Racing! Noble Indy qualifies for Kentucky Derby; Selcourt and Itsinthepost win at Santa Anita

Noble Indy found himself a spot in the Kentucky Derby with a hard-fought win in the $1-million Louisiana Derby on Saturday at the Fair Grounds. Lone Sailor was second by a neck and California-based My Boy Jack was third by a half-length. Noble Indy, for trainer Todd Pletcher and rider John Velazquez , had previously finished third in the Risen Star. Want to watch the race? Just click here .

It leaves trainer Keith Desormeaux and My Boy Jack on a very precarious bubble with 32 Kentucky Derby qualifying points. Last year it took 40 points to make the field and the year before it was 32. My Boy Jack is a late runner and spent a good part of the 1 1/8-mile race at the back of the pack. Noble Indy was the first to move to the front and My Boy Jack was about seven wide entering the stretch. Running down the middle of the track, he looked as if he would run down the leaders but was never able to make up the late ground that he was gaining on earlier.

One more thing about Saturday. I have DirecTV, so I do not get TVG2, even though if I had AT&T U-verse, which is owned by the same company as DirecTV, I would be able to get it. It seems with a race as big as the Louisiana Derby that I wouldn’t have to search for some streaming service to watch the $1-million race.

Now, I get it, TVG is obligated by contract to show certain tracks live, and it’s likely those tracks do not include those such as Fair Grounds, which is run by Churchill Downs, whose goal is eventual world domination. But there should be some latitude involved where you can show a $1-million race with major Derby implications instead of a $12,000 claiming race on the big-boy network.

I’ve written and negotiated credential rules with the major sports leagues for years. I always try and get a clause that allows some discretion in the event of a major news event or happening. You never define what “major” or “news event” actually is, you just agree to argue it at a later time. And you rarely do.

Just throwing it out there, but I think a lot of us would prefer to watch an early-round NFL playoff game on our TV than our laptop.

Big cards today in Sunland Park in New Mexico, where the Sunland Derby will be held, and at Tampa Bay Downs, where it appears that every race you could attach a sponsor’s name has been met. Surprised the track wasn’t renamed the Bern’s Steak (or is it Stake) House Tampa Bay Downs.

The answer is the usual one—me. In Saturday’s handicapping lesson by Rob Henie, I edited in the word “Victor” instead of “Asa” in front of the word “Espinoza.” You can hurl your invectives at me, but please not Rob. I’ll try and do better next time, but no guarantees.

Itsinthepost helped Tyler Baze win both of Saturday’s stakes races when they won the Grade 2 $200,000 San Luis Rey Stakes over 1 ½ miles on the turf course. They normally use the downhill course for 1 ½ mile turf races but kept it all on the main turf course by starting on the backstretch.

Baze was able to take the 6-year-old gelding to the outside and when he asked him he had enough to win by ¾ length. Hayabusa One finished second. Itsinthepost paid $4.20, $2.80 and $2.40 for trainer Jeff Mullins .

“I’ve been getting on him a long time and this is a really special horse,” Baze said. “The guys at the barn have made this happen. They’ve worked with him and helped him develop, they deserve all the credit. The only instructions Jeff gave me today were to try and see if we could stalk [the pace] on the outside and it worked out great.”

“I’ve had some good turf horses, but some of them, they’ll kind of tail off at some point,” Mullins said. “Not this horse, he’s just solid every time. With this horse, the further, the better.”

The first stakes, the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes was a mild upset when Selcourt dominated the competition by winning the 7-furlong sprint by 4 ½ lengths. Her win was not as surprising as the talented Paradise Woods who was never really competitive coming out of the final turn and into the stretch. She finished fourth in a field of five.

“This filly is scary good right now and she’s getting better and better,” Baze said. “She broke really sharply and she was relaxed underneath me. Coming around the turn, when it was time to go, she took off.”

Trainer John Sadler had given her much of 2017 off but since then she is the likely early favorite for the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint.

It’s makeup day at Santa Anita on Sunday. If you remember, Thursday’s full card was canceled because of rain. The racing office took five of those races and re-slotted them into Sunday. It’s the second, fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth races. It’s a 10-race card, rather than the usual nine. First post is 11:30 a.m.

Five of the races will have a first-time winner (three of those races moved from Thursday) and five of the races are restricted to fillies and mares (four moved from Thursday).

The feature is the eighth, the $75,000 Mizdirection Stakes, for fillies and mares down the hillside turf course at about 6 ½ furlongs. Coniah is the lukewarm 3-1 favorite in the field of 11. Coniah finished second to Selcourt in her last race the Las Flores over 6 furlong son the dirt. The race before, she won the Las Cienegas Stakes down the hillside course she runs on Sunday. Geovanni Franco picks up the ride from Kent Desormeaux , who rode My Boy Jack in the Louisiana Derby in his home state on Saturday.

Mongolian Shopper, not to be confused with old-time wrestler the Mongolian Stomper (think I’m making that up, here’s a 40-minute tribute to him, just click ), is the second favorite at 4-1. She’s won her last three races, all down the hill, but none were against this level of competition. She gets Edwin Maldonado in the saddle, the seventh different jockey in seven races. Talk about not being able to get a second date. Bendable, for Richard Mandella and Mike Smith , is 5-1. She finished second to Coniah in her last race.

Very competitive downhill stakes that appears loaded with early speed and could set up nicely for this sharp recent winner from the Richard Mandella barn. 'Alphie looked good winning, switches to Flavien Prat ( Drayden Van Dyke is out of town) and might be good enough to step up and beat these at a square price.

She finally had clear racing room early in last solid head victory over Quite Up, who returned to win easily for $12,500 in his next start. She was much troubled in her prior pair and figures for a nice trip from the far outside post here. Also, she is a three-time winner who fits the restricted conditions nicely. No other entrant has more than two victories.

LITTLE SCOTTY angled in and dueled between horses then outside a rival, inched away into the second turn, kicked clear off the rail and remained clear under urging. EAGLE SCREAMS bobbled a step out of the gate, went up inside to press the pace, stalked into the second turn, drifted out into and through the stretch and was clearly second best. COMES THE DREAM settled a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show. JUST KIDDING fanned five wide into the first turn, stalked then bid four wide early on the backstretch, stalked outside a rival into the second turn, came out some into the stretch and weakened. SAINT DERMOT chased a bit off the rail then angled in on the backstretch and saved ground thereafter and also weakened. CARDIAC had speed three deep into the first turn, stalked between foes leaving that turn then bid again three wide between horses early on the backstretch, dropped back and angled in some on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. CONQUEST DADDYO four wide into the first turn, angled in on that turn and chased off the rail, drifted out on the backstretch, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the lane.

ONCE ON WHISKEY dropped back off the rail early, moved up outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up to take a short lead in midstretch and drew clear under urging and a hold late. PADDOCK PICK drifted out a bit early, stalked outside then three deep, bid three wide on the turn to gain the advantage into the stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch then could not match the winner while besting the others. UPO saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally but gained the show. IT'S A NEW YEAR pressed the pace outside a rival then dueled between foes on the turn and weakened in the stretch. HONOR GUARD between rivals early, angled in and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn and also weakened in the drive. FACTS MATTER came off the rail early and chased between rivals, dropped back just off the rail into and on the turn and gave way.

TIME FOR EBBY prompted the pace four wide to the stretch, took a short lead outside the runner-up in midstretch and inched away in the final sixteenth under urging. POWDER dueled outside a rival then three deep between foes, put a head in front leaving the turn, fought back off the rail in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but held second. FAIR REGIS stalked between horses then a bit off the rail to the stretch, angled to the inside in deep stretch and bested the others. BAD JU JU lunged in a bit of an awkward start, came out and chased off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ALWAYS BELIEVE had good early speed a bit off the rail, dueled between horses on the backstretch and turn and weakened in the drive. LATE 'N LEFT stalked inside then bid along the rail to press the pace on the backstretch and turn, fell back into the stretch and also weakened.

BRICKHOUSE prompted the pace between horses then three deep on the backstretch and turn, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch and just held under urging. SIDEPOCKET ACTION chased four wide then outside on the backstretch, angled in and split horses on the turn, came in under right handed urging nearing midstretch then rallied along the rail. BLACK STORM settled outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. SIR EDDIE had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, weakened in the final furlong and lost third late. CELTURIAN a step slow to begin, chased between horses then inside leaving the backstretch, came out some leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally toward the inside. HIT THE SEAM pressed then stalked the pace four wide, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. WOUND TIGHT chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside entering the stretch and weakened in the drive. FLY FIRST CLASS went up inside to duel for the lead, fell back leaving the turn, steadied when crowded by the runner-up in midstretch and also weakened. DYNAMIC DUO sent between horses early, dropped back off the rail then angled in, went outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. BOB'S BAD BOY a step slow to begin, chased inside, dropped back into the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the midstretch run between the runner-up and FLY FIRST CLASS but made no change when they ruled the trouble to the latter did not alter the original order of finish.

SELCOURT broke out a bit, sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, angled in just off the fence into the turn, inched away leaving the turn, opened up under left handed urging in the stretch and was under steady handling late. MARLEY'S FREEDOM also broke out some and bumped a rival lightly, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and gained the place along the inside. SKYE DIAMONDS stalked off the rail then outside a foe, came out into the stretch and outfinished a rival for the show. PARADISE WOODS broke in a bit and bumped lightly with a foe, was close up stalking the pace outside a rival then off the rail, bid outside the winner on the turn, fell back some leaving the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch, weakened in the final furlong and lost third late. JUST A LITTLE HOPE bumped lightly between horses at the break, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out some into the stretch and did not rally.

PALACE PAYNTER dueled between horses, inched away off the rail on the turn, kicked clear under urging then steady handling late. SUMMER DOWN NOW pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and bested the others. TENGS RHYTHM stalked outside then four wide on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. LUCKY LULA well placed stalking the pace between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and lacked the needed rally. QUIZLET a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace and improved position in the stretch. TWO TIMING LUCY broke out a bit and bumped the winner, pressed the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and into the turn and weakened in the drive. CREATIVE SPARK went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the fence on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and also weakened. STYLIST stalked three deep between foes, dropped back outside a rival on the turn and gave way. SUNSET MELODY settled off the rail then angled in a bit off the fence for the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

RAINBOW SQUALL saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, came out a bit in midstretch and rallied under urging between foes to get up late. CARAY had good early speed and dueled between horses, battled outside a rival in the stretch and continued gamely three deep late. SPOKANE EAGLE went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail on the turn and through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. QUICK FINISH prompted the pace three deep between horses to the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. BAD BOY LEROY vied for command five wide on the backstretch and four wide on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. GENERAL MACH FOUR pressed the pace four wide between horses, dropped back and stalked off the rail on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

MY PRINCESS TAYLOR stalked then forced the pace four wide then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and won clear. MONGOLIAN HUMOR bumped between foes and forced out early, went up to press the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch and gained the place. DEE WAY TO GO sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled between horses leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. WAMPUS bumped and forced out after the start, chased a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn and improved position in the stretch. CALIMONCO ACTION drifted out and bumped a rival early, angled in and stalked then dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. HEATHER'S WISH stalked off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the rail and lacked a rally. VENICE pulled between horses to prompt the pace and was in a bit tight a half mile out, stalked outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and weakened. RIDE LADY RIDE steadied sharply when squeezed between foes early, chased of the rail then outside, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

ITSINTHEPOST (FR) pulled along the inside stalking the pace then came out between horses on the middle turn, stalked outside a rival on the backstretch, bid three deep on the final turn, took the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear and held under urging. HAYABUSA ONE (FR) chased outside then angled in a bit off the rail, came out leaving the backstretch, went three wide on the last turn and into the stretch and finished well. RESPONSIBLEFORLOVE (IRE) settled a bit off the rail then chased inside, split horses on the final turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. COLONIST stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the backstretch, bid between horses on the last turn to vie for command and was edged late for third. RYE saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival on the backstretch, continued inside on the last turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AQUAPHOBIA dueled three deep then outside a rival, inched away in the stretch the first time, angled in on the middle turn, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the final turn and into the stretch and weakened. PLAY HARD TO GET dueled inside then stalked along the rail, continued between foes on the last turn and also weakened. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) steadied when squeezed early, settled outside a rival then chased inside on the backstretch and final turn and lacked a rally. SALTINI dueled between horses on the first turn then stalked outside a rival or off the rail, dropped back three deep on the final turn and had little left for the drive.

VELVET JONES chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging while drifting in to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. RECKLESS CHARM stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, also drifted in some and edged a rival late for second. ANITA G. a step slow to begin, was sent between horses to duel for the lead, battled outside a rival into and on the turn, inched clear in the stretch and was edged late for the place. CARRIE sent between rivals then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally, then was unsaddled at the end of the stretch and vanned off. AVAUDREY had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail in midstretch, drifted in under right handed urging a sixteenth out and weakened. SHARP HOLIDAY steadied between horses early, chased off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, steadied again when crowded a sixteenth out and did not rally. PRAY ANYWAY dropped back off the rail then angled in on the backstretch and saved ground to no avail. NO COMPARISON chased outside then five wide into the turn, dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. SINGLEFORAREASON stalked between horses, came out into the stretch, gave way in the drive and was eased in the final furlong.