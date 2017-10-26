Racing! We make the Breeders' Cup easier for you with a new video feature

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter and let the Breeders’ Cup countdown begin.
First let me thank all of you who sent forth your thoughts on Broadway songs about horse racing. Seems that “Fugue for Tinhorns” is really the only one. Where else but this newsletter can you talk about horse racing and Broadway in the same sentence.
Some of you offered up other songs, which I had forgotten about. One by John Stewart called “Let the Big Horse Run” (you can hear it here) , which is a tribute to Secretariat. Another one, which I forgot about but upon recollection is one of my favorites, is called “Run for the Roses” (you can hear it here) by Dan Fogelberg. Is there a better line than “the chance of a lifetime in a lifetime of chance”?
Those were songs before fancy music videos, as you’ll note when you watch.
On to the Breeders’ Cup.
Breeders’ Cup update — With new special feature
We are delighted to start a video feature from Jeff Siegel and Aaron Vercruysse of xbtv as we start the countdown to the Breeders’ Cup. Lots of insight and knowledge. Definitely worth a watch. Today, they talk about the Classic, Unique Bella’s work and a host of other stuff to make you smarter. And, if you haven’t checked out xbtv.com, you should. There is a lot of content and just about every workout or gallop you can imagine. Personally, if a horse isn’t working with another horse, I can’t tell if a workout is good or bad, but these folks know. (Watch it here)
The Breeders’ Cup announced the schedule and betting menu. Here’s a look.
Nov. 3
11:25 a.m. Race 1 Non-Breeders’ Cup race: WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD, Pick 5
Noon Race 2 Non-Breeders’ Cup race, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD
12:35 p.m. Race 3 Non-Breeders’ Cup race. WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, DD, Pick 4
1:10 Race 4 Non-Breeders’ Cup race, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD, Pick 6
1:45 Race 5 Non-Breeders’ Cup race, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD
2:25 Race 6 Juvenile Fillies Turf, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD, Pick 4
3:05 Race 7 Dirt Mile, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD, Pick 4
3:50 Race 8 Juvenile Turf, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD
4:35 Race 9 Distaff, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, DD with Classic, Super Hi 5
5:17 Race 10 Non-Breeders’ Cup race: WPS, Ex, Tri, Super
Nov. 4
10:10 a.m. Race 1 Non-Breeders’ Cup race, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD, Pick 5
10:45 Race 2 Non-Breeders’ Cup race, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD, Pick 5
11:20 Race 3 Non-Breeders’ Cup race, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD
Noon Race 4 Juvenile Fillies, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD
12:37 p.m. Race 5 Turf Sprint, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD, Pick 4
1:14 Race 6 Filly & Mare Sprint, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD
2 p.m. Race 7 Filly & Mare Turf, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD, Pick 6
2:37 Race 8 Sprint, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD
3:19 Race 9 Mile, WPS,. Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD, Pick 4
3:58 Race 10 Juvenile, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, Pick 3, DD
4:37 Race 11 Turf, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, DD
5:35 Race 12 Classic, WPS, Ex, Tri, Super, SuperHi 5
Minimum bets:
$2-WPS, DD, Pick 6
$1-Ex, Distaff/Class DD
$0.50-Trifecta, Pick 3, Pick 4, PIck 5, Super Hi 5
$0.10-Superfecta
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita is winding down its fall meeting with an eight-race card on Thursday with half of the races on the turf. Before the meeting, Santa Anita boss Tim Ritvo definitely said he was increasing the number of turf races and he’s kept that promise. The first turf race is the first, for claimers going one mile, with nine entries. The third and sixth are down the hill over about 6½ furlongs, one a maiden special weight with 10 entrants and four also eligible and the other an allowance optional claiming with 10 and 1. The eighth race is another miler for maiden claimers with 10 and 3. And what does a max of 10 horses tell you? The rail is set at 20 feet. The other four races are on the dirt with field sizes of 6, 7, 8 and 6.
I know I keep saying that any good horse is headed to San Diego, making the cards elsewhere devoid of stars. Not to get ahead of ourselves, but this Saturday at Santa Anita a truly special horse in Hoppertunity is running in the $70,000 Comma to the Top Stakes over a mile. He’s been off since March, when he ran in Dubai, but this well-traveled horse also ran in last year’s Classic. He’s earned more than $4.2 million running for trainer Bob Baffert. Flavien Prat. who may have as many as 10 Breeders’ Cup rides, gets the mount. Hoppertunity is worth a watch at about 2:15 in the fifth race on Saturday’s 11-race card.
Jeff Nahill’s SA spot play
THIRD RACE: No. 4 Minister's Glory (15-1)
It's first time turf for this 2-year-old son of Ministers Wild Cat, who gets 14% winners first time on the grass. The damsire, Valid Wager, gets 13% winners first time on the turf. Trainer Mike Machowsky is 20% first time turf and he has a good turf rider in Joe Talamo on board. Machowsky also puts blinkers on (20%). This gelding moves from a Maiden $50,000 claimer to MSW but I'm not concerned by the class rise.
SUNDAY'S RESULT: Spiritual Warrior looked well positioned most of Sunday's eighth race on the rail and turning for home, but just didn't have it in the stretch and finished well back.
Jeff Nahill is a quality editor for the San Diego Union-Tribune. He can be reached at jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com. For other selections go to his blog: fromthewinnerscircle.me
Catching up on the news
--Santa Anita is requesting the ability to go to seven-race cards on Thursday and Friday during its Winter-Spring meeting. Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form has the details. (read here)
--Royal F J has finally retired after running 102 races, his last on Thursday of last week. During that time he won nine times, finished second 19 times with 18 thirds. The 10-year-old gelding finished with $568,150 in earnings. “He’s going to have a good life ahead and we’re going to find him a good spot,” trainer Jack Carava told Ed Golden of Santa Anita. It’s yet to be determined where he’s going, but we’ve had tons of offers so we’re going to go through those and find him a good home, but he won’t run anymore. The good thing is he leaves here sound. All the years I had him, he was always at the barn with me. I never turned him out, he never missed any training. He still wouldn’t be the kind of horse that would miss any training.”
--The Kentucky Derby has a new sponsor in Woodford Reserve, which sounds a boatload better than naming it after Yum! (don’t forget the exclamation point) Brands. Now this doesn’t mean I’m going to use Woodford Reserve in the title of the race any more than I did Yum! Brands (which is never). Matt Hegarty of the Daily Racing Form has the details. (read here)
Final thought
Now, the star of the show, Thursday’s entries.
Santa Anita Entries for Thursday, October 26.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 16th day of a 19-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hal's Buddy
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Bill McLean
|10-1
|32,000
|2
|Mangita
|Evin Roman
|119
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|32,000
|3
|You're A Goat
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|124
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|32,000
|4
|Ryder's Starlight
|Stewart Elliott
|124
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|8-1
|32,000
|5
|Mo'vette
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|32,000
|6
|Skradin
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Felipe N Souza
|5-1
|32,000
|7
|Rosie My Rosie
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|32,000
|8
|Out Ofthe Ordinary
|Jamie Theriot
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|32,000
|9
|Arethusa
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|9-2
|32,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|True Valor
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|2
|Rafter One
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Michael Pender
|6-1
|3
|Rolls Royce Deal
|Juan Ochoa
|121
|Gus Headley
|12-1
|4
|Night's Watch
|Evin Roman
|119
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|5
|War Union
|Brayan Pena
|121
|Dan Blacker
|8-1
|6
|Kona Dreams
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|9-5
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jersey's Heat
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Rafael Becerra
|20-1
|2
|Dos Palos
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Dean Pederson
|20-1
|3
|Rustic Canyon
|Evin Roman
|115
|Carla Gaines
|15-1
|4
|Minister's Glory
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|15-1
|5
|My Journey
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|6
|Raven Creek
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|8-5
|7
|King Eddie
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|30-1
|8
|Gringo Star
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|3-1
|9
|Hardboot
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Michele Dollase
|8-1
|10
|Powerful Thirst
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|7-2
|Also Eligible
|11
|Catability
|Matt Garcia
|120
|Philip A. Oviedo
|20-1
|12
|Shaymin
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|15-1
|13
|The Sleepy Prince
|Brandon Boulanger
|120
|Ruben Gomez
|50-1
|14
|Push Through
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|20-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cheese
|Sasha Risenhoover
|122
|Angela Maria Aquino
|6-1
|6,250
|2
|Forthenineteen
|Evin Roman
|117
|Genaro Vallejo
|9-5
|6,250
|3
|I'm No Patsy
|Saul Arias
|122
|Javier Jose Sierra
|4-1
|6,250
|4
|Family Rules
|Salvador Iniguez
|122
|Duff Shidaker
|15-1
|6,250
|5
|Smil'n From Above
|Ignacio Puglisi
|122
|Marcelo Polanco
|6-1
|6,250
|6
|Pam's Joy
|Juan Sanchez
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|2-1
|6,250
|7
|Southern Darling
|Rito Almanza
|122
|Sally Rivera
|15-1
|6,250
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Derby Factor
|Vinnie Bednar
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|50,000
|2
|Trapper Peak
|Juan Ochoa
|122
|Mick Ruis
|6-1
|50,000
|3
|Silver Fury
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Blake R. Heap
|12-1
|50,000
|4
|Creatively
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|40,000
|5
|Snazzy Dresser
|Chantal Sutherland
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|3-1
|50,000
|6
|Moon Juice
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Philip A. Oviedo
|15-1
|50,000
|7
|Royal Bar
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-2
|50,000
|8
|Colormemoney
|Evin Roman
|117
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|2-1
|50,000
SIXTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Doc Curlin
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|2
|Law Abidin Citizen
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|3
|Tribal Fighter
|Corey Nakatani
|124
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|4
|Anatolian Heat
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|5
|Mithqaal
|Kyle Frey
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|30-1
|62,500
|6
|Eric the Trojan
|Evin Roman
|117
|Ronald W. Ellis
|10-1
|7
|Drummer
|Tyler Conner
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|30-1
|62,500
|8
|Cimpl Man
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Gary Mandella
|6-1
|9
|Home Run Kitten
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|62,500
|10
|Holy Whirl Wind
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Coastline
|Flavien Prat
|124
|John W. Sadler
|9-2
|62,500
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|We Will Re Joyce
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|2
|Midnight Summer
|Evin Roman
|115
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|40,000
|3
|Empress of Lov
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|2-1
|4
|She Can Too
|Felipe Martinez
|120
|Mike Harrington
|12-1
|40,000
|5
|Poco Suenos
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Molly J. Pearson
|4-1
|6
|Tiger Mom
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Croatian
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|100,000
|2
|Falcone
|Chantal Sutherland
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|100,000
|3
|Extrordinary Jerry
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|100,000
|4
|Roaring Fork
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|100,000
|5
|Pointed
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Marsha D. Schwizer
|20-1
|100,000
|6
|Blended Citizen
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|100,000
|7
|Super Classic
|Brandon Boulanger
|120
|Ruben Gomez
|50-1
|100,000
|8
|Charlie Cowden
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Tim Yakteen
|7-2
|100,000
|9
|Charming Gent
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|100,000
|10
|Purr Cat
|Evin Roman
|115
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|100,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Alternate Rhythm
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|100,000
|12
|Sandbed
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|6-1
|100,000
|13
|It's a New Year
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|100,000