318 Exacta Pool $140,583 Quinella Pool $5,636 Superfecta Pool $57,969 Trifecta Pool $86,287. Scratched–Ava Forty Seven, Be Mine, Girl Downstairs, Lynne's Legacy, Ok Doll.

$1 Pick Three (7-2-1) paid $63.20. Pick Three Pool $70,020. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-7-2-1) 5 correct paid $2,608.80. Pick Five Pool $372,946.

SIXTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.72 44.78 1:10.29 1:17.01

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½StrFinJockey$1
8Steely Resolve120824–hd3–hd2–2½1–2¼Gutierrez2.10
1Sigur Ros120141–hd1–1½1–hd2–½T Baze6.30
4Momma's Baby Boy1204687–1½4–½3–2¼Rosario5.00
6Boogalute120676–½6–25–24–6¼Van Dyke21.20
2Pure Pursuit120232–2½2–1½3–1½5–4½Espinoza3.30
3Dodgertown122353–hd5–26–16–nkMn Garcia14.60
7Lighthouse Point120717–1½887–5¼Desormeaux7.50
5Emphatic122585–24–17–38Prat8.40
8STEELY RESOLVE6.204.403.40
1SIGUR ROS 9.005.80
4MOMMA'S BABY BOY 3.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)  $83.60
$1 EXACTA (8-1)  $34.00
$2 QUINELLA (1-8)  $31.80
$1 SUPERFECTA (8-1-4-6)  $1,523.60
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-4)  $104.50

Winner–Steely Resolve B.g.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Fencelineneighbor, by Wild Rush. Bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $247,005 Daily Double Pool $26,003 Exacta Pool $115,303 Quinella Pool $5,006 Superfecta Pool $45,500 Trifecta Pool $69,031. Scratched–none.

$1 Pick Three (2-1-8) paid $180.70. Pick Three Pool $47,614.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Let It Ride Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.72 46.55 1:10.90 1:22.88 1:35.00

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
6Master Merion122614–13–1½2–hd1–½1–1Velazquez1.00
5Harbour Master 120576–½5–hd4–hd3–2½2–1¾Desormeaux5.40
3Kitten's Cat120332–11–hd1–hd2–1½3–½Leparoux6.90
1Van Cortlandt118167775–24–1¼Elliott27.70
7Monydontspenitself118745–14–hd6–275–1Bejarano12.40
4Dangerfield118453–hd6–45–hd4–hd6–13¼Frey14.40
2Holiday Stone118221–12–hd3–1½6–hd7Prat3.00
6MASTER MERION4.003.002.60
5HARBOUR MASTER (GB) 4.603.60
3KITTEN'S CAT 3.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)  $25.20
$1 EXACTA (6-5)  $9.00
$2 QUINELLA (5-6)  $11.80
$1 SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1)  $169.60
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3)  $17.20

Winner–Master Merion B.g.3 by Quality Road out of High Maintenance (GB), by Danehill. Bred by Lynch Bages & Edgeridge LTD (KY). Trainer: Wesley A. Ward. Owner: Day, Vivienne and Rose, Kate V.. Mutuel Pool $235,696 Daily Double Pool $30,083 Exacta Pool $125,989 Quinella Pool $4,920 Superfecta Pool $50,364 Trifecta Pool $76,943. Scratched–Curly's Waterfront.

$1 Pick Three (1-8-6) paid $106.30. Pick Three Pool $52,287.

EIGHTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.22 45.65 58.03 1:10.77

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½StrFinJockey$1
3Meet and Greet114161–hd1–hd2–3½1–¾Roman3.00
8Haveiture Way124612–1½2–21–hd2–4½Pedroza11.50
10Pied N True121857–hd8–hd6–hd3–nkPereira17.80
6Jenna's Faith124424–hd3–½3–1½4–1¼Prat8.70
4DH–Be a Lady124283–hd4–14–½5–1½Pena19.10
11DH–Gotham Desire119976–46–25–1½5–1½Bejarano3.50
5Dreamy Gal119335–1½5–hd7–hd7–nsT Baze2.20
7Red Stich121599998–¾Talamo10.00
9Princess Kendra124748–½7–hd8–hd9Maldonado37.60
3MEET AND GREET8.005.403.60
8HAVEITURE WAY 11.205.60
10PIED N TRUE 8.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)  $16.00
$1 EXACTA (3-8)  $45.40
$2 QUINELLA (3-8)  $55.40
$1 SUPERFECTA (3-8-10-6)  $1,776.20
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-10)  $177.10

Winner–Meet and Greet B.f.3 by Tribal Rule out of Vindicated Ghost, by Vindication. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: West, Gary and Mary. Mutuel Pool $209,771 Daily Double Pool $32,263 Exacta Pool $136,374 Quinella Pool $5,694 Superfecta Pool $68,497 Trifecta Pool $91,120. Claimed–Be a Lady by Drummond, Lee and Lynn. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–Candy Ruler, Tee Em Eye.

$1 Pick Three (8-6-3) paid $47.70. Pick Three Pool $41,221.

NINTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.72 47.17 1:12.30 1:24.61 1:36.79

PgmHorseWtPPSt¼½¾StrFinJockey$1
3Choo Choo120323–13–½2–11–11–½Prat14.60
6Big Buzz120656–½5–½4–½2–12–1½Nakatani3.80
8Arch Anthem120838–27–17–15–13–¾T Baze19.00
4Martin Riggs120464–hd4–15–24–½4–1Stevens7.60
10Kazan 1201079–1½8–hd8–27–15–2¼Dettori1.70
1Channel Crossing120181–1½1–21–½3–½6–1Van Dyke5.80
9Dark Vader120947–hd9–39–½9–3½7–nsBejarano11.40
2Formal Dude120292–12–13–hd6–1½8–1¼Talamo13.20
5Knight Disruptor115515–16–hd6–hd8–29–8¼Roman19.30
7Sandbed1207101010101010Arroyo, Jr.26.80
3CHOO CHOO31.2014.808.20
6BIG BUZZ 5.804.40
8ARCH ANTHEM 9.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)  $97.80
$1 EXACTA (3-6)  $58.10
$2 QUINELLA (3-6)  $62.80
$1 SUPERFECTA (3-6-8-4)  $3,407.30
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-8-4-10)  Carryover $13,109
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-8)  $388.00

Winner–Choo Choo Ch.c.2 by English Channel out of Cho Cho San, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $283,508 Daily Double Pool $82,174 Exacta Pool $185,131 Quinella Pool $6,414 Superfecta Pool $84,367 Super High Five Pool $17,177 Trifecta Pool $116,513. Scratched–none.

$2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-1-8-6/8-3-3) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $7,311. $1 Pick Three (6-3-3) paid $131.00. Pick Three Pool $111,394. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-6/8-3-3) 4 correct paid $348.90. Pick Four Pool $545,645. $2 Pick Six (2-1-8-6/8-3-3) 5 out of 6 paid $247.20. Pick Six Pool $63,865. Pick Six Carryover $34,118. $1 Place Pick All 8 out of 9 paid $867.00. Place Pick All Pool $15,906.

AttendanceHandle
On-Track5,429$711,994
Inter-Track3,106$1,700,787
Out of StateN/A$4,661,883
TOTAL8,535 $7,074,664

Del Mar Entries for Thursday, November 2.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 2nd day of a 16-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Dawn Traveller Joseph Talamo120Simon Callaghan8-1
2LuminosoRafael Bejarano120Doug F. O'Neill3-1
3In the JeansFlavien Prat120Patrick Gallagher15-1
4Into GlamourJose Ortiz120Richard Baltas8-1
5Sappho Kent Desormeaux120Philip D'Amato5-2
6LadybugDrayden Van Dyke120Richard E. Mandella5-1
7Mischievious LassJoel Rosario120Jerry Hollendorfer15-1
8Time to PlayWilliam Buick120Eoin G. Harty20-1
9Dr. AnnMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill20-1
10Breezy BeeCorey Nakatani120J. Keith Desormeaux5-1

SECOND RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Fueled by BourbonStewart Elliott118William Spawr5-114,000
2Jes JaaSantiago Gonzalez120Mark Glatt5-216,000
3Swiss MinisterBrayan Pena120Genaro Vallejo8-116,000
4Old Man LakeEdwin Maldonado120Rafael Becerra5-116,000
5Tasunke WitcoTiago Pereira120Jack Carava3-116,000
6El SuperMartin Pedroza122Kristin Mulhall9-216,000
7LindanteSasha Risenhoover120Gary Stute8-116,000

THIRD RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Our Slick ChickFlavien Prat120Jerry Hollendorfer9-2
2ThisoleheartofmineBrice Blanc120Simon Callaghan10-1
3Curlin's JourneyTyler Baze120Dallas E. Keen20-1
4Camino Song Joseph Talamo120Philip D'Amato5-1
5D D's LuteEvin Roman115Gary Sherlock15-1
6Goodthingstaketime Florent Geroux120James A. Stack5-2
7BiscateTyler Conner120Neil D. Drysdale20-1
8Super GoodTiago Pereira120Matthew Chew7-2
9Mandy's GraceMario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill20-1
10Ever So TrueJoel Rosario120Peter Miller5-1

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Time for CioppinoTyler Baze120Gary Sherlock8-150,000
2Royal TrumpEdwin Maldonado120Vladimir Cerin9-550,000
3Blackhawk BeautyDrayden Van Dyke120Jeff Bonde4-150,000
4Big Bad GaryEvin Roman115Ruben Gomez8-150,000
5Luke's On FireJoseph Talamo120Craig Dollase3-150,000
6Heat Things UpStewart Elliott120Art Sherman20-150,000
7Sir CharmalotBrandon Boulanger120Daniel Dunham30-150,000
8NovaBrayan Pena120Rafael DeLeon5-150,000

FIFTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Khaleesi Austin Solis114Felipe N Souza20-140,000
2Her Big MomentTyler Conner119Vladimir Cerin20-140,000
3Lynne's LegacyVictor Espinoza124James M. Cassidy12-1
4Be MineFlavien Prat121Philip D'Amato2-1
5Ok DollRafael Bejarano121Richard Baltas3-1
6RoomsMario Gutierrez119George Papaprodromou20-1
7SalsitaJoel Rosario124Jerry Hollendorfer4-140,000
8Ava Forty SevenKent Desormeaux121Philip D'Amato15-1
9Girl DownstairsCorey Nakatani124Ronald W. Ellis7-240,000

SIXTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1TroublesomeGary Stevens120Jeff Bonde6-150,000
2Sly HumorKent Desormeaux120Vladimir Cerin5-250,000
3Lady NinjaDrayden Van Dyke120Michael W. McCarthy5-150,000
4Love RecipeAustin Solis111Juan Carlos Lopez20-145,000
5Go On MaryFlavien Prat120Doug F. O'Neill3-150,000
6BetdesilvergoldEvin Roman113Tim Yakteen7-245,000
7Freedom JourneyTyler Baze120Hector O. Palma5-150,000

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Ample SufficiencyGary Stevens120Dan Blacker12-1
2Moonlight Drive Rafael Bejarano120Bob Baffert5-1
3Forever JuanitoJoseph Talamo120Victor L. Garcia12-1
4TwentytwentyvisionFlavien Prat120Richard E. Mandella6-1
5Tequila JoeJoel Rosario120Michael W. McCarthy10-1
6CistronTyler Baze118John W. Sadler9-2
7EckersleyDrayden Van Dyke120Scott Hansen8-1
8He WillMike Smith120Jerry Hollendorfer5-2
9A Red Tie DayCorey Nakatani120Richard Baltas8-1

EIGHTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Clifton BeachKyle Frey124John W. Sadler8-120,000
2Malibu d'OroJuan Ochoa122Sal Gonzalez20-120,000
3DivulgeFlavien Prat122Patrick Gallagher4-120,000
4BardstownKent Desormeaux124Robert B. Hess, Jr.7-220,000
5PsychedelicatMario Gutierrez122Jerry Hollendorfer9-220,000
6Tybee IslandTiago Pereira122Richard Baltas8-120,000
7Two Thirty FiveJoseph Talamo122Brian J. Koriner15-120,000
8HoppittyTyler Baze122Kristin Mulhall20-120,000
9HaylordSantiago Gonzalez124Martin F. Jones12-120,000
10Gator Don't PlayRafael Bejarano122Richard Baltas5-120,000
11Downside UpStewart Elliott122Patricia Harrington20-120,000
