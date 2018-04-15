Racing! The Kentucky Derby field is starting to take shape with finals preps

The $1-million Arkansas Derby on Saturday added yet another strong story line for this year’s Kentucky Derby. Magnum Moon’s dominating four-length win brought him into the stratosphere occupied by Justify. Both of these colts are undefeated and were unraced as 2 year olds. No horse who was unraced at 2 has won the Kentucky Derby since 1882.

Quip, winner of the Tampa Bay Derby, was second by a neck over Solomini, from the Bob Baffert barn. Magnum Moon definitely moved up the charts with his dominating gate-to-wire win. It will be interesting to see where Jon White puts him in his weekly Kentucky Derby poll in this newsletter.

Meanwhile, at Keeneland, Keith Desormeaux’s proclamation that if My Boy Jack can’t win the Lexington Stakes then he doesn’t deserve to be in the Derby was put to a test. Well, he made it, with a rousing rally from the back to win by a head.

B Squared ran a smart race, settling off the lead, then surging at the end to win the $100,000 Thor’s Echo Handicap, a 6-furlong test for Cal-breds. After breaking sharply, he pulled back and found a spot just off Tough Sunday. When it was time to run, he surged, winning by a neck.

“The race set up perfect for us,” trainer Doug O’Neill told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “[Jockey] Mario [ Gutierrez ] rode his race and we were able to get up late. The Reddams are a big part of the Cal-bred program and B Squared is a great fit. We always say, once you break your maiden, you’re paid for. … It’s like having a free horse.”

It’s a pretty pedestrian Sunday card, starting at 11:30 a.m. It was supposed to have the $100,000 Dream Of Summer Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares, 3 and up, going a mile. But, it was canceled due to lack of entries. It’s the second time this year a Cal-bred stakes didn’t fill and had to be canceled. The March 4 Tiznow Stakes also didn’t fill.

What’s left is a nine-race card that has four allowance/optional claimers, four races for maidens, four turf races and three races for Cal-breds. Obviously, you need to mix and match. There is no discernible feature, with four races topping out at $56,000 purses.

It got me thinking, how does the top non-stakes purse at Santa Anita compare to Sunday cards at other tracks, understanding that some are state supported and others are casino supported. Well, here’s your answer for this particular day.

Ran a very good second when making first start for the Billy Morey barn and should be very tough in this Cal-bred allowance/optional claimer if he can get some pace at which to run. The late-running gelding needs help up front, which is our main concern in this mile turf event.

If she runs to her sensational 12.2 gate drill on March 24, she should be hard to beat. Filly broke super and was under a big hold from jockey Cruz Mendez during the final 1/16 of her March work while preparing for first start in nearly one year. She ran well fresh when disqualified from maiden debut win in 2017. Favorite Bye, the 9-5 morning-line favorite, looks vulnerable while winless in nine starts.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 14. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.77 48.02 1:11.39 1:23.19 1:35.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Blame the Rider 120 3 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–¾ Gutierrez 9.50 8 Majestic Eagle 122 7 4 7–2 7–½ 7–1 5–hd 2–¾ Nakatani 1.10 2 Sellwood 120 2 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 3–nk T Baze 4.00 6 Cajun Treasure 120 5 2 4–1 4–2 4–2½ 3–2 4–1½ Conner 14.90 5 Friendly Outthedor 126 4 6 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 6–hd 5–½ Blanc 4.80 7 Pointed 120 6 7 6–1½ 6–3 6–1 7–4 6–2½ Franco 16.50 1 Dignitaire 120 1 5 3–1 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 7–2½ Elliott 27.10 9 Papa Joe 120 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 Mn Garcia 10.30

3 BLAME THE RIDER 21.00 8.40 3.80 8 MAJESTIC EAGLE 2.60 2.20 2 SELLWOOD 2.80

$1 EXACTA (3-8) $32.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-2-6) $74.17 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-2-6-5) $3,604.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-2) $57.45

Winner–Blame the Rider B.c.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Shiny Sheet, by Press Card. Bred by Sarah A. Wells (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $328,442 Exacta Pool $189,868 Superfecta Pool $95,008 Super High Five Pool $4,722 Trifecta Pool $135,684. Scratched–Facts Matter.

BLAME THE RIDER had speed outside a rival then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and into the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and held gamely. MAJESTIC EAGLE angled in and saved ground off the pace, came a bit off the rail into the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and finished well. SELLWOOD pulled between horses then stalked off the rail on the first turn, bid outside the winner on the backstretch and most of the second turn, continued just off the rail into the stretch and narrowly held third. CAJUN TREASURE stalked between horses on the first turn then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and just missed the show. FRIENDLY OUTTHEDOR angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. POINTED chased three deep on the first turn then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary late kick. DIGNITAIRE pulled along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened some in the final furlong. PAPA JOE a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came four wide into the stretch, angled inward in upper stretch and lacked a rally.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.30 45.85 1:11.70 1:18.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Anita G. 118 5 5 2–1 2–½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Ceballos 2.20 3 Reckless Charm 123 3 4 1–1 1–1½ 2–1½ 2–4½ Roman 2.70 5 Mining Diamonds 123 4 1 3–3½ 3–3 3–5 3–4¼ Maldonado 2.50 2 Dixie Crystal 123 2 2 5–5 6 4–½ 4–½ Pereira 43.20 7 Outa Here 123 6 3 4–hd 5–hd 6 5–nk Pena 23.70 1 Just Be Held 123 1 6 6 4–½ 5–hd 6 Conner 2.60

6 ANITA G. 6.40 3.20 2.40 3 RECKLESS CHARM 2.80 2.20 5 MINING DIAMONDS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $78.00 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $7.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-2) $11.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $16.10

Winner–Anita G. Dbb.m.5 by Rocky Bar out of Patrician Lady, by Military. Bred by Filippo Santoro (AZ). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Steven Miyadi. Mutuel Pool $184,473 Daily Double Pool $50,869 Exacta Pool $92,670 Superfecta Pool $47,648 Trifecta Pool $63,725. Claimed–Mining Diamonds by Mora, Leandro and O''Neill, Dennis. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–Dressed in Prada.

ANITA G. stalked the pace off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and held under steady handling late. RECKLESS CHARM went up inside to the early lead, set the pace along the rail, fought back into the stretch, could not quite match the winner in the final furlong but continued willingly. MINING DIAMONDS was in a good position stalking the pace off the rail then outside the winner on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. DIXIE CRYSTAL saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked a further response. OUTA HERE chased off the inside then outside a rival, continued between foes into and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. JUST BE HELD ducked in, threw her head and hopped in a very slow start, came off the rail early, went three wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling JUST BE HELD was the cause of her own trouble.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.25 45.97 1:12.68 1:19.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Asem 123 6 2 4–hd 4–hd 1–½ 1–nk Elliott 3.90 6 Mischievious Lass 123 4 6 6 6 3–hd 2–3 Conner 1.30 3 Takes Two to Tenga 123 2 3 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ 3–nk Mn Garcia 3.10 4 Calimonco Action 116 3 4 5–3 5–1½ 4–3½ 4–16 Espinoza 10.10 2 Baby Beauty 123 1 5 3–½ 1–hd 5–2 5–2¾ Rojas Fernandez 25.90 7 Oh My Soul 118 5 1 1–hd 3–hd 6 6 Ceballos 4.10

8 ASEM 9.80 4.00 3.20 6 MISCHIEVIOUS LASS 2.80 2.20 3 TAKES TWO TO TENGA 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $62.20 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $12.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-3-4) $10.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-3) $22.30

Winner–Asem Ch.f.3 by Super Saver out of No Wonder, by Three Wonders. Bred by David N. Meche & Judice Farm Inc. (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Christopher Drakos. Mutuel Pool $180,687 Daily Double Pool $19,359 Exacta Pool $99,343 Superfecta Pool $46,347 Trifecta Pool $68,552. Scratched–Grecian Fort, Venice. $1 Pick Three (3-6-8) paid $348.00. Pick Three Pool $64,276.

ASEM pressed the pace five wide then stalked outside leaving the backstretch, went four wide into the turn, bid three deep leaving the turn to gain the advantage into the stretch, inched away under urging past midstretch and held. MISCHIEVIOUS LASS stumbled in a slow start as the ground broke out behind, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly. TAKES TWO TO TENGA dueled between horses then outside a rival midway on the turn, battled between foes leaving the turn and just off the rail into the stretch and held third. CALIMONCO ACTION had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and was edged for the show. BABY BEAUTY went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail on the turn, dropped back into the stretch and gave way. OH MY SOUL sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled three deep between foes, stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.15 46.25 1:12.10 1:18.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Lets Light the Way 123 7 4 6–2 5–1½ 2–½ 1–2¼ Elliott 12.20 3 Naughty Sophie 116 3 6 2–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–4½ Espinoza 4.60 2 Tengs Rhythm 123 2 8 5–hd 4–hd 4–2½ 3–½ T Baze 1.00 6 Irish Cream N Kafe 118 6 3 1–½ 2–2 3–2 4–1 Ceballos 4.70 5 Teen Angel 123 5 5 7–1 7–2 6–6 5–1¼ Pena 7.00 4 Silversonic 123 4 1 3–hd 3–½ 5–½ 6–6½ Gutierrez 16.80 1 Lily Be Good 123 1 7 8 8 7–8 7–27 Talamo 13.50 8 Candy Coated World 123 8 2 4–1½ 6–2 8 8 Pereira 73.30

7 LETS LIGHT THE WAY 26.40 9.80 3.80 3 NAUGHTY SOPHIE 7.00 3.80 2 TENGS RHYTHM 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $126.80 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $76.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-6) $74.75 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-2-6-5) $4,038.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-2) $90.60

Winner–Lets Light the Way Grr.f.3 by Dunkirk out of Jules Best, by Jules. Bred by James Everatt, Janeane Everatt, ArikaEveratt-Meeuse & Tim Meeuse (KY). Trainer: Ronald L. McAnally. Owner: Deborah McAnally. Mutuel Pool $333,644 Daily Double Pool $20,993 Exacta Pool $200,354 Superfecta Pool $95,767 Super High Five Pool $5,297 Trifecta Pool $145,598. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-8-7) paid $493.90. Pick Three Pool $25,605.

LETS LIGHT THE WAY stalked outside a rival, went up four wide midway on the turn and three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, came out in upper stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging in midstretch, gained the lead a sixteenth out and won clear. NAUGHTY SOPHIE went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the turn, lugged out off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside foes in midstretch, drifted in some late and bested the rest. TENGS RHYTHM stumbled at the start, was outside a rival then moved up inside to stalk the pace, continued along the rail on the turn and into the stretch, came out in deep stretch and went outside a rival to gain the show. IRISH CREAM N KAFE sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside a rival, was carried out a bit into the stretch, fought back three deep in midstretch, drifted in late and was edged for third. TEEN ANGEL between horses early, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail into and on the turn and lacked the needed rally. SILVERSONIC stalked between horses then a bit off the rail midway on the turn, continued between foes leaving the turn and did not rally. LILY BE GOOD broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came a bit off the rail on the turn and was not a threat. CANDY COATED WORLD had speed outside then stalked three deep, dropped back on the turn and into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $43,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.47 43.43 1:06.42 1:12.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Nine Point Nine 122 6 3 3–1 3–½ 3–4 1–1 Franco 6.90 8 A Little Bit Me 122 8 5 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1 2–1¾ Roman 3.70 1 Red Livy 122 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–ns T Baze 1.10 3 Rooms 122 3 4 5–½ 6–2 6–2 4–1½ Pereira 9.20 4 Proud 'n' Ready 122 4 6 6–1½ 5–1 4–hd 5–1¼ Talamo 12.00 2 Beautiful Becca 122 2 7 7–1½ 7–2½ 7–1 6–½ Gutierrez 6.00 5 Zuzanna 122 5 8 8 8 8 7–hd Quinonez 37.60 7 Saida 122 7 2 4–2½ 4–2 5–½ 8 Conner 20.50

6 NINE POINT NINE 15.80 6.40 3.60 8 A LITTLE BIT ME 4.60 2.80 1 RED LIVY (IRE) 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $203.60 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $34.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-1-3) $72.66 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-1-3-4) $2,920.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-1) $53.15

Winner–Nine Point Nine B.m.5 by Tribal Rule out of Cielo Dulce, by Cahill Road. Bred by Stormy B. Hull & Ginger A. Samples (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $413,419 Daily Double Pool $36,003 Exacta Pool $190,690 Superfecta Pool $92,525 Super High Five Pool $3,828 Trifecta Pool $140,556. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-7-6) paid $312.60. Pick Three Pool $49,820. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/6-8-7-6) 75 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,908.50. Pick Four Pool $187,990. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4/6-8-7-6) 12 tickets with 5 correct paid $40,669.95. Pick Five Pool $567,623.

NINE POINT NINE angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and in upper stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging past the eighth pole, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. A LITTLE BIT ME three deep early, dueled outside a rival, fought back between horses past midstretch, could not match the winner late but outfinished her pace foe for second. RED LIVY (IRE) had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back in the stretch, could not match strides with the top pair late and just held third. ROOMS saved ground stalking the pace, came off the rail a sixteenth out and was edged for the show. PROUD 'N' READY chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BEAUTIFUL BECCA a step slow into stride, settled inside then chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. ZUZANNA also a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail then inside, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. SAIDA pulled a bit between horses early, stalked outside a rival down the hill, continued just off the rail into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.15 46.25 58.69 1:05.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Polity 126 5 7 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–5½ Talamo 7.30 7 Johnny Ray 120 7 2 3–hd 5–1½ 4–hd 2–nk T Baze 3.20 4 For the Hustle 126 4 4 1–hd 2–2½ 2–3 3–½ Mt Garcia 1.60 2 Imalocomotive 120 2 1 7–hd 7–1½ 6–1 4–2¼ Roman 4.10 6 Perfect Tale 120 6 3 4–½ 4–hd 5–½ 5–1¾ Frey 7.00 1 Severin 120 1 6 5–hd 3–½ 3–1 6–½ Pereira 42.90 8 Rebel On the Run 120 8 5 6–1½ 6–1 7–8 7–17 Sanchez 14.50 3 Call Ended 113 3 8 8 8 8 8 Espinoza 18.80

5 POLITY 16.60 6.80 3.80 7 JOHNNY RAY 4.60 3.00 4 FOR THE HUSTLE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $79.00 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $34.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-4-2) $42.45 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-4-2-6) $737.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-4) $78.35

Winner–Polity Ch.g.4 by Tribal Rule out of Montant, by Hennessy. Bred by Colvin & Gould (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Colvin, Dick and Gould, William D.. Mutuel Pool $279,594 Daily Double Pool $27,922 Exacta Pool $126,772 Superfecta Pool $59,861 Super High Five Pool $2,900 Trifecta Pool $87,682. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-6-5) paid $675.10. Pick Three Pool $66,403.

POLITY had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead on the turn, inched away in the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and drew clear under left handed urging. JOHNNY RAY stalked three deep between horses on the backstretch and three wide on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the place three wide on the line. FOR THE HUSTLE between horses early, dueled just off the rail then inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, came out off the heels of the winner in midstretch and just lose second but saved the show between foes late. IMALOCOMOTIVE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and was edged for third. PERFECT TALE was in a good position stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. SEVERIN saved ground tracking the leaders, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. REBEL ON THE RUN five wide early, stalked four wide on the backstretch and into the turn, continued outside on the bend, angled in alongside a rival into the stretch, found the inside past midstretch and also weakened. CALL ENDED chased outside a rival, dropped back a bit of the rail on the turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Thor's Echo H.'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.42 45.59 57.42 1:10.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 B Squared 119 5 2 3–2 3–2½ 1–hd 1–nk Gutierrez 3.60 2 Tough Sunday 123 1 3 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 2–1¼ Talamo 0.70 6 Make It a Triple 117 4 1 2–½ 2–1 3–4 3–1½ Maldonado 9.80 4 Smokey Image 121 2 5 4–hd 4–hd 5 4–1¼ Roman 3.20 5 Grazen Sky 117 3 4 5 5 4–hd 5 T Baze 16.20

7 B SQUARED 9.20 3.40 2.80 2 TOUGH SUNDAY 2.80 2.10 6 MAKE IT A TRIPLE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $40.20 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $8.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-4) $5.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-6) $17.05

Winner–B Squared B.c.4 by Square Eddie out of Silar Rules, by Ten Most Wanted. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $204,956 Daily Double Pool $19,462 Exacta Pool $65,611 Superfecta Pool $25,613 Trifecta Pool $45,230. Scratched–Edwards Going Left, Image of Joplin. $1 Pick Three (6-5-7) paid $98.00. Pick Three Pool $56,304.

B SQUARED prompted the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, re-bid three wide into and through the stretch, gained a short lead in midstretch, responded when headed in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. TOUGH SUNDAY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail to a short lead in deep stretch and continued gamely to the end. MAKE IT A TRIPLE pressed the pace between horses then dueled outside the runner-up on the turn, battled between rivals into and through the stretch, could not quite match the top pair late but held third. SMOKEY IMAGE angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some along the inside in midstretch but finished with interest along the fence. GRAZEN SKY hopped some and broke in onto a rival, stalked outside that one until past midstretch and lacked the needed late kick.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.82 46.28 1:10.32 1:22.30 1:34.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tule Fog 126 4 1 1–1 1–½ 1–2 1–3 1–3½ Gonzalez 3.50 7 Lymebyrd 124 6 8 7–4½ 4–hd 3–1 2–2½ 2–3 Pedroza 4.60 6 Kings River King 126 5 6 4–1 3–1 4–1 3–½ 3–½ Elliott 1.50 3 California Journey 126 3 4 5–hd 6–hd 6–4½ 4–hd 4–½ Frey 9.90 9 Raven Creek 120 8 5 6–hd 7–2½ 5–hd 5–1 5–3½ T Baze 5.40 2 Fast as Cass 120 2 7 8 8 8 7–4 6–1¾ Roman 25.60 8 Croissant 120 7 2 3–1 2–½ 2–hd 6–4 7–18 Gutierrez 13.00 1 Lord Admiral 126 1 3 2–½ 5–½ 7–½ 8 8 Blanc 27.10

5 TULE FOG 9.00 5.20 3.20 7 LYMEBYRD 5.40 3.00 6 KINGS RIVER KING 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $42.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $17.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-3) $16.23 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-6-3-9) $420.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-6) $19.95

Winner–Tule Fog Grr.c.4 by Surf Cat out of Teardownthatwall, by Free House. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Javier Jose Sierra. Owner: Sherry, Carolyn and Sierra Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $219,574 Daily Double Pool $14,833 Exacta Pool $95,405 Superfecta Pool $47,933 Super High Five Pool $2,756 Trifecta Pool $74,042. Scratched–Alsatian, Bold Papa, Going for the Win, Hardboot, Six Point Rack, Waya Ed. $1 Pick Three (5-7-5) paid $191.20. Pick Three Pool $40,917.

TULE FOG sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, responded when challenged leaving the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and proved best. LYMEBYRD a bit slow to begin, angled in and stalked inside, came out some into the stretch and was clearly second best. KINGS RIVER KING pulled some and drifted out into the first turn, stalked outside then bid three deep leaving the backstretch, fell back outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged foes for the show. CALIFORNIA JOURNEY tugged some between horses chasing the pace and steadied briefly early on the backstretch, continued just off the rail on the second turn, angled in leaving that turn, remained along the rail in the stretch and was edged for third. RAVEN CREEK stalked outside then was forced five wide into the first turn, chased alongside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. FAST AS CASS settled a bit off the rail then inside, went outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. CROISSANT stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid between horses leaving the backstretch, fell back alongside a foe on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. LORD ADMIRAL stalked inside then between horses on the backstretch, dropped back along the rail on the second turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.70 46.02 58.11 1:10.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Mesa Sky 121 8 7 2–hd 3–3 1–1 1–2 Pedroza 3.70 9 Junior Gilliam 121 9 8 7–hd 4–hd 4–2½ 2–2½ Maldonado 3.10 3 Well Measured 121 3 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 3–1¼ Roman 2.30 2 Louden's Gray 121 2 4 3–½ 2–hd 3–2 4–3¼ Fuentes 13.80 4 Native Treasure 121 4 1 8–4½ 5–hd 5–2 5–2 Conner 17.50 7 Finallygotabentley 121 7 6 5–½ 6–2 6–4 6–3½ Quinonez 67.60 5 Here and There 121 5 9 9 8–hd 7–½ 7–1¾ T Baze 13.50 1 Giant Mark 116 1 2 4–1½ 7–2½ 8–4 8–17 Ceballos 40.20 6 Classico 121 6 3 6–hd 9 9 9 Franco 3.80

8 MESA SKY 9.40 5.40 3.20 9 JUNIOR GILLIAM 4.80 3.40 3 WELL MEASURED 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $44.40 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $17.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-3-2) $44.42 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-3-2-4) $1,061.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-3) $31.60

Winner–Mesa Sky Ch.g.5 by Sky Mesa out of Cape Canada, by Cape Town. Bred by Oxley, TCF Stallions et al,Justin Harris & Tyler Harris (KY). Trainer: David Jacobson. Owner: David Jacobson. Mutuel Pool $352,492 Daily Double Pool $21,962 Exacta Pool $174,914 Superfecta Pool $84,520 Super High Five Pool $4,174 Trifecta Pool $128,850. Claimed–Junior Gilliam by James Clarke. Trainer: John Sadler. Claimed–Well Measured by Grasso, Joseph and Finder, Gary. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-5-8) paid $110.10. Pick Three Pool $33,040.

MESA SKY dueled four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and pulled clear. JUNIOR GILLIAM stalked outside then four wide on the backstretch and most of the turn, came three deep into the stretch and gained the place. WELL MEASURED had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back into the stretch, was not a match for either of the top pair in the final furlong but held third. LOUDEN'S GRAY dueled between horses then inside on the turn, fought back into the stretch, was under some left handed urging in midstretch then had the rider lose the whip nearing the sixteenth pole but bested the others. NATIVE TREASURE stalked a bit off the rail then between horses on the turn, angled to the inside entering the stretch and did not rally. FINALLYGOTABENTLEY chased between horses then three deep on the turn, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. HERE AND THERE dropped back off the rail on the backstretch, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. GIANT MARK pressed the pace inside, steadied some when shuffled back into the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. CLASSICO fractious in the gate, chased between horses, steadied in tight early on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.40 46.75 1:10.55 1:22.41 1:33.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Aquaphobia 124 1 5 6–½ 8–1½ 6–½ 3–1 1–1¼ Nakatani 2.20 3 Well Developed 124 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–nk Conner 3.80 6 Air Vice Marshal 120 6 4 4–1 3–1 2–1½ 2–1 3–2¼ Smith 2.80 2 Beach View 122 2 7 8–½ 6–1½ 7–hd 6–1 4–¾ Elliott 12.00 5 River Echo 120 5 2 3–½ 4–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 5–nk Franco 8.00 7 Play Hard to Get 124 7 9 9 9 9 8–hd 6–1¾ T Baze 14.50 4 Cafe Flavor 122 4 8 7–hd 7–hd 8–1½ 7–½ 7–1½ Blanc 17.80 8 Unapologetic 120 8 6 5–1 5–½ 4–hd 5–½ 8–1¼ Pereira 10.50 10 Touched by Autism 124 9 3 2–1 2–½ 5–1 9 9 Quinonez 81.40

1 AQUAPHOBIA 6.40 3.40 2.40 3 WELL DEVELOPED 4.20 3.00 6 AIR VICE MARSHAL 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $29.40 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $14.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-2) $18.24 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-6-2-5) $202.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $20.10

Winner–Aquaphobia B.h.5 by Giant's Causeway out of Pussycat Doll, by Real Quiet. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. M. Roy Jackson (KY). Trainer: Robert N. Falcone, Jr.. Owner: Drawing Away Stable. Mutuel Pool $399,608 Daily Double Pool $36,705 Exacta Pool $197,899 Superfecta Pool $100,657 Super High Five Pool $6,401 Trifecta Pool $152,123. Scratched–Horse Greedy. $1 Pick Three (5-8-1) paid $123.30. Pick Three Pool $33,486.

AQUAPHOBIA saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper and midstretch, bid three deep past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear under a vigorous hand ride. WELL DEVELOPED had good early speed and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, fought back in the stretch and held second. AIR VICE MARSHAL chased three deep, bid outside the runner-up leaving the second t urn and into the stretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and was edged for the place. BEACH VIEW chased a bit off the rail then between foes, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. RIVER ECHO (GB) angled in on the first turn and saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and could not summon the necessary late response. PLAY HARD TO GET a bit slow into stride, went four wide on the first turn then settled outside or off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the backstretch, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAFE FLAVOR three deep into the first turn, chased outside then alongside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. UNAPOLOGETIC chased three deep, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. TOUCHED BY AUTISM four wide into the first turn, prompted the pace outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, stalked outside a rival on the second turn and weakened in the drive.

ELEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.81 45.50 58.32 1:05.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Insubordination 119 6 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ Ceballos 1.60 9 Righteous Wave 126 9 3 3–4 3–5 2–3 2–7 Nakatani 4.00 2 Rustic Canyon 113 2 6 5–hd 5–1 5–4 3–¾ Espinoza 21.10 7 Red Obsession 126 7 5 4–2 4–3 4–½ 4–1¼ T Baze 8.40 8 Jerry's Thunder 124 8 2 2–hd 2–hd 3–3 5–1½ Maldonado 2.20 3 Seattle Encounter 120 3 8 8–3½ 7–½ 6–4 6–7 Franco 10.20 4 Picado 124 4 4 9 9 8–6 7–2¼ Mt Garcia 81.20 1 The Tattoo Kid 120 1 7 7–hd 8–5 7–1 8–24 Quinonez 38.00 5 Loco Mango 118 5 9 6–1 6–1 9 9 Conner 43.70

6 INSUBORDINATION 5.20 3.20 2.60 9 RIGHTEOUS WAVE 4.00 3.60 2 RUSTIC CANYON 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $20.40 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $17.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-2-7) $75.91 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-9-2-7-8) $1,162.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-2) $93.00

Winner–Insubordination Dbb.g.5 by Vronsky out of Rebellious, by Proud Irish. Bred by Old English Rancho, Patsy Berumen & SalBerumen (CA). Trainer: G. F. Almeida. Owner: Bartolome Mafla Herrera. Mutuel Pool $410,320 Daily Double Pool $112,294 Exacta Pool $221,659 Superfecta Pool $132,585 Super High Five Pool $21,326 Trifecta Pool $178,506. Scratched–none. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (5-7-5-8-1/9-6) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $28,522. $1 Pick Three (8-1-6) paid $60.60. Pick Three Pool $154,153. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-8-1/9-6) 2533 tickets with 4 correct paid $174.20. Pick Four Pool $578,347. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-8-1/9-6) 260 tickets with 5 correct paid $863.75. Pick Five Pool $294,443. $2 Pick Six (5-7-5-8-1/9-6) 141 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $160.60. $2 Pick Six (5-7-5-8-1/9-6) 4 tickets with 6 correct paid $33,276.60. Pick Six Pool $197,670.

INSUBORDINATION had good early speed and dueled well off the inside, angled in leaving the backstretch, found the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, drifted out some but drew clear. RIGHTEOUS WAVE dueled outside foes on the backstretch and turn, fought back three deep leaving the turn, could not quite match the winner in the final furlong but clearly bested the others. RUSTIC CANYON between horses early, chased inside, came a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and gained the show. RED OBSESSION chased outside then off the rail, continued a bit off the fence on the turn, found the inside into the stretch, continued along the rail and was edged for third. JERRY'S THUNDER had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. SEATTLE ENCOUNTER broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. PICADO allowed to settle a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and failed to menace. THE TATTOO KID saved ground chasing the pace throughout and gave way in the drive. LOCO MANGO broke slowly, chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, also gave way and was eased in the stretch.