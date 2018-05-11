Racing! Jon White’s Preakness rankings are in the house

Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, May 10. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 24.47 48.74 1:13.93 1:27.06 1:40.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Briartic Gal 123 5 6 4–1½ 3–1 2–3 1–hd 1–hd Franco 3.70 1 Jill Madden 123 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–5 2–4½ Pedroza 1.60 6 Just Bookin 123 6 2 6 5–hd 4–1 3–½ 3–1¾ Conner 2.20 3 I'm No Patsy 123 3 3 2–1 2–1 3–hd 4–3 4–1½ Pena 43.40 4 Fruity 118 4 5 5–hd 6 6 6 5–3¾ Espinoza 4.80 2 Veronica Bay 123 2 4 3–hd 4–1½ 5–2 5–1 6 Pereira 10.00

5 BRIARTIC GAL 9.40 4.20 2.40 1 JILL MADDEN 3.40 2.20 6 JUST BOOKIN 2.40

$1 EXACTA (5-1) $15.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-3) $17.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6) $16.60

Winner–Briartic Gal B.m.7 by Anziyan Royalty out of Briar's Gal, by Son of Briartic. Bred by Nick Cafarchia (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Leopoldo Urbina. Mutuel Pool $144,016 Exacta Pool $71,715 Superfecta Pool $25,970 Trifecta Pool $42,792. Claimed–Just Bookin by Oakhart Racing. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none.

BRIARTIC GAL stalked three deep then outside a rival, went up three wide into the second turn, bid outside the runner-up on that turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. JILL MADDEN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail through a long drive and continued gamely to the end. JUST BOOKIN three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and picked up the show. I'M NO PATSY broke out a bit, was between horses early then pressed the pace outside the runner-up, fell back and angled in on the second turn and weakened. FRUITY (IRE) chased a bit off the rail then inside a rival, continued just off the inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. VERONICA BAY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.11 47.24 1:12.82 1:26.76 1:41.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Whirling 120 3 3 5–3½ 4–hd 4–2 2–2 1–nk Van Dyke 5.90 2 Etching 120 2 2 3–1 3–½ 1–½ 1–3 2–9 Gutierrez 4.10 6 Jaccat 125 6 5 2–½ 2–hd 3–1 3–hd 3–½ Nakatani 6.90 5 Hottalabamba 120 5 4 4–hd 5–4 5–10 5–10 4–1¾ Mn Garcia 2.20 1 Chickatini 120 1 1 1–1½ 1–½ 2–1 4–3 5–14 Prat 1.60 4 Del Mar Babe 120 4 6 6 6 6 6 6 Elliott 31.10

3 WHIRLING 13.80 6.20 4.40 2 ETCHING 3.60 3.40 6 JACCAT 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $59.20 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $28.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-5) $51.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6) $95.50

Winner–Whirling Dbb.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Make Music, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by W. S. Farish & E.J. Hudson, Jr.Irrevocable Trust (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $186,847 Daily Double Pool $34,315 Exacta Pool $80,385 Superfecta Pool $28,932 Trifecta Pool $48,879. Scratched–none.

WHIRLING stalked off the rail then between foes, bid four wide between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, entered the stretch three deep and came back on under urging to get up late. ETCHING stalked just off the rail then inside, bid between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, took the lead outside a rival leaving the second turn, kicked clear in the stretch and was caught late. JACCAT close up stalking the pace three deep, bid between rivals on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in between foes into the stretch and held third. HOTTALABAMBA four wide into the first turn, bid five wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in leaving that turn and weakened but was edged for the show. CHICKATINI sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive. DEL MAR BABE steadied between horses early, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail, found the fence again on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.82 47.40 1:13.24 1:26.80 1:40.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Winner's Dream 125 3 3 4–hd 5 4–½ 3–2½ 1–2¼ Pereira 1.30 2 Tee Em Eye 118 2 1 2–hd 2–½ 2–hd 2–½ 2–nk Espinoza 3.10 4 Quiet No More 125 4 4 5 4–½ 3–2 1–hd 3–10 Frey 4.40 1 Blondy's Reward 125 1 2 1–hd 3–1 5 5 4–2¼ Sanchez 42.30 5 Lookinforadanger 125 5 5 3–1 1–hd 1–hd 4–1½ 5 Gutierrez 2.20

3 WINNER'S DREAM 4.60 2.80 2.40 2 TEE EM EYE 3.20 2.60 4 QUIET NO MORE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $36.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $7.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $7.35

Winner–Winner's Dream B.m.5 by Drosselmeyer out of Storm Front, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Pleasant Hill Partners (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Dave Williams. Mutuel Pool $147,426 Daily Double Pool $13,038 Exacta Pool $60,217 Trifecta Pool $49,900. Claimed–Winner's Dream by Ron Stolich. Trainer: William Morey. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-3-3) paid $67.60. Pick Three Pool $32,758.

WINNER'S DREAM tugged her way along inside stalking the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn, swung out into the stretch, bid three deep under urging in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and drove clear late. TEE EM EYE dueled outside a rival then between foes, fought back inside on the second turn and in the stretch and held the place. QUIET NO MORE stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch to gain the lead, drifted in and fought back between foes in the final furlong and was edged for second. BLONDY'S REWARD sent along inside to duel for the lead, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. LOOKINFORADANGER stalked outside then bid three deep to duel for the lead, gained the advantage on the backstretch, battled between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, dropped back in the drive and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.62 45.56 1:10.42 1:17.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Well Measured 120 3 1 2–1 2–3 1–2 1–1¾ Ceballos 1.40 2 True Valor 125 2 6 4–hd 3–1 3–5 2–4½ Bejarano 2.10 1 Blaze'n Prospector 125 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–2½ Pedroza 2.20 6 Finallygotabentley 125 6 3 3–1 4–3 4–3 4–4 Quinonez 11.30 5 True Ranger 125 5 4 6 5–1 5–4½ 5–9 Pereira 19.30 4 Many Treats 125 4 5 5–1½ 6 6 6 Locke 63.50

3 WELL MEASURED 4.80 3.00 2.10 2 TRUE VALOR 3.00 2.20 1 BLAZE'N PROSPECTOR 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $5.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-6) $1.69 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1) $3.95

Winner–Well Measured Dbb.g.7 by Benchmark out of Miss Thirtyfour D, by Bertrando. Bred by Michael Wellman & Cory Wellman (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Grasso, Joseph and Finder, Gary. Mutuel Pool $132,209 Daily Double Pool $12,995 Exacta Pool $65,726 Superfecta Pool $33,261 Trifecta Pool $47,834. Claimed–Well Measured by Battle Born Racing Stable and Ferrara, Nick. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Claimed–True Valor by Miyadi, Steven and Vukmanovich, Leo. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-3-3) paid $40.60. Pick Three Pool $12,946.

WELL MEASURED dueled outside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and held while drifted out late. TRUE VALOR broke a step slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and finished willingly to be second best. BLAZE'N PROSPECTOR had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and held third. FINALLYGOTABENTLEY stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TRUE RANGER settled off the rail chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and also weakened. MANY TREATS chased between horses then a bit off the rail, dropped back and angled in on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.91 44.97 1:09.09 1:15.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Dreamy Gal 122 5 3 3–1 3–1 1–hd 1–1¾ T Baze 1.40 7 Forthenineteen 122 7 6 1–½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2¼ Pena 18.60 2 Moonshine Annie 122 2 4 7 6–1½ 5–½ 3–½ Franco 8.40 4 Madame Mousse 124 4 7 4–2 4–2 4–1½ 4–2¼ Pedroza 3.40 6 Candy Ruler 122 6 2 2–1½ 1–hd 3–1½ 5–½ Frey 8.20 1 Coalinga Hills 122 1 5 6–1 5–2½ 6 6 Van Dyke 6.00 3 Bella Sierra 115 3 1 5–1 7 dnf Espinoza 5.80

5 DREAMY GAL 4.80 3.40 2.80 7 FORTHENINETEEN 12.60 7.20 2 MOONSHINE ANNIE 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $37.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-4) $80.76 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-2-4-6) $828.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2) $79.25

Winner–Dreamy Gal B.f.4 by Ez Dreamer out of Famous Gal, by Western Fame. Bred by John Pendergast & Judy Pendergast (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: John Pendergast. Mutuel Pool $253,474 Daily Double Pool $12,261 Exacta Pool $128,221 Superfecta Pool $46,274 Super High Five Pool $3,256 Trifecta Pool $80,599. Scratched–All of a Sudden. $1 Pick Three (3-3-5) paid $13.60. Pick Three Pool $29,376. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-3-3-5/8) 1312 tickets with 4 correct paid $56.00. Pick Four Pool $96,361. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-3-3-5/8) 619 tickets with 5 correct paid $355.30. Pick Five Pool $255,606.

DREAMY GAL stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up to take a short lead as the rider momentarily lost the right rein then inched clear late under left handed urging. FORTHENINETEEN angled in and dueled outside a rival, regained the advantage in upper stretch, fought back a bit off the rail to deep stretch then could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. MOONSHINE ANNIE saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper and midstretch, was three wide in deep stretch and edged a rival for the show. MADAME MOUSSE broke in and steadied, chased inside, came out in midstretch, split foes in deep stretch and was edged for third. CANDY RULER angled in and dueled inside, put a head in front leaving the hill, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. COALINGA HILLS saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the dirt crossing and into the stretch and did not rally. BELLA SIERRA chased outside a rival, dropped back a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the hill, was pulled up into the stretch and vanned off. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.03 48.85 1:14.68 1:28.04 1:41.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Misty Slew 120 4 4 3–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 Prat 0.70 9 Whatyouciswhatuget 120 9 1 1–1 1–1 2–4 2–5 2–5¼ Quinonez 22.00 7 Solar Corona 120 7 7 8–hd 7–1½ 5–3 3–hd 3–hd Ceballos 3.20 2 Cinnamon Toast 125 2 5 6–1 6–hd 4–hd 4–½ 4–1¼ Vergara, Jr. 9.20 1 Curlina Curlina 118 1 8 9 9 6–½ 6–8 5–7 Payeras 8.40 3 I Adore You 120 3 2 2–1 3–2 3–2½ 5–2½ 6–6 Pena 33.10 5 Lily Be Good 113 5 6 5–1 5–hd 8–15 7–2 7–10 Espinoza 17.20 6 Annitasheaven 125 6 3 4–1½ 4–1 7–2 8 8 Mt Garcia 69.20 8 My Sweet Bouquet 125 8 9 7–1 8–½ 9 dnf Maldonado 31.50

4 MISTY SLEW 3.40 2.80 2.20 9 WHATYOUCISWHATUGET 11.00 5.20 7 SOLAR CORONA 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $8.00 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $18.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-7-2) $31.33 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-7-2-1) $211.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-7) $32.90

Winner–Misty Slew B.f.3 by Algorithms out of Sarah Avery, by Broken Vow. Bred by Springland Farm & Prime Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Stuart Tsujimoto. Mutuel Pool $152,041 Daily Double Pool $16,865 Exacta Pool $104,778 Superfecta Pool $61,696 Super High Five Pool $3,598 Trifecta Pool $70,783. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-5-4) paid $10.90. Pick Three Pool $16,793.

MISTY SLEW angled in on the first turn then split rivals into the backstretch, stalked off the rail then outside a foe, bid outside the runner-up to take a short lead leaving the second turn, battled outside that one under left handed urging in the stretch and inched clear late. WHATYOUCISWHATUGET had speed outside then alongside a foe, inched away leaving the first turn, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail leaving the second turn and until deep stretch and bested the others. SOLAR CORONA fanned four wide into the first turn, chased outside, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. CINNAMON TOAST saved ground chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, split horses in midstretch and again late and was edged for third. CURLINA CURLINA dropped back inside, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, came out past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. I ADORE YOU angled in and dueled inside then stalked along the rail and weakened in the drive. LILY BE GOOD drifted out into the first turn, chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. ANNITASHEAVEN stalked outside a rival then three deep or off the rail, fell back on the second turn and gave way. MY SWEET BOUQUET a bit slow to begin, was fanned five wide into the first turn, chased outside or off the rail, dropped back into and on the second turn, was pulled up leaving that turn while bleeding from the nostrils and was vanned off.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.77 46.17 1:11.77 1:24.58 1:37.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 The All Button 125 7 1 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 1–3 1–½ Pereira 5.30 7 Beantown Boys 125 6 3 3–2½ 3–2 3–3 2–2 2–1¼ Pena 3.60 6 Seau 125 5 2 4–½ 4–hd 4–hd 3–½ 3–nk Prat 3.50 4 Popular Kid 125 3 6 5–½ 5–1½ 5–5 4–1½ 4–11 Conner 5.30 2 Will Tell 120 1 4 1–4 1–6 1–hd 5–7 5–2 Ceballos 7.30 3 Stormin Monarcho 125 2 7 7 6–hd 6–6 6–14 6–24 Bejarano 2.70 5 Aventador 125 4 5 6–1 7 7 7 7 Frey 22.90

8 THE ALL BUTTON 12.60 6.60 4.00 7 BEANTOWN BOYS 6.40 3.80 6 SEAU 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $32.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-6-4) $54.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-6-4-2) $1,656.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-6) $63.15

Winner–The All Button B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Freedom Ridge, by Quaker Ridge. Bred by Dr. Chris Lesbines, Rod Burk & MichaelYovankin (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Peter Redekop B. C., Ltd.. Mutuel Pool $206,775 Daily Double Pool $18,393 Exacta Pool $124,363 Superfecta Pool $58,478 Super High Five Pool $4,340 Trifecta Pool $81,692. Scratched–Pioneerof the West. $1 Pick Three (5-4-8) paid $22.40. Pick Three Pool $20,163.

THE ALL BUTTON four wide early, stalked off the rail bid outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn to gain the lead, kicked clear in the stretch and held under some urging with the whip turned down and steady handling late. BEANTOWN BOYS stalked off the inside then a bit off the rail, came out some in the stretch and finished with interest. SEAU chased just off the inside then along the rail, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and edged a foe for the show. POPULAR KID settled between horses chasing the pace then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. WILL TELL sped to the early lead, opened up on the first turn and backstretch, offered little resistance when challenged leaving the second turn and weakened. STORMIN MONARCHO bobbled at the start, pulled along the inside and steadied into the first turn, saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. AVENTADOR (FR) chased three deep, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.94 46.78 1:11.74 1:24.29 1:36.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Clearly Gone 125 8 2 8–1½ 9–1½ 8–hd 5–3 1–1¼ Prat 1.80 6 Zillinda 125 6 7 4–hd 3–hd 3–1 2–1½ 2–1½ Quinonez 4.70 9 DQ–South Boot Shirley 120 9 1 6–½ 7–1½ 6–½ 4–hd 3–½ Franco 6.60 1 Radish 125 1 5 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2 4–hd Gutierrez 2.50 10 Nothing But Heat 120 10 8 7–1 6–hd 5–hd 3–½ 5–4 Conner 24.60 7 Irish Lassie 120 7 10 9–hd 8–hd 9–2 6–1 6–2½ Sanchez 102.80 4 Pulpacheeks 120 4 9 10 10 10 10 7–2½ Bejarano 13.60 3 Pulpitinthesky 120 3 4 3–1 5–2 7–1½ 9–hd 8–1 Pereira 24.60 5 Becomes a Queen 120 5 3 5–2 4–hd 4–1 7–hd 9–4 Maldonado 62.20 2 And Counting 120 2 6 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 8–1 10 T Baze 12.40

8 CLEARLY GONE 5.60 3.00 2.40 6 ZILLINDA 5.00 2.80 1 RADISH 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $41.00 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $11.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-10) $23.02 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-1-10-7) $2,248.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-1) $15.95

Winner–Clearly Gone Dbb.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Quickly Gone, by Muqtarib. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Marchese, Joe. Mutuel Pool $268,307 Daily Double Pool $68,034 Exacta Pool $175,716 Superfecta Pool $90,201 Super High Five Pool $14,085 Trifecta Pool $110,175. Scratched–Full Court, Marjorie E. DQ–#9 South Boot Shirley–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 7th. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-3-5/8-4-8-8/11/12) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $297,415. $1 Pick Three (4-8-8) paid $41.00. Pick Three Pool $71,975. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/8-4-8-8/11/12) 4291 tickets with 4 correct paid $55.10. Pick Four Pool $309,940. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5/8-4-8-8/11/12) 1113 tickets with 5 correct paid $97.55. Pick Five Pool $142,311. $2 Pick Six (3-3-5/8-4-8-8/11/12) 1521 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $8.20. $2 Pick Six (3-3-5/8-4-8-8/11/12) 138 tickets with 6 correct paid $432.00. Pick Six Pool $111,198.

CLEARLY GONE steadied in tight off heels into the first turn, chased a bit off the rail then inside, moved up along the rail in the stretch, came out past midstretch, split rivals with a bid in deep stretch to gain the lead under some urging and inched away. ZILLINDA angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, bid three wide in deep stretch and could not quite match the winner late. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY angled in nearing the first turn, chased just off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, came out between horses in midstretch and edged a rival for the show. RADISH had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the second turn, kicked clear and held on well to deep stretch then lost third late. NOTHING BUT HEAT stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. IRISH LASSIE squeezed at the start, steadied off heels into the first turn, chased outside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PULPACHEEKS pulled along the inside and steadied into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. PULPITINTHESKY pulled between horses and steadied off heels into the first turn, chased between rivals to the stretch and weakened. BECOMES A QUEEN stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. AND COUNTING dueled outside a rival, stalked leaving the second turn, dropped back between horses into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Following a stewards' inquiry, SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY was disqualified and placed seventh for interference into the first turn. Finish confirmed by Equibase.