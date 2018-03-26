Racing! The Answer Man is back in the house

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we tell you what “alternate” means next to a jockey’s name.

It’s been a few weeks since the Answer Man has hung out in this newsletter, so we are delighted to bring him (remember, it’s a gender-neutral him) around to answer a few reader questions. And, we’re delighted to have two new contributors answer these questions.

So, right to the first question from Bev Maschio: “I’m fairly new to horse racing and was wondering if you can explain what graded races are and how they are determined?”

For that we went to the esteemed David Jerkens, someone who never gets the summer off as he’s the racing secretary at Del Mar.

“Graded stakes races are premium races run in the U.S. and Canada (they are called group races internationally) in which owners pay a nomination fee, entry fee, and starters fee to participate. The three classifications of graded races are Grade I, Grade II, and Grade III. The American Graded Stakes Committee evaluates each graded stakes race once a year based on the quality of past fields and other factors and determines if a race will either go up in grade, remain the same, or go down in grade. The minimum purse requirement for a Grade I race is $300,000, a Grade II $200,000, and a Grade III $100,000.”

Thanks much, David. I might add that every owner knows if their horse can get a Grade 1 win that their value as a stud or broodmare goes up a lot.

The next question comes from Marc Antonucci: “What does ‘alternate’ next to a jockey’s name mean? I’ve seen the term even when a jockey has one mount in a race and nothing on the also eligible list.”

This one was right in the wheelhouse of longtime racing official, Charlie McCaul, who is currently the assistant clerk of scales at Santa Anita.

“An alternate rider means that a trainer entered with a rider but that rider had another call so the racing office gets a list of riders from other jockey agents that are open for that trainer. When the overnight comes out, you will see ‘alt’ next to a rider’s name. We make changes to the program the day before and if the trainer doesn’t want the alternate rider that’s on the overnight, they can change it by 10:00 a.m. the day before with the stewards’ permission.”

That’s some real inside horse racing that I never knew. Thanks a lot, Charlie.

If you have a question, please send it along to me at johnacherwa@gmail.com with answerman in the subject field. And, remember, include your first and last name as your email name may be something totally different. Can’t answer them all, but I’ll do my best. No question too elementary.

Kentucky Derby points update

Runaway Ghost was the latest horse to qualify for the Kentucky Derby by winning the $800,000 Sunland Derby on Sunday. If you’ve got a good memory you’ll remember him from the Los Alamitos Futurity, where he finished fifth in a race awarded to McKinzie. He won convincingly over Dream Baby Dream. Runaway Ghost was the only horse based at Sunland in the 12-horse field.

Let’s take a look at who has qualified for the Kentucky Derby so far. We’re using 40 as a stone-cold lock to get in, even though some horses may qualify in the low 30s. Some horses will just drop out or choose not to go in the Derby. And remember, any horse that finishes first or second in the remaining Florida, Santa Anita, Wood, BlueGrass and Arkansas derbies will make the field if they choose. It’s also true about the UAE Derby, which is next Saturday, but Mendelssohn might be the only one interested to make the trip should he qualify.

Now, most of these horses have another prep to go, so things are really fluid.

In the race: Noble Indy (110 points), Bolt D’Oro (64), Enticed (63), Bravazo (54), Promises Fulfilled (52), Magnum Moon (50), Quip (50), Runaway Ghost (50), Lone Sailor (42), McKinzie (40).

On the bubble: Good Magic (34), Solomini (34), My Boy Jack (32), Flameaway (30), Firenze Fire (29), Free Drop Billy (24), Snapper Sinclair (22), Combatant (22), Strike Power (20), Old Time Revival (20), Dream Baby Dream (20).

That’s 21 horses for a 20-horse field with lots to go. There is no minimum points requirement. And there is a colt out there with no points—Justify, but he’s going in the Arkansas Derby.

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

Hey, this time we’re not going to focus on one of my faux pas, which are many. Much like many of you, I was tuned in to TVG to watch the Sunland Derby (good thing Sunland wasn’t on TVG2, you listening DirecTV?) when they started the load for the 10th at Santa Anita. Suddenly, it went to a commercial for stallion Air Force Blue. Time for a quick correction? Uh, no. In the small box in the upper right we watched the Santa Anita start while they talked about Air Force Blue. OK, now they go full screen on Santa Anita with the commercial providing the audio. It’s not until deep stretch that we finally get to hear Michael Wrona call the final strides of the race. Mistakes happen, but if you were a Santa Anita fan, you probably weren’t happy.

Santa Anita review

In a very exciting run to the wire, Belvoir Bay squeezed by to win the $75,000 Mizdirection Stakes, down the 6 ½-furlong hillside turf course on Sunday. The winning margin was a head with a blanket finish of five horses. The race was for older fillies and mares.

“I talked to [trainer] Pete [ Miller ] on the phone, and he said to ride her with confidence,” winning jockey Tyler Baze told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I watched her replays and I rode her like she was the best horse. I knew those other horses were coming, but she gave me everything she had.”

It was Baze’s third stakes win in two days at Santa Anita.

Belvoir Bay paid $15.40, $7.80 and $5.20. Blame It On Alphie finished second and Classy Tune was third.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday.

Tampa Bay: $100,000 Horses Race Now Sprint Stakes, Fla-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Imperial Hint ($2.40)

Tampa Bay: $100,000 Stonehedge Farm South Sophomore Fillies Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 3 years old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Florida Fuego ($7.60)

Sunland: $100,000 New Mexico Breeders’ Oaks, NM-bred fillies 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Hennessy Express ($4.20)

Tampa Bay: $100,000 EG Vodka Turf Classic Stakes, Fla-breds 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Swagger Jagger ($7.40)

Sunland: $100,000 New Mexico Breeders’ Derby, NM-breds 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Blazing Navarone ($2.40)

Tampa Bay: $100,000 DRF Bets Sophomore Turf Stakes, Fla-breds 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: He’s Bankable ($21.60)

Sunland: $200,000 Sunland Park Oaks, fillies, 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Blamed ($2.80)

Tampa Bay $100,000 Ocala Breeders’ Sales Sophomore Stakes, Fla-breds 3 years old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Noble Commander ($4.00)

Aqueduct: $100,000 Cicada Stakes, fillies, 3 years old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Lezendary ($11.40)

Tampa Bay: $100,000 Pleasant Acres Stallions Distaff Turf Stakes, Fla-breds fillies and mares, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Madame Uno ($7.00)

Sunland: $100,000 Harry Henson Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Faypien ($5.40)

Sunland: $100,000 Bill Thomas Memorial Stakes, 3 years old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Mt Veeder ($15.40)

Sunland: $100,000 New Mexico State University Handicap, NM-breds 4 and up, 1 mile and 70 yards. Winner: G M Gage ($24.60)

Sunland: Grade 3 $800,000 Sunland Derby, 3 years old, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Runaway Ghost ($9.80)

Final thought

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, March 25. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 52nd day of a 59-day meet. Cloudy & Fast FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.26 46.60 59.04 1:05.57 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Trust Fund Kitty 122 2 4 4–5 4–7 1–hd 1–nk Pedroza 5.00 6 Broome 122 5 3 3–1 3–hd 3–1 2–2½ T Baze 1.90 1 Tapalita 122 1 1 2–½ 1–hd 2–1 3–5¼ Roman 2.90 5 D D's Lute 122 4 2 1–hd 2–1 4–12 4–16 Franco 1.40 4 Candy Coated World 122 3 5 5 5 5 5 Sanchez 63.30 2 TRUST FUND KITTY 12.00 4.20 3.60 6 BROOME 3.00 2.80 1 TAPALITA 3.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $16.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-5) $5.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $20.05 Winner–Trust Fund Kitty B.f.3 by Kitten's Joy out of Broken Trust Fund, by Broken Vow. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $118,430 Exacta Pool $47,587 Superfecta Pool $17,847 Trifecta Pool $32,129. Scratched–Hot Headed Gal. TRUST FUND KITTY bobbled at the start, stalked just off the rail, bid between horses leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, battled outside a rival in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. BROOME prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and continued willingly while drifting inward in the final furlong. TAPALITA went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and in the stretch, weakened late but bested the others. D D'S LUTE had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CANDY COATED WORLD broke in a bit then steadied in the opening strides, angled in and saved ground off the pace and gave way in the drive. SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.39 44.80 58.02 1:11.02 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Kidmon 126 3 5 3–1 3–1 2–1½ 1–5¼ T Baze 6.40 2 Beneficent 126 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–nk Franco 1.60 5 King Cause 120 4 1 5 5 5 3–ns Roman 5.20 6 Captivate 126 5 4 4–½ 4–5 4–2 4–6¼ Conner 2.90 1 Twisted Road 126 1 2 2–5 2–3 3–1½ 5 Talamo 2.80 4 KIDMON 14.80 6.00 4.40 2 BENEFICENT 3.80 3.20 5 KING CAUSE 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $92.20 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $21.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-5-6) $23.53 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $51.30 Winner–Kidmon B.c.4 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Motokiks, by Storm Cat. Bred by Elevage, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $203,143 Daily Double Pool $33,180 Exacta Pool $86,156 Superfecta Pool $25,439 Trifecta Pool $52,200. Scratched–Blaze of Glory. KIDMON angled in and saved ground, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up, took the lead past the eighth pole, kicked clear under left handed urging and steady handling late. BENEFICENT had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, fought back off the rail in midstretch, was not a match for the winner thereafter and just held second. KING CAUSE dropped back between horses, chased off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for third three deep on the line. CAPTIVATE chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. TWISTED ROAD had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.13 45.65 58.58 1:12.43 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Sharon's Fury 122 3 1 4–hd 3–3 1–2 1–3¼ Maldonado 1.30 2 Sierra Echo 122 2 6 7 7 5–1½ 2–ns Franco 1.80 1 Bonaventure 122 1 3 6–1 5–1 4–1½ 3–3½ Linares 27.80 5 Geocas Dream 122 5 5 1–hd 1–½ 2–hd 4–nk Gonzalez 7.40 7 Man O Work 115 7 2 2–hd 2–hd 3–2½ 5–8 Payeras 12.10 4 Sutter 122 4 7 5–3 4–hd 6–5 6–8 Blanc 5.40 6 Hidden My Way 122 6 4 3–1½ 6–½ 7 7 Pena 50.30 3 SHARON'S FURY 4.60 2.60 2.20 2 SIERRA ECHO 3.00 2.20 1 BONAVENTURE 5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $34.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-5) $15.76 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-1-5-7) $735.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1) $28.75 Winner–Sharon's Fury Ch.c.3 by Sky Mesa out of Gold Ring, by Touch Gold. Bred by Sabana farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Lebherz, Philip and Meister, Richard. Mutuel Pool $151,008 Daily Double Pool $19,211 Exacta Pool $77,561 Superfecta Pool $41,509 Super High Five Pool $3,856 Trifecta Pool $61,074. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $96.70. Pick Three Pool $37,237. SHARON'S FURY had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. SIERRA ECHO broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and just got the place. BONAVENTURE pulled along the inside early, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and was edged for second. GEOCAS DREAM had good early speed and dueled between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, battled between foes again leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MAN O WORK four wide early, dueled three deep then outside a foe, battled three wide again leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. SUTTER broke a bit slowly, stalked outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and had little left for the lane. HIDDEN MY WAY dueled between horses on the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.05 46.46 1:09.80 1:21.95 1:34.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Fahan Mura 120 5 1 1–3½ 1–1 1–4 1–5 1–7¼ Maldonado 7.30 5 Siberian Iris 122 4 8 8–1½ 7–1½ 6–½ 6–2½ 2–½ Prat 1.00 9 Tammy's Window 120 8 4 4–2½ 5–10 5–6 5–3 3–hd Conner 17.20 10 Proud 'n' Ready 120 9 3 5–4 4–hd 4–1½ 3–hd 4–ns Franco 7.00 2 Gone to Town 120 1 5 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2½ 5–¾ Quinonez 6.30 8 Rooms 122 7 2 3–1½ 3–1 3–hd 4–½ 6–3¼ Pena 42.70 4 Morning Dance 122 3 7 6–½ 6–1½ 7–2 7–2 7–½ Gonzalez 5.80 3 Kitty Boo 122 2 9 9 9 8–1½ 8–3½ 8–4¼ Talamo 14.60 7 Meanie Irenie 115 6 6 7–2 8–1 9 9 9 Ceballos 28.10

6 FAHAN MURA 16.60 5.80 3.60 5 SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) 3.20 2.40 9 TAMMY'S WINDOW 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $43.20 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $19.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-9-10) $84.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-9) $99.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-9-10-2) Carryover $2,334

Winner–Fahan Mura Ch.f.4 by English Channel out of Celtic Cross, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Michael J. Moran (PA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W.. Mutuel Pool $273,583 Daily Double Pool $27,667 Exacta Pool $143,637 Superfecta Pool $74,424 Trifecta Pool $104,821 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,058. Scratched–Girl Downstairs, Lady Ninja, Starr of Quality, Vasilika, War Moccasin. $1 Pick Three (4-3-6) paid $124.30. Pick Three Pool $32,796.

FAHAN MURA sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear again on the second turn and proved best under urging and steady handling late. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) steadied when bumped at the start, settled outside a rival to the stretch, came out in the drive and got up for second four wide on the line. TAMMY'S WINDOW three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, found the inside in upper stretch and split foes on the line for the show. PROUD 'N' READY angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for a minor award between horses late. GONE TO TOWN broke out onto foes, close up stalking the pace inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch, drifted in late and also was edged for a minor share. ROOMS stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. MORNING DANCE steadied when bumped at the start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. KITTY BOO (GB) broke slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MEANIE IRENIE chased outside a rival, fell back a bit off the rail on the second turn and lacked a further response.