Racing! Jon White’s Preakness rankings are in the house

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we get ready for next week's Preakness.
Let's get right to the important stuff.
Jon White's Preakness rankings
Our own Jon White is back for a return engagement, this time with his Preakness Stakes rankings. It's a tough assignment, even for Jon, who is the morning-line oddsmaker at Santa Anita, plus one of the sport's leading historians. It's difficult because we're not sure who is running in it. So, Jon, what sayeth you?
"Justify resumed training Thursday morning at Churchill Downs, and reports were he looked like his terrific self in his first day back to the track following an impressive May 5 Kentucky Derby victory on a sloppy track. Justify galloped for about 1½ miles Thursday.
"What Justify did Thursday went a long way toward allaying concerns about a physical issue that became a cause célèbre in the wake of his 2½-length Derby victory. He emerged from the race with what assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes has described as a minor left-hind hoof bruise.
"Justify's Hall of Fame trainer, Bob Baffert, puts it this way: 'It's a nonissue.'
"As for Justify's Kentucky Derby performance, it was nothing short of extraordinary. Much attention was focused on the fact that he became the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the Kentucky Derby without having raced as a 2-year-old. But he also deserves tremendous credit for being only the third horse in the 144-year history of the Derby to win when having previously made three or fewer career starts. The only other two to do it were the great filly Regret in 1915 and Big Brown in 2008.
"Justify also became the first horse in more than 100 years to win the Kentucky Derby, having raced previously at just one track. The last horse to do it was the aforementioned Regret, who won all three of her starts at Saratoga in 1914 before beating the boys in the Kentucky Derby in her first start at 3. Justify had raced exclusively at Santa Anita prior to the Run for the Roses. He won all three of his starts at Santa Anita this year before taking his show on the road to Louisville.
"When American Pharoah captured the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he was the 5-2 favorite and paid $7.80 for each $2 win ticket. He would go on to win the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes for Baffert to end a 37-year Triple Crown drought.
"Justify, like American Pharoah, was the 5-2 Derby favorite and also paid $7.80 for each $2 win ticket. Will Justify emulate American Pharoah and become a Triple Crown winner? It appears Justify has an excellent chance to do just that. At the Wynn Race Book in Las Vegas, the odds are 7-5 (bet $7 to make $5) that Justify will sweep the Triple Crown.
"Who exactly will be participating in the Preakness is not entirely clear at this point. If Derby runner-up Good Magic starts, I see him as the main threat to Justify. That's why I have Good Magic at No. 2 in my Preakness rankings. Good Magic ran his heart out all the way down the stretch in the Derby when trying in vain to catch Justify.
"If Bolt d'Oro starts in the Preakness, there is no question that he should be considered a contender. But I have him ranked only No. 5 out of a concern that his last three races might take a toll on him.
"Bolt d'Oro had a gut-wrenching battle with McKinzie in the San Felipe Stakes. Next, Bolt d'Oro was beaten in the Santa Anita Derby after taking not one, but two serious runs at Justify. And then, in the Kentucky Derby, Bolt d'Oro made a run at Justify on the far turn before faltering badly in the lane to lose by 24¼ lengths. I can't help wondering how much gas currently is left in Bolt d'Oro's tank after those three races."
Here are this week's Preakness rankings:
1. Justify
2. Good Magic
3. Bravazo
4. Quip
5. Bolt d'Oro
6. Sporting Chance
7. Lone Sailor
8. Tenfold
9. Pony Up
10. Diamond King
Santa Anita review
Dreamy Gal won Thursday's feature, a $56,000 allowance down the 6½-furlong turf course. The race was for Cal-bred fillies and mares, and Dreamy Gal won by 1¾ lengths over Forthenineteen, the longest shot in the race. Moonshine Annie was third.
Dreamy Gal paid $4.80, $3.40 and $2.80.
"She was lovin' the hill," jockey Tyler Baze told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. "We tried long with her, but I think this is what she wants to do. She put me in a real comfortable position and really kicked on through the stretch."
Jeff Mullins was the winning trainer.
Santa Anita preview
After Thursday's tiny field sizes, things appear returning to normal for Friday. There are eight races, starting at 12:30 p.m. The card is loaded with maiden races, five to be exact. There is even a 4½-furlong race for 2-year-olds. It's a long haul for one of these colts to make it to the Kentucky Derby, but even then, do they have a chance? After all, there hasn't been a colt that has raced as a 2-year-old to win the Kentucky Derby since Always Dreaming in 2017. It's the Curse of Dreaming.
Three of the races are on the turf, three of the races are for claimers, two of those for maidens. The feature is likely the seventh, and allowance/optional claimer going 1 1/16 miles on the dirt. It's restricted to 3-year-olds and carries a purse of $56,000.
The field size, in order, is 7, 8, 8, 7, 9, 9, 7, 9 (1 also eligible).
Bob Ike's SA play of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 6 Cajun Treasure (5-2)
Pete Eurton-trained colt turned in an even debut effort when finishing fourth to similar going a mile on turf. With that race under his belt, look for improvement as he goes an additional furlong today as the second choice on the morning line.
Thursday's result: Etching (4-1) opened up a big lead and looked home free in mid-stretch but was run down on the wire.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Los Alamitos weekend preview
This weekly segment is in the hands of Orlando Gutierrez, marketing and media maven at Los Al. So, the floor is yours, Orlando.
"The Grade 3, $50,000 Miss Princess Handicap on Sunday night and the $30,000 La Pacifica Handicap on Saturday night headline a solid weekend of racing at Los Alamitos. The weekend action starts with an eight-race program on Friday in which the average field size is 7.6. The card will also feature a Pick 6 carryover of $9,206. The Pick 6 begins in the third race. The card will include runners that are preparing for the trials to the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity to be held on June 10. Promising 2-year-olds include Kobe Moon and Bo Jaxon, a pair of runners that have shined during morning works.
"A Political Lady, the runaway winner in the Grade 3 La Primera Del Ano Derby on March 30, will go after her fifth win in a row when leading a field of eight fillies in the $30,000 La Pacifica Handicap at 350 yards on Saturday. Nine races are scheduled with a 6 p.m. post.
"Trained by Chris O'Dell, the filly by Apollitical Jess was sensational in the La Primera, leaving the gate in good form and then dominating the second half of the race to an impressive 1¼-length win in a 400-yard time of 19.71 seconds. Her previous three wins had come in wire-to-wire fashion, including a daylight victory in her La Primera trial on March 10. Hard Headed Chick, the runner-up in the La Primera at 13-1, is among the fillies looking to end A Political Lady's win streak. Yashira Vista, a major stakes winner in Brazil, will make her United States debut in the La Pacifica. The daughter of One Famous Eagle won the GP Consagracao da Triplice Coroa at 400 yards as a 2-year-old last October while racing at the Jockey Club Sorocaba in Brazil. She won three of four starts in Brazil.
"The big race of the weekend is Sunday's Miss Princess Handicap for mares at 350 yards. The field will include Designs by Dynasty, the owner of the meet's fastest clocking at 350 yards, two-time stakes winner Strawfinders Jessee, and Imaqtpie, the winner of the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Winter Derby last year. Designs by Dynasty posted a season's best time of 17.40 seconds when beating Strawfinders Jessee in the Terrific Energy Handicap on March 3. Strawfinders Jessee avenged that loss when beating her in the Mini Rock Handicap on April 7. Round three is set for Sunday's 10th race."
Ed Burgart's LA play of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 8 Bo Jaxon (5-2)
Trainer Monty Arrosa has enjoyed great success with debuting 2-year-olds this meet. He has a talented gelding in Bo Jaxon who broke sharp in both drills when galloping out with big strides at 220 yards. He should enjoy the extra 80 yards of his 300-yard debut and is comfortably drawn on the outside.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Thursday's results and Friday's entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, May 10.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 24.47 48.74 1:13.93 1:27.06 1:40.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Briartic Gal
|123
|5
|6
|4–1½
|3–1
|2–3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Franco
|3.70
|1
|Jill Madden
|123
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–5
|2–4½
|Pedroza
|1.60
|6
|Just Bookin
|123
|6
|2
|6
|5–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|3–1¾
|Conner
|2.20
|3
|I'm No Patsy
|123
|3
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|3–hd
|4–3
|4–1½
|Pena
|43.40
|4
|Fruity
|118
|4
|5
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|5–3¾
|Espinoza
|4.80
|2
|Veronica Bay
|123
|2
|4
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–2
|5–1
|6
|Pereira
|10.00
|5
|BRIARTIC GAL
|9.40
|4.20
|2.40
|1
|JILL MADDEN
|3.40
|2.20
|6
|JUST BOOKIN
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$15.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-3)
|$17.28
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-6)
|$16.60
Winner–Briartic Gal B.m.7 by Anziyan Royalty out of Briar's Gal, by Son of Briartic. Bred by Nick Cafarchia (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Leopoldo Urbina. Mutuel Pool $144,016 Exacta Pool $71,715 Superfecta Pool $25,970 Trifecta Pool $42,792. Claimed–Just Bookin by Oakhart Racing. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none.
BRIARTIC GAL stalked three deep then outside a rival, went up three wide into the second turn, bid outside the runner-up on that turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. JILL MADDEN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail through a long drive and continued gamely to the end. JUST BOOKIN three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and picked up the show. I'M NO PATSY broke out a bit, was between horses early then pressed the pace outside the runner-up, fell back and angled in on the second turn and weakened. FRUITY (IRE) chased a bit off the rail then inside a rival, continued just off the inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. VERONICA BAY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.11 47.24 1:12.82 1:26.76 1:41.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Whirling
|120
|3
|3
|5–3½
|4–hd
|4–2
|2–2
|1–nk
|Van Dyke
|5.90
|2
|Etching
|120
|2
|2
|3–1
|3–½
|1–½
|1–3
|2–9
|Gutierrez
|4.10
|6
|Jaccat
|125
|6
|5
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|Nakatani
|6.90
|5
|Hottalabamba
|120
|5
|4
|4–hd
|5–4
|5–10
|5–10
|4–1¾
|Mn Garcia
|2.20
|1
|Chickatini
|120
|1
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–1
|4–3
|5–14
|Prat
|1.60
|4
|Del Mar Babe
|120
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Elliott
|31.10
|3
|WHIRLING
|13.80
|6.20
|4.40
|2
|ETCHING
|3.60
|3.40
|6
|JACCAT
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$59.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$28.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-5)
|$51.81
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6)
|$95.50
Winner–Whirling Dbb.f.3 by Twirling Candy out of Make Music, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by W. S. Farish & E.J. Hudson, Jr.Irrevocable Trust (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $186,847 Daily Double Pool $34,315 Exacta Pool $80,385 Superfecta Pool $28,932 Trifecta Pool $48,879. Scratched–none.
WHIRLING stalked off the rail then between foes, bid four wide between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, entered the stretch three deep and came back on under urging to get up late. ETCHING stalked just off the rail then inside, bid between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, took the lead outside a rival leaving the second turn, kicked clear in the stretch and was caught late. JACCAT close up stalking the pace three deep, bid between rivals on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in between foes into the stretch and held third. HOTTALABAMBA four wide into the first turn, bid five wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in leaving that turn and weakened but was edged for the show. CHICKATINI sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive. DEL MAR BABE steadied between horses early, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail, found the fence again on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.82 47.40 1:13.24 1:26.80 1:40.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Winner's Dream
|125
|3
|3
|4–hd
|5
|4–½
|3–2½
|1–2¼
|Pereira
|1.30
|2
|Tee Em Eye
|118
|2
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–nk
|Espinoza
|3.10
|4
|Quiet No More
|125
|4
|4
|5
|4–½
|3–2
|1–hd
|3–10
|Frey
|4.40
|1
|Blondy's Reward
|125
|1
|2
|1–hd
|3–1
|5
|5
|4–2¼
|Sanchez
|42.30
|5
|Lookinforadanger
|125
|5
|5
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–1½
|5
|Gutierrez
|2.20
|3
|WINNER'S DREAM
|4.60
|2.80
|2.40
|2
|TEE EM EYE
|3.20
|2.60
|4
|QUIET NO MORE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$36.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$7.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4)
|$7.35
Winner–Winner's Dream B.m.5 by Drosselmeyer out of Storm Front, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Pleasant Hill Partners (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Dave Williams. Mutuel Pool $147,426 Daily Double Pool $13,038 Exacta Pool $60,217 Trifecta Pool $49,900. Claimed–Winner's Dream by Ron Stolich. Trainer: William Morey. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-3-3) paid $67.60. Pick Three Pool $32,758.
WINNER'S DREAM tugged her way along inside stalking the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn, swung out into the stretch, bid three deep under urging in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and drove clear late. TEE EM EYE dueled outside a rival then between foes, fought back inside on the second turn and in the stretch and held the place. QUIET NO MORE stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch to gain the lead, drifted in and fought back between foes in the final furlong and was edged for second. BLONDY'S REWARD sent along inside to duel for the lead, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. LOOKINFORADANGER stalked outside then bid three deep to duel for the lead, gained the advantage on the backstretch, battled between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, dropped back in the drive and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.62 45.56 1:10.42 1:17.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Well Measured
|120
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–3
|1–2
|1–1¾
|Ceballos
|1.40
|2
|True Valor
|125
|2
|6
|4–hd
|3–1
|3–5
|2–4½
|Bejarano
|2.10
|1
|Blaze'n Prospector
|125
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–2½
|Pedroza
|2.20
|6
|Finallygotabentley
|125
|6
|3
|3–1
|4–3
|4–3
|4–4
|Quinonez
|11.30
|5
|True Ranger
|125
|5
|4
|6
|5–1
|5–4½
|5–9
|Pereira
|19.30
|4
|Many Treats
|125
|4
|5
|5–1½
|6
|6
|6
|Locke
|63.50
|3
|WELL MEASURED
|4.80
|3.00
|2.10
|2
|TRUE VALOR
|3.00
|2.20
|1
|BLAZE'N PROSPECTOR
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$12.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$5.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-6)
|$1.69
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1)
|$3.95
Winner–Well Measured Dbb.g.7 by Benchmark out of Miss Thirtyfour D, by Bertrando. Bred by Michael Wellman & Cory Wellman (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Grasso, Joseph and Finder, Gary. Mutuel Pool $132,209 Daily Double Pool $12,995 Exacta Pool $65,726 Superfecta Pool $33,261 Trifecta Pool $47,834. Claimed–Well Measured by Battle Born Racing Stable and Ferrara, Nick. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Claimed–True Valor by Miyadi, Steven and Vukmanovich, Leo. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-3-3) paid $40.60. Pick Three Pool $12,946.
WELL MEASURED dueled outside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and held while drifted out late. TRUE VALOR broke a step slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and finished willingly to be second best. BLAZE'N PROSPECTOR had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and held third. FINALLYGOTABENTLEY stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TRUE RANGER settled off the rail chasing the pace, went outside a rival on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and also weakened. MANY TREATS chased between horses then a bit off the rail, dropped back and angled in on the turn and had little left for the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.91 44.97 1:09.09 1:15.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Dreamy Gal
|122
|5
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–1¾
|T Baze
|1.40
|7
|Forthenineteen
|122
|7
|6
|1–½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2¼
|Pena
|18.60
|2
|Moonshine Annie
|122
|2
|4
|7
|6–1½
|5–½
|3–½
|Franco
|8.40
|4
|Madame Mousse
|124
|4
|7
|4–2
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–2¼
|Pedroza
|3.40
|6
|Candy Ruler
|122
|6
|2
|2–1½
|1–hd
|3–1½
|5–½
|Frey
|8.20
|1
|Coalinga Hills
|122
|1
|5
|6–1
|5–2½
|6
|6
|Van Dyke
|6.00
|3
|Bella Sierra
|115
|3
|1
|5–1
|7
|dnf
|Espinoza
|5.80
|5
|DREAMY GAL
|4.80
|3.40
|2.80
|7
|FORTHENINETEEN
|12.60
|7.20
|2
|MOONSHINE ANNIE
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$13.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$37.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-4)
|$80.76
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-2-4-6)
|$828.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2)
|$79.25
Winner–Dreamy Gal B.f.4 by Ez Dreamer out of Famous Gal, by Western Fame. Bred by John Pendergast & Judy Pendergast (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: John Pendergast. Mutuel Pool $253,474 Daily Double Pool $12,261 Exacta Pool $128,221 Superfecta Pool $46,274 Super High Five Pool $3,256 Trifecta Pool $80,599. Scratched–All of a Sudden.
$1 Pick Three (3-3-5) paid $13.60. Pick Three Pool $29,376. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-3-3-5/8) 1312 tickets with 4 correct paid $56.00. Pick Four Pool $96,361. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-3-3-5/8) 619 tickets with 5 correct paid $355.30. Pick Five Pool $255,606.
DREAMY GAL stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up to take a short lead as the rider momentarily lost the right rein then inched clear late under left handed urging. FORTHENINETEEN angled in and dueled outside a rival, regained the advantage in upper stretch, fought back a bit off the rail to deep stretch then could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. MOONSHINE ANNIE saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper and midstretch, was three wide in deep stretch and edged a rival for the show. MADAME MOUSSE broke in and steadied, chased inside, came out in midstretch, split foes in deep stretch and was edged for third. CANDY RULER angled in and dueled inside, put a head in front leaving the hill, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. COALINGA HILLS saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the dirt crossing and into the stretch and did not rally. BELLA SIERRA chased outside a rival, dropped back a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the hill, was pulled up into the stretch and vanned off. Rail on hill at 14 feet.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.03 48.85 1:14.68 1:28.04 1:41.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Misty Slew
|120
|4
|4
|3–hd
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2
|Prat
|0.70
|9
|Whatyouciswhatuget
|120
|9
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–4
|2–5
|2–5¼
|Quinonez
|22.00
|7
|Solar Corona
|120
|7
|7
|8–hd
|7–1½
|5–3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|Ceballos
|3.20
|2
|Cinnamon Toast
|125
|2
|5
|6–1
|6–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–1¼
|Vergara, Jr.
|9.20
|1
|Curlina Curlina
|118
|1
|8
|9
|9
|6–½
|6–8
|5–7
|Payeras
|8.40
|3
|I Adore You
|120
|3
|2
|2–1
|3–2
|3–2½
|5–2½
|6–6
|Pena
|33.10
|5
|Lily Be Good
|113
|5
|6
|5–1
|5–hd
|8–15
|7–2
|7–10
|Espinoza
|17.20
|6
|Annitasheaven
|125
|6
|3
|4–1½
|4–1
|7–2
|8
|8
|Mt Garcia
|69.20
|8
|My Sweet Bouquet
|125
|8
|9
|7–1
|8–½
|9
|dnf
|Maldonado
|31.50
|4
|MISTY SLEW
|3.40
|2.80
|2.20
|9
|WHATYOUCISWHATUGET
|11.00
|5.20
|7
|SOLAR CORONA
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$8.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-9)
|$18.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-7-2)
|$31.33
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-7-2-1)
|$211.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-7)
|$32.90
Winner–Misty Slew B.f.3 by Algorithms out of Sarah Avery, by Broken Vow. Bred by Springland Farm & Prime Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Stuart Tsujimoto. Mutuel Pool $152,041 Daily Double Pool $16,865 Exacta Pool $104,778 Superfecta Pool $61,696 Super High Five Pool $3,598 Trifecta Pool $70,783. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-5-4) paid $10.90. Pick Three Pool $16,793.
MISTY SLEW angled in on the first turn then split rivals into the backstretch, stalked off the rail then outside a foe, bid outside the runner-up to take a short lead leaving the second turn, battled outside that one under left handed urging in the stretch and inched clear late. WHATYOUCISWHATUGET had speed outside then alongside a foe, inched away leaving the first turn, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail leaving the second turn and until deep stretch and bested the others. SOLAR CORONA fanned four wide into the first turn, chased outside, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. CINNAMON TOAST saved ground chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, split horses in midstretch and again late and was edged for third. CURLINA CURLINA dropped back inside, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, came out past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. I ADORE YOU angled in and dueled inside then stalked along the rail and weakened in the drive. LILY BE GOOD drifted out into the first turn, chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. ANNITASHEAVEN stalked outside a rival then three deep or off the rail, fell back on the second turn and gave way. MY SWEET BOUQUET a bit slow to begin, was fanned five wide into the first turn, chased outside or off the rail, dropped back into and on the second turn, was pulled up leaving that turn while bleeding from the nostrils and was vanned off.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.77 46.17 1:11.77 1:24.58 1:37.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|The All Button
|125
|7
|1
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|1–3
|1–½
|Pereira
|5.30
|7
|Beantown Boys
|125
|6
|3
|3–2½
|3–2
|3–3
|2–2
|2–1¼
|Pena
|3.60
|6
|Seau
|125
|5
|2
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–nk
|Prat
|3.50
|4
|Popular Kid
|125
|3
|6
|5–½
|5–1½
|5–5
|4–1½
|4–11
|Conner
|5.30
|2
|Will Tell
|120
|1
|4
|1–4
|1–6
|1–hd
|5–7
|5–2
|Ceballos
|7.30
|3
|Stormin Monarcho
|125
|2
|7
|7
|6–hd
|6–6
|6–14
|6–24
|Bejarano
|2.70
|5
|Aventador
|125
|4
|5
|6–1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Frey
|22.90
|8
|THE ALL BUTTON
|12.60
|6.60
|4.00
|7
|BEANTOWN BOYS
|6.40
|3.80
|6
|SEAU
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$18.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$32.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-6-4)
|$54.67
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-6-4-2)
|$1,656.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-6)
|$63.15
Winner–The All Button B.g.4 by Into Mischief out of Freedom Ridge, by Quaker Ridge. Bred by Dr. Chris Lesbines, Rod Burk & MichaelYovankin (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Peter Redekop B. C., Ltd.. Mutuel Pool $206,775 Daily Double Pool $18,393 Exacta Pool $124,363 Superfecta Pool $58,478 Super High Five Pool $4,340 Trifecta Pool $81,692. Scratched–Pioneerof the West.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-8) paid $22.40. Pick Three Pool $20,163.
THE ALL BUTTON four wide early, stalked off the rail bid outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn to gain the lead, kicked clear in the stretch and held under some urging with the whip turned down and steady handling late. BEANTOWN BOYS stalked off the inside then a bit off the rail, came out some in the stretch and finished with interest. SEAU chased just off the inside then along the rail, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and edged a foe for the show. POPULAR KID settled between horses chasing the pace then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. WILL TELL sped to the early lead, opened up on the first turn and backstretch, offered little resistance when challenged leaving the second turn and weakened. STORMIN MONARCHO bobbled at the start, pulled along the inside and steadied into the first turn, saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. AVENTADOR (FR) chased three deep, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.94 46.78 1:11.74 1:24.29 1:36.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Clearly Gone
|125
|8
|2
|8–1½
|9–1½
|8–hd
|5–3
|1–1¼
|Prat
|1.80
|6
|Zillinda
|125
|6
|7
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|Quinonez
|4.70
|9
|DQ–South Boot Shirley
|120
|9
|1
|6–½
|7–1½
|6–½
|4–hd
|3–½
|Franco
|6.60
|1
|Radish
|125
|1
|5
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–2
|4–hd
|Gutierrez
|2.50
|10
|Nothing But Heat
|120
|10
|8
|7–1
|6–hd
|5–hd
|3–½
|5–4
|Conner
|24.60
|7
|Irish Lassie
|120
|7
|10
|9–hd
|8–hd
|9–2
|6–1
|6–2½
|Sanchez
|102.80
|4
|Pulpacheeks
|120
|4
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|7–2½
|Bejarano
|13.60
|3
|Pulpitinthesky
|120
|3
|4
|3–1
|5–2
|7–1½
|9–hd
|8–1
|Pereira
|24.60
|5
|Becomes a Queen
|120
|5
|3
|5–2
|4–hd
|4–1
|7–hd
|9–4
|Maldonado
|62.20
|2
|And Counting
|120
|2
|6
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|8–1
|10
|T Baze
|12.40
|8
|CLEARLY GONE
|5.60
|3.00
|2.40
|6
|ZILLINDA
|5.00
|2.80
|1
|RADISH
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8)
|$41.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$11.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-1-10)
|$23.02
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-1-10-7)
|$2,248.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-1)
|$15.95
Winner–Clearly Gone Dbb.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Quickly Gone, by Muqtarib. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Marchese, Joe. Mutuel Pool $268,307 Daily Double Pool $68,034 Exacta Pool $175,716 Superfecta Pool $90,201 Super High Five Pool $14,085 Trifecta Pool $110,175. Scratched–Full Court, Marjorie E. DQ–#9 South Boot Shirley–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 7th.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (3-3-5/8-4-8-8/11/12) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $297,415. $1 Pick Three (4-8-8) paid $41.00. Pick Three Pool $71,975. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/8-4-8-8/11/12) 4291 tickets with 4 correct paid $55.10. Pick Four Pool $309,940. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5/8-4-8-8/11/12) 1113 tickets with 5 correct paid $97.55. Pick Five Pool $142,311. $2 Pick Six (3-3-5/8-4-8-8/11/12) 1521 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $8.20. $2 Pick Six (3-3-5/8-4-8-8/11/12) 138 tickets with 6 correct paid $432.00. Pick Six Pool $111,198.
CLEARLY GONE steadied in tight off heels into the first turn, chased a bit off the rail then inside, moved up along the rail in the stretch, came out past midstretch, split rivals with a bid in deep stretch to gain the lead under some urging and inched away. ZILLINDA angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, bid three wide in deep stretch and could not quite match the winner late. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY angled in nearing the first turn, chased just off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, came out between horses in midstretch and edged a rival for the show. RADISH had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the second turn, kicked clear and held on well to deep stretch then lost third late. NOTHING BUT HEAT stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. IRISH LASSIE squeezed at the start, steadied off heels into the first turn, chased outside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PULPACHEEKS pulled along the inside and steadied into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. PULPITINTHESKY pulled between horses and steadied off heels into the first turn, chased between rivals to the stretch and weakened. BECOMES A QUEEN stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. AND COUNTING dueled outside a rival, stalked leaving the second turn, dropped back between horses into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Following a stewards' inquiry, SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY was disqualified and placed seventh for interference into the first turn. Finish confirmed by Equibase.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,138
|$434,089
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,231,304
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,679,619
|TOTAL
|3,138
|$5,345,012
Santa Anita Entries for Friday, May 11.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 16th day of a 42-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Soltero
|Corey Nakatani
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|2
|Desert Stone
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|3
|Invasion Looming
|Kyle Frey
|125
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|4
|Pointed
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Marsha D. Schwizer
|12-1
|5
|Frankincense
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Richard E. Mandella
|2-1
|6
|Cajun Treasure
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|7
|Courtship
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Carla Gaines
|20-1
SECOND RACE.
4½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Watch Me Burn
|Alonso Quinonez
|119
|Val Brinkerhoff
|10-1
|2
|Sparky Ville
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
|3
|Tijori
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|4
|Factor of Two
|Tyler Conner
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|5
|Honcho
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|6
|Zip's Secret
|Stewart Elliott
|119
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|7
|Over Emphasize
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|8
|Toothless Wonder
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Nate's Attack
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|50,000
|2
|Latitude
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
|50,000
|3
|Rossman
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Eddie Truman
|15-1
|50,000
|4
|Flynn
|Heriberto Figueroa
|109
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|40,000
|5
|Street to Indy
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|5-1
|40,000
|6
|Earnednevergiven
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Michael Machowsky
|6-1
|50,000
|7
|Momma's Baby Boy
|Asa Espinoza
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|50,000
|8
|Kona Coast
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Leonard Powell
|2-1
|50,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Majestic Eagle
|Mike Smith
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|9-5
|2
|Sellwood
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|3
|Holy Ghost
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|4
|Noivo
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Dan Blacker
|5-1
|5
|Acclimate
|Stewart Elliott
|125
|Kenneth D. Black
|12-1
|6
|Scat Big Dad
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|7
|Canadian Game
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Four Gaels
|Edgar Payeras
|116
|Kelly Castaneda
|15-1
|8,000
|2
|Classico
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|8,000
|3
|Louden's Gray
|Matt Garcia
|123
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|8,000
|4
|Private Prospect
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|8,000
|5
|Here and There
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Jeffrey Metz
|12-1
|8,000
|6
|Mesa Sky
|Martin Pedroza
|125
|David Jacobson
|2-1
|8,000
|7
|I'll Wrap It Up
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Steven Miyadi
|3-1
|8,000
|8
|Atomic Action
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|6-1
|8,000
|9
|Go Ghetto
|Martin Garcia
|123
|Justin B. Clark
|15-1
|8,000
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Southern Warlord
|Asa Espinoza
|114
|Kristin Mulhall
|8-1
|2
|Tidal Effect
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Simon Callaghan
|4-1
|3
|Goodwillambassador
|Franklin Ceballos
|116
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|4
|Oh Man
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|5
|Candy Crew
|Tyler Baze
|121
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|6
|American All Star
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|12-1
|7
|Studly Perfection
|Heriberto Figueroa
|116
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|8
|Lolly Express
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Mike Puype
|15-1
|9
|Joejoe's Kingdom
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Longden
|Mike Smith
|122
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|2
|Ayacara
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|3
|Take the One O One
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-2
|4
|Pepe Tono
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|10-1
|5
|Dark Vader
|Corey Nakatani
|122
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|6
|Peace
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|7
|Shivermetimbers
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|9-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Buddy Bear
|Martin Garcia
|123
|Kenneth D. Black
|4-1
|40,000
|2
|Call Ended
|Asa Espinoza
|111
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
|40,000
|3
|Ashley's Big Guy
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|40,000
|4
|Perfect Tale
|Kyle Frey
|118
|Mark Rheinford
|7-2
|40,000
|5
|Zoomin In
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|3-1
|50,000
|6
|War in the West
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Ronald L. McAnally
|12-1
|40,000
|7
|Loco Mango
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|J. Eric Kruljac
|20-1
|40,000
|8
|Great Commission
|Diego Sanchez
|120
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|50,000
|9
|When Jesus Walked
|Matt Garcia
|118
|Jose Antonio Moreno
|30-1
|40,000
|Also Eligible
|10
|Spend It
|Franklin Ceballos
|118
|Rafael Becerra
|12-1
|40,000