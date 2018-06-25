Racing! Goodbye to the winter/spring Santa Anita meeting

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we present both sides of the out-of-competition testing issue.
Those of you who are critical of how horse racing is run in California might have found Thursday’s meeting of the California Horse Racing Board a prime example of the dysfunction in the industry. Golden Gate was the just the warmup act to the discussion on out-of-competition drug testing. What makes it even crazier is this is a topic that both sides believe is a good idea.
It got rather heated when Alan Balch, head of the California trainers, and Greg Avioli, head of the California owners, got into heated exchanges with Dr. Rick Arthur, the CHRB’s chief vet. (Last time I wrote about this, I left off the “Dr.” and heard about it from one reader. You know who you are, sonny.)
It was great theater but hardly a moment that those involved can be proud of, especially Avioli and Arthur. At the center of the friction is that Balch and Avioli believed they were assured the topic was going back to committee, which is where it eventually went. Arthur presented it more as an in-the-moment mandate.
One day, you’ll be able to read all the name-calling when the transcript is eventually posted. It’ll be here. (Note to CHRB: NTRA gets its transcripts up in 24 hours.)
Now, this is a serious topic. I could make it easier for you and summarize both sides, but, hey, it’s summer and everyone’s looking for some light beach reading. Well, this isn’t it. (Just finished the latest James Patterson thriller he wrote with Bill Clinton: “The President Is Missing.” Pretty good, despite a painfully slow first 150 pages.)
So, we’re going to let both sides tell their story in their own (edited) words.
Up first, the doc.
“Horse racing tests for more drugs at lower levels than any other professional sport. Horse racing was a leader in sport drug testing for many years, but it has fallen woefully behind as human sport anti-doping has leap-frogged us the last two or three decades. Out-of-competition testing (OOCT) has been a major part of the advancement of human sport anti-doping strategies.
“In reality, horse racing does not have a robust anti-doping program. It can be best described as a medication control program. Medication control is very important and necessary. We not only need to test for performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), as is the focus in human sport testing, but for drugs that impact horse welfare and horse and jockey safety.
“Rightfully, we have paid a lot of attention to drugs that impact horse welfare and horse and jockey safety this last decade and are continuing to do so. Horse racing must also deal with performance hindering drugs that could be used to stop a horse from its best performance, which is not generally considered a problem in human sport.
“Nearly 60% of all anti-doping tests in human sport are OOCT. Why is OOCT so important? Human sport testing does a very good job of detecting relatively short-acting, small-molecule drugs, and so does horse racing. Everyone knows that. Everyone also knows when we are going to test the horses — right after the race. That is pretty easy to plan around if you are bent on cheating.
“Many of the most effective PEDs are gone well before race day when horses are tested, but the performance-enhancing effects are still present. The effects of many drugs can last well past the time the drug is still present, or present at detectable levels. Anabolic steroids, beta-2 agonists and blood doping agents are good examples.
“And this should be clear to everyone: Races are won in training. That is true in human sport; it is true in horse racing. Just as in human sport, we need to pay more attention to PEDs being used in training, and we can only do that by OOCT.
“California does more OOCT testing than other racing authorities in the U.S., but it is still less than 15% of all the horses tested — and that is excluding TCO2 testing numbers. Heretofore our OOCT program has been more show than substance. Why? That is because we do not have regulations to prosecute violators. Yes, we can check that horses have prescriptions for drugs we find in OOCT and whether their veterinarians have properly reported those prescriptions, but those are all paperwork violations, which usually result in warnings.
“We started OOCT testing the first year I became EMD at Cal Expo harness in 2007. We made clear we were focusing on blood doping agents, specifically EPO. Within a month a leading trainer and his veterinarian left Cal Expo for remarkable success back East. Was it a coincidence the veterinarian was subsequently sanctioned for EPO-related violations? I don’t think so. We also identified clenbuterol and zilpaterol abuse with OOCT, anabolic steroid misuse and even odd substances such as GW1516. Look it up.
“I was involved in developing the OOCT program we are discussing here today at the RMTC — of which TOC (Thoroughbred Owners of California) & CTT (California Thoroughbred Trainers) are members. The OOCT program was approved unanimously at RMTC, which makes the CTT’s and TOC’s opposition here today somewhat bewildering. This proposal protects their constituents from unscrupulous competitors trying to take an unfair advantage. The CTT and TOC should be this proposal’s biggest supporters.
“Very simply, the OOCT program we are discussing is based on the WADA Prohibited Substances list with generous, if anything overly generous, exceptions for a few drugs used in horse racing. What we are proposing is a real, recognizable anti-doping program. While structured differently, it is also consistent with international OOCT provisions for horse racing under International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) Article 6.
“Here is the question for this board — and the leaders in this sport: Do you want a real anti-doping program or not? Bluntly, without an OOCT program with teeth, you won’t have one. I don’t know about commissioners, but I doubt I have gone a week in the 11-plus years I have been EMD when I haven’t had an owner, trainer or someone else inside the industry complain that we weren’t doing enough to control doping. This is a major step forward for horse racing — if horse racing wants to have a real anti-doping program.
“[Friday], the congressional hearing for HR 2651, the 2017 Horse Racing Integrity Act, will take place in Washington. What message is the CHRB and the California racing industry going to send to Washington for tomorrow’s hearing?”
WWDYTOT? (Well, what do you think of that? Sorry, just got caught up in all the initials and was feeling left out.)
Part of the angst on behalf of the TOC and CTT was that their summary of things was not included in the packet that is distributed to everyone. So, here it is, slightly edited. It’s done by a law firm, so excuse all the extra words and lack of conversational tone:
“The following substantive issues are raised by the regulations as currently drafted:
“• The CHRB has not provided evidence of necessity for the proposed rule changes. The ISOR does not identify any performance enhancing substance detected by the board during its out-of-competition testing as it is currently conducted, let alone one that would enhance racing performance when administered out-of-competition. The ISOR does discuss the results of sample testing conducted by Los Alamitos, in which zilpaterol and clenbuterol were detected in quarter horses, but provides no facts to suggest that the board could not have discovered the use of these substances and disqualified these horses under the rules as currently drafted. The CHRB has presented no evidence to suggest that any increased costs of out-of-competition testing as currently proposed would result in any benefit at all to the board, to licensees, or to the racing public.
“• The proposed regulations make no distinction between horses who are being trained in locations that are not under CHRB supervision, and horses that are in layup who hopefully will return to training and racing. The distinction is critical, given that the proposed regulations ban the out-of-competition use of several medications with legitimate therapeutic uses. The regulations as proposed could result in licensees deciding to forgo legitimate therapeutic treatment for horses who have any prospect, however slight, of making it back to the track.
“• The CHRB has presented no evidence that any of the extensive list of substances it proposes to ban in out-of-competition test samples could affect racing performance if administered in an out-of-competition setting. While certain of these substances should never be administered to a horse for any reason, many others are properly and regularly used by veterinarians to treat medical conditions.
“• The CHRB proposes to improperly restrict or prohibit outright the veterinary use of legally compounded medications, including some on the ARCI's Controlled Therapeutic Medication Schedule. The board fails to articulate why veterinarians treating horses in layup cannot use medications that the FDA, AVMA, and AAEP agree are appropriate, and which have been in use for decades.
“• The CHRB proposes to extend the trainer-insurer rule to owners of horses who are tested outside the racing enclosure. The imposition of strict liability on owners in this manner is not authorized under the Horse Racing Law, may result in arbitrary and capricious disciplinary proceedings, and could chill horse ownership. Under the proposed rules, an owner could be held strictly liable for a veterinarian's use of therapeutic medication during a layup, or for an out-of-competition positive test arising from environmental contamination. If anything, a preponderance of evidence standard should be adopted.
“• The CHRB improperly proposes to expand out-of-competition testing to unspecified ‘other biological samples,’ including, presumably, hair testing. Although we recognize that the CHRB rules contemplate saliva testing (Rule 1857) and collection of ‘biological test samples’ and ‘other official test samples’ (Rules 1581 and 1859), the Horse Racing Law defines an ‘official test sample’ as blood or urine only. Furthermore, the CHRB has presented no evidence that testing methodologies for such samples would meet legal tests for the admissibility of scientific and expert opinion evidence. Available scientific evidence demonstrates that they would not.
“• Disciplinary proceedings based on out-of-competition testing of ‘other biological samples’ including hair, would violate the Horse Racing Law, which permits the imposition of penalties only for detection of substances in samples taken after a horse has been entered to race. Further, disciplinary proceedings based on the results of hair testing would violate licensee's due process rights, given the high risk of error arising from such testing, and would certainly engender further litigation.
“The public comment process exists, in part, to allow industry stakeholders to inform state agencies about possible unintended consequences of a proposed regulation. Further, public comments serve to point out less burdensome but equally effective alternative regulations. CTT and TOC remain willing to engage the CHRB in an effort to modify these proposed regulations to address the concerns set forth above. Toward that end, we request that the board remove consideration of the out-of-competition testing regulations from the June agenda, and follow through on the Medication Committee chair's proposal to form a working group dedicated to promulgating fair and effective out-of-competition regulations. CTT and TOC stand ready to work with the board in revising the proposed regulations to ensure that cheating is targeted, veterinary treatment of horses in layup is not unduly restricted, and licensees arc not unfairly prosecuted.”
Don’t you just love it when someone uses the word “promulgating”?
OK, readers, it’s in your hands and heads to see who you agree with.
Santa Anita review
Santa Anita finished its season with a huge handle day thanks to a carryover pick six that swelled to more than $6 million. There were 208 winners, who got $20,255. Congrats to all.
In Sunday’s feature, the Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf, Storm the Hill for trainer Phil D’Amato pulled the big upset to win by 1 1/2 lengths.
It was her first start for D’Amato, and she paid $21.00, $9.00 and $6.20.
“They were going really fast early and I thought my other filly, Ancient Secret, was in a good spot,” D’Amato said. “But I think Storm the Hill, being a little further off of that fast pace kind of helped her come on strong.”
Ancient Secret was second, and Cordality finished third.
“My filly has speed, but I could see that about four horses were going early, so I decided to just save ground,” said winning jockey Rafael Bejarano. “At the top of the stretch, we were able to get the first jump on her and she gave me a big kick.”
Doug O’Neill was the leading trainer in the spring meeting, and Flavien Prat was the top jockey.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday.
Belmont: $100,000 New York Stallion Stakes (Cupecoy’s Joy Division), N.Y.-bred fillies 3 years old, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Kreesie ($15.60)
Woodbine: $100,000 Bold Ruckus Stakes, Ontario-breds 3 years old, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Eskiminzin $15.00)
Belmont: $100,000 New York Stallion Stakes (Spectacular Bid Division), N.Y.-breds 3 years old, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Therapist ($3.10)
Santa Anita: Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Storm the Hill ($21.00)
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 24.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 42nd day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.55 48.86 1:13.97 1:26.78 1:39.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Honcho
|122
|7
|4
|6–hd
|7–4½
|6–1½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|T Baze
|4.00
|7
|Oracle of Omaha
|115
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–2½
|Figueroa
|8.60
|5
|Baby Frankie
|122
|4
|1
|5–1½
|5–1
|5–1½
|3–hd
|3–ns
|Desormeaux
|3.20
|4
|Ocean Fury
|122
|3
|6
|7–1½
|6–hd
|7–10
|6–1
|4–3
|Arias
|26.10
|6
|Savagery
|122
|5
|7
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–½
|Prat
|4.50
|2
|Nice Haircut
|122
|2
|5
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–1
|6–15
|Gutierrez
|2.30
|1
|Zip's Secret
|119
|1
|3
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|7–15
|7–7¼
|Elliott
|7.50
|9
|My Lil Champ
|124
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Ocampo
|86.20
|8
|HONCHO
|10.00
|5.60
|3.40
|7
|ORACLE OF OMAHA
|10.20
|5.80
|5
|BABY FRANKIE
|3.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$44.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-5-4)
|$130.61
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-5)
|$75.45
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-5-4-6)
|Carryover $2,387
Winner–Honcho Ch.c.2 by Street Boss out of Fredericka La Rose, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by James Everatt, Janeane Everatt &Arika Everatt-Meeuse (ON). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $190,091 Exacta Pool $109,460 Superfecta Pool $47,141 Trifecta Pool $77,285 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,127. Scratched–You Must Chill.
HONCHO chased outside then alongside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under some urging while drifting in, bid outside the runner-up, took a short lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ORACLE OF OMAHA angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, fought back while drifting to the inside in the drive and continued willingly to the wire. BABY FRANKIE pulled between foes then stalked between rivals, came out into the stretch, bumped between foes in midstretch and just held third. OCEAN FURY also pulled between horses then angled in and stalked inside, was blocked behind foes in midstretch, swung out and finished well to just miss the show. SAVAGERY a step slow to begin, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. NICE HAIRCUT saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was bumped between rivals when in tight in midstretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. ZIP'S SECRET pulled her way along early, dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn, was bumped in midstretch and weakened. MY LIL CHAMP broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the backstretch, saved ground off the pace and gave way. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping in midstretch but made no change when they ruled several runners contributed to the contact.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.22 45.76 1:12.31 1:19.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Haylord
|125
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–2
|1–4
|1–5½
|Prat
|0.60
|2
|Thefourfortyfourth
|120
|2
|2
|3–1
|2–1
|3–6
|2–½
|Conner
|9.40
|6
|Captain N. Barron
|120
|6
|3
|4–hd
|3–1½
|2–hd
|3–3¾
|Talamo
|2.80
|3
|Royal Seeker
|118
|3
|4
|6
|5–hd
|4–1½
|4–9½
|Espinoza
|8.80
|5
|Seattle Encounter
|120
|5
|5
|2–hd
|4–4
|5–5
|5–10½
|Elliott
|13.80
|1
|Count Your Steps
|120
|1
|6
|5–2½
|6
|6
|6
|Gutierrez
|16.70
|4
|HAYLORD
|3.20
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|THEFOURFORTYFOURTH
|6.60
|3.40
|6
|CAPTAIN N. BARRON
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$17.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$11.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-3)
|$4.52
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6)
|$13.25
Winner–Haylord B.g.5 by Indygo Shiner out of Hey Beautiful, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Pam Ziebarth (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Pamela C. Ziebarth. Mutuel Pool $244,502 Daily Double Pool $47,090 Exacta Pool $160,772 Superfecta Pool $80,991 Trifecta Pool $134,481. Scratched–none.
HAYLORD had speed off the rail then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, kicked clear on the turn and drew away in the stretch under urging then steady handling late. THEFOURFORTYFOURTH pulled some and came out early, bid between horses to press the pace, stalked a bit off the rail under urging on the turn and into the stretch and outfinished a rival for the place. CAPTAIN N. BARRON stalked outside then four wide into the turn, continued outside the runner-up and three deep into the stretch and was outfinished for second. ROYAL SEEKER reluctant to load, settled just off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. SEATTLE ENCOUNTER prompted the pace three deep on the backstretch, dropped back and angled to the inside on the turn and gave way. COUNT YOUR STEPS broke inward and a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, also dropped back on the turn and had nothing left for the stretch.
THIRD RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.07 44.67 1:07.79 1:13.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Tina's Exchange
|123
|6
|1
|4–hd
|3–1
|2–½
|1–½
|T Baze
|1.40
|5
|Allaboutmike
|123
|4
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–hd
|Bejarano
|7.10
|9
|Risky Proposition
|118
|8
|7
|7–hd
|6–½
|6–½
|3–nk
|Talamo
|10.70
|1
|Vending Machine
|125
|1
|3
|5–1
|7–1
|7–2
|4–1½
|Sanchez
|5.40
|8
|Radio Silence
|125
|7
|6
|6–½
|5–hd
|3–hd
|5–½
|Prat
|3.70
|3
|Popyhowuspelcupcak
|116
|2
|4
|2–hd
|4–hd
|5–1
|6–1½
|Espinoza
|16.20
|6
|Fritz Johansen
|125
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–½
|Franco
|25.00
|4
|Skelton Pass
|125
|3
|2
|3–½
|2–½
|4–hd
|8
|Pereira
|8.00
|7
|TINA'S EXCHANGE
|4.80
|3.00
|2.60
|5
|ALLABOUTMIKE
|6.00
|4.20
|9
|RISKY PROPOSITION
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$10.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$13.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-9-1)
|$45.67
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-9-1-8)
|$1,020.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-9)
|$55.10
Winner–Tina's Exchange Dbb.g.5 by Exchange Rate out of Tenacious Tina, by Benchmark. Bred by Marjorie Dye & Alex Venneri (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $330,195 Daily Double Pool $31,300 Exacta Pool $205,965 Superfecta Pool $92,692 Super High Five Pool $13,580 Trifecta Pool $149,084. Claimed–Vending Machine by Conboy, Michael, JR Racing, Mayo, Tom,Brewer Racing,Goodwin, Tom and Mullins. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Claimed–Skelton Pass by Andrews, Andy and Martindale, Ken. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Elwood J.
$1 Pick Three (8-4-7) paid $25.80. Pick Three Pool $60,715.
TINA'S EXCHANGE pressed the pace five wide then four wide, continued three deep leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch, re-bid between foes under urging past midstretch and gamely prevailed. ALLABOUTMIKE dueled four wide then three deep and between foes leaving the hill, inched away briefly in midstretch and fought back between foes in the final sixteenth. RISKY PROPOSITION chased outside then three deep, continued four wide leaving the hill and into the stretch, bid outside past midstretch and continued willingly. VENDING MACHINE pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out for room into the stretch, bid again between foes past midstretch and also went on well to the end. RADIO SILENCE stalked three deep then between foes leaving the hill, bid between horses past midstretch and was outfinished. POPYHOWUSPELCUPCAK dueled between rivals then inside, stalked leaving the hill, came out for room in upper stretch, re-bid between foes past midstretch and was outkicked late. FRITZ JOHANSEN chased just off the rail, came out three deep into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. SKELTON PASS dueled between horses then inside, fought back past midstretch, was in tight a sixteenth out and weakened some. Rail on hill at zero.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.44 46.14 58.26 1:04.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Flagstaff
|125
|6
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–nk
|T Baze
|1.40
|2
|Deputy Bernardini
|120
|2
|2
|2–2½
|2–3
|2–5
|2–5½
|Talamo
|0.90
|3
|Lord Guinness
|113
|3
|1
|3–2
|3–4
|3–4
|3–4¾
|Espinoza
|13.00
|1
|Calabasas
|120
|1
|6
|6
|5–hd
|4–2
|4–5
|Stevens
|5.20
|4
|Seventh Wave
|120
|4
|3
|5–3½
|4–1½
|5–8
|5–11
|Pereira
|42.80
|5
|Northrndancrsghost
|122
|5
|5
|4–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Arana
|70.40
|6
|FLAGSTAFF
|4.80
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|DEPUTY BERNARDINI
|2.40
|2.20
|3
|LORD GUINNESS
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$12.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$4.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-1)
|$1.88
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-3)
|$7.60
Winner–Flagstaff Dbb.g.4 by Speightstown out of Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Lane's End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $232,437 Daily Double Pool $34,393 Exacta Pool $110,653 Superfecta Pool $71,380 Trifecta Pool $92,969. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-7-6) paid $10.90. Pick Three Pool $39,715.
FLAGSTAFF had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, drifted out a bit from the whip a sixteenth out then drifted in some late and gamely prevailed. DEPUTY BERNARDINI also had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and through a long drive and went gamely to the wire. LORD GUINNESS stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. CALABASAS bobbled then hopped in a slow start, settled inside, went outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SEVENTH WAVE also bobbled some at the start, stalked just off the rail then angled in for the turn, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST stalked off the rail then outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.47 44.44 1:07.78 1:14.00
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Ladybug
|120
|6
|2
|6–hd
|5–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|Desormeaux
|2.00
|10
|Strengthinnumbers
|120
|10
|1
|7–1½
|7–hd
|3–1½
|2–¾
|Franco
|2.60
|2
|Storming Lady
|120
|2
|4
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|3–4½
|Talamo
|6.40
|9
|Untouched Elegance
|120
|9
|3
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–2½
|Bejarano
|6.80
|3
|Victoria'sprospect
|120
|3
|11
|9–1½
|9–2
|6–hd
|5–hd
|Pena
|51.00
|1
|One Upper
|120
|1
|5
|3–½
|2–½
|5–2
|6–nk
|Elliott
|22.40
|8
|Himmah
|120
|8
|8
|8–hd
|8–1
|7–3
|7–1
|Pereira
|4.60
|7
|Unusual Gold
|120
|7
|9
|11
|10–3
|8–2
|8–9½
|Frey
|45.50
|5
|Tacy
|113
|5
|7
|2–hd
|4–1½
|9–5
|9–11¼
|Figueroa
|90.90
|4
|Kya
|120
|4
|10
|5–2
|6–hd
|10–4
|10–¾
|Gutierrez
|76.70
|11
|Princess Makena
|120
|11
|6
|10–2
|11
|11
|11
|Blanc
|30.90
|6
|LADYBUG
|6.00
|2.80
|2.40
|10
|STRENGTHINNUMBERS
|3.60
|2.60
|2
|STORMING LADY
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$17.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-10)
|$10.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-10-2-9)
|$14.57
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-10-2-9-3)
|$667.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-10-2)
|$19.85
Winner–Ladybug Dbb.f.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Mayoress (GB), by Machiavellian. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $397,297 Daily Double Pool $32,665 Exacta Pool $243,481 Superfecta Pool $117,457 Super High Five Pool $6,996 Trifecta Pool $171,608. Scratched–Aha, Stella Sweeper, Sweet Congrats.
$1 Pick Three (7-6-6) paid $14.70. Pick Three Pool $66,052. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2/7--6-6/12/13/14) 12440 tickets with 4 correct paid $16.40. Pick Four Pool $267,397. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-4-2/7-6-6/12/13/14) 5228 tickets with 5 correct paid $101.25. Pick Five Pool $615,687.
LADYBUG stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the hill, came out in upper stretch, bid between foes under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. STRENGTHINNUMBERS had speed outside then stalked three deep to the stretch, bid three wide in deep stretch and continued willingly. STORMING LADY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away down the hill and into the stretch and held on well but was caught late. UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE pressed the pace outside then stalked three deep, drifted four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. VICTORIA'SPROSPECT broke a bit slowly, settled inside, saved ground to the stretch and improved position inside. ONE UPPER saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. HIMMAH (IRE) pulled off the rail early, chased outside then four wide leaving the hill and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. UNUSUAL GOLD a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. TACY bumped at the start, dueled between horses then stalked outside a rival, continued between foes nearing the stretch and weakened. KYA broke a bit slowly and bumped a rival, pulled her way along just off the rail to stalk the pace, came three deep into the stretch and had little left for the drive. PRINCESS MAKENA had speed outside rivals then dropped back off the rail, angled in on the hill and was not a threat. Rail on hill at zero.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.18 46.39 59.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Be a Lady
|126
|8
|4
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–½
|1–¾
|Conner
|1.60
|4
|Herunbridledpower
|119
|4
|2
|3–1
|5–2½
|3–½
|2–1¼
|Hernandez
|11.00
|5
|Princess Dorian
|123
|5
|1
|6–3
|6–3
|6–2½
|3–½
|Frey
|3.60
|1
|Coronado Cool
|117
|1
|3
|5–1½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|4–hd
|T Baze
|26.30
|7
|Princess Ashlyn
|126
|7
|6
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–1
|5–1
|Franco
|2.70
|6
|Devil's Beauty
|121
|6
|7
|7–hd
|7–2
|7–3½
|6–2
|Pena
|8.90
|2
|Todos Santos
|118
|2
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–2¼
|Maldonado
|15.50
|3
|Prophetinparadise
|117
|3
|5
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–hd
|8
|Sanchez
|21.30
|8
|BE A LADY
|5.20
|3.60
|2.80
|4
|HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER
|9.20
|5.40
|5
|PRINCESS DORIAN
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$19.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$28.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-5-1)
|$73.59
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-5-1-7)
|$4,222.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-5)
|$65.85
Winner–Be a Lady Dbb.m.5 by Cindago out of Storm Hearted, by Lion Hearted. Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $266,427 Daily Double Pool $36,694 Exacta Pool $159,837 Superfecta Pool $70,806 Super High Five Pool $5,532 Trifecta Pool $108,642. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-6-8) paid $17.80. Pick Three Pool $51,018.
BE A LADY had speed three deep then stalked outside, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch, inched away momentarily under urging past midstretch and held gamely. HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then between foes leaving the turn, came out in upper stretch ,bid outside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly. PRINCESS DORIAN chased bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show late three deep. CORONADO COOL saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside past midstretch and was outfinished for third. PRINCESS ASHLYN stalked outside then three deep leaving the turn, bid four wide into the stretch then outside the winner in midstretch and was outkicked for a minor award between foes late. DEVIL'S BEAUTY chased off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TODOS SANTOS broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. PROPHETINPARADISE had speed inside foes then inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside the winner leaving the turn, was between foes nearing midstretch, drifted in late and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Starter Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.52 47.18 1:10.94 1:22.97 1:34.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Vasilika
|129
|6
|8
|8
|7–hd
|3–hd
|1–1½
|1–4¾
|Prat
|0.70
|4
|Melissa Jane
|125
|4
|6
|7–1½
|5–hd
|4–1½
|4–2
|2–1
|Blanc
|8.30
|3
|Beautiful Becca
|122
|3
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–½
|Roman
|14.50
|8
|Quebec
|124
|8
|3
|5–hd
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–½
|4–2
|Conner
|3.20
|1
|Miss Boom Boom
|122
|1
|7
|4–hd
|6–hd
|6–1½
|5–3
|5–4¼
|Desormeaux
|6.20
|2
|Lob City
|119
|2
|4
|1–1
|1–hd
|5–hd
|6–1
|6–½
|Elliott
|61.60
|5
|Twirling Apples
|119
|5
|5
|6–hd
|8
|7–½
|7–1
|7–3¼
|Pereira
|22.10
|7
|Red Stich
|124
|7
|1
|2–hd
|4–1
|8
|8
|8
|Ocampo
|67.00
|6
|VASILIKA
|3.40
|2.40
|2.20
|4
|MELISSA JANE (GB)
|4.80
|3.60
|3
|BEAUTIFUL BECCA
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$9.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$10.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-8)
|$14.35
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-3-8-1)
|$151.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3)
|$32.75
Winner–Vasilika Ch.f.4 by Skipshot out of La Belle Marquet, by Marquetry. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC and Todaro, G.. Mutuel Pool $322,809 Daily Double Pool $36,055 Exacta Pool $198,987 Superfecta Pool $106,331 Super High Five Pool $9,432 Trifecta Pool $150,978. Scratched–Lethal Legacy, Revenue Virginius.
$1 Pick Three (6-8-6) paid $14.40. Pick Three Pool $74,690.
VASILIKA broke a bit slowly, stalked four wide then three deep on the second turn, bid three wide into the stretch, gained the lead under a crack of the whip and vigorous handling, kicked clear then drew away under steady handling late. MELISSA JANE (GB) stalked between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch, came out in the drive and gained the place. BEAUTIFUL BECCA stalked a bit off the rail then bid between foes to duel for the lead, battled inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held third. QUEBEC stalked four wide then bid four wide on the backstretch, angled in outside a rival to vie foe command leaving the second turn and was edged for the show. MISS BOOM BOOM bobbled at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came outside a rival on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. LOB CITY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and into the second turn, fell back on that turn and weakened. TWIRLING APPLES pulled between foes then three deep between rivals on the first turn, tugged her way up to stalk three wide between horses on the backstretch, steadied a half mile out, angled in alongside a rival on the second turn and also weakened. RED STICH stalked three wide then bid three deep between horses on the backstretch, steadied in tight into the second turn, angled to the inside on that turn and had little left for the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 45.94 1:11.87 1:18.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Just Grazed Me
|120
|6
|5
|5–10
|4–3
|1–2
|1–6¼
|Talamo
|1.50
|5
|Thalia
|120
|4
|1
|2–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–3
|Franco
|3.10
|3
|Sunrise Royale
|113
|2
|2
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–3½
|3–2½
|Espinoza
|11.70
|6
|Coco Kisses
|120
|5
|3
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–2½
|4–2¼
|Stevens
|1.40
|4
|Into Rissa
|120
|3
|6
|6
|6
|5–4
|5–11
|Bejarano
|26.20
|1
|Social Etiquette
|120
|1
|4
|4–4
|5–6
|6
|6
|Frey
|31.50
|8
|JUST GRAZED ME
|5.00
|3.60
|3.00
|5
|THALIA
|3.80
|2.80
|3
|SUNRISE ROYALE
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$10.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$8.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-3-6)
|$6.66
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-3)
|$22.35
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-2)
|$2.80
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-7)
|$3.40
Winner–Just Grazed Me Grr.f.3 by Grazen out of Fairway Road, by Cuvee. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $318,675 Daily Double Pool $41,362 Exacta Pool $146,036 Superfecta Pool $51,275 Trifecta Pool $91,809. Scratched–Chasin Lucas, Whoa Nessie.
$1 Pick Three (8-6-8) paid $19.50. Pick Three Pool $89,904. $1 Consolation Pick Three (8-6-2/7) paid $4.80.
JUST GRAZED ME hopped slightly at the start, chased off the rail, bid three deep leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear then drew off under some urging and steady handling while drifting to the inside and was under a hold late. THALIA dueled three deep between foes then angled in between rivals on the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. SUNRISE ROYALE had good early speed and dueled between horses on the backstretch and inside on the turn and weakened but held third. COCO KISSES pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, fell back off the rail nearing the stretch and weakened. INTO RISSA hesitated to be away well behind the field, settled inside, went outside a rival leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. SOCIAL ETIQUETTE went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back into the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Wilshire Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.82 45.94 1:09.69 1:21.79 1:33.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Storm the Hill
|121
|7
|8
|6–1½
|6–3
|5–hd
|2–½
|1–1½
|Bejarano
|9.50
|9
|Ancient Secret
|121
|9
|1
|4–1
|4–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|2–½
|Prat
|2.70
|6
|Cordiality
|121
|6
|4
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|3–1½
|T Baze
|13.10
|1
|Beau Recall
|125
|1
|6
|9
|9
|9
|7–½
|4–hd
|Talamo
|3.80
|2
|Sassy Little Lila
|121
|2
|2
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–1½
|5–nk
|Smith
|4.00
|5
|Sophie P
|125
|5
|7
|5–2
|5–½
|6–1½
|6–1½
|6–½
|Desormeaux
|3.50
|4
|Miss Julia Star
|121
|4
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–hd
|3–1
|7–¾
|Van Dyke
|12.60
|8
|Bella Luma
|121
|8
|9
|8–½
|7–½
|7–½
|8–hd
|8–1¼
|Stevens
|27.20
|3
|Shehastheritestuff
|121
|3
|5
|7–1
|8–1½
|8–1
|9
|9
|Franco
|59.90
|7
|STORM THE HILL
|21.00
|9.00
|6.20
|9
|ANCIENT SECRET
|4.40
|3.20
|6
|CORDIALITY
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$49.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-9)
|$37.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-6-1)
|$133.05
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-6)
|$149.60
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-6-1-2)
|Carryover $6,602
Winner–Storm the Hill B.f.4 by Get Stormy out of Thornhill, by Good and Tough. Bred by Kimberly S. Bradley & William B. Bradley (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Alastar Thoroughbred Company LLC and Valdes, Michael. Mutuel Pool $445,495 Daily Double Pool $42,901 Exacta Pool $206,339 Superfecta Pool $103,266 Trifecta Pool $139,703 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,651. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-8-7) paid $58.70. Pick Three Pool $70,061. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-2/7-7) paid $17.10.
STORM THE HILL a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead past the eighth pole, kicked clear under a left handed crack of the whip and a vigorous hand ride and held. ANCIENT SECRET angled in and stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, came out in upper stretch, was between horses nearing midstretch and edged a rival for the place. CORDIALITY close up stalking the pace outside a rival or a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took a short lead between foes in the stretch and was edged for second. BEAU RECALL (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, continued off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. SASSY LITTLE LILA stalked inside, came out in upper stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. SOPHIE P (GB) settled inside chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in upper stretch and also lacked the needed rally. MISS JULIA STAR (FR) had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. BELLA LUMA hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SHEHASTHERITESTUFF saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally.
TENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.74 44.80 57.35 1:10.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Desert Law
|125
|3
|4
|3–2
|2–2
|2–4
|1–1
|Bejarano
|3.80
|5
|Aristocratic
|123
|5
|3
|1–2
|1–2
|1–½
|2–ns
|Delgadillo
|5.00
|7
|K Thirty Eight
|118
|6
|2
|4–½
|4–1½
|3–1½
|3–3½
|Espinoza
|23.80
|2
|Best Two Minutes
|123
|2
|6
|2–hd
|3–2½
|4–½
|4–hd
|Maldonado
|1.30
|4
|So Conflated
|123
|4
|1
|6
|5–1
|5–3
|5–4¼
|Pedroza
|8.20
|1
|River Echo
|123
|1
|5
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Prat
|3.20
|3
|DESERT LAW
|9.60
|5.00
|3.80
|5
|ARISTOCRATIC
|5.20
|4.40
|7
|K THIRTY EIGHT
|6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$107.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$25.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-2)
|$74.43
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7)
|$117.20
Winner–Desert Law Ch.g.4 by Desert Code out of Treasure Chest, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $336,232 Daily Double Pool $49,884 Exacta Pool $165,153 Superfecta Pool $75,125 Trifecta Pool $111,642. Scratched–Adens Dream.
$1 Pick Three (8-7-3) paid $122.40. Pick Three Pool $45,919.
DESERT LAW stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, bid outside the runner-up in the stretch, gained the lead past the eighth pole and inched away late under urging. ARISTOCRATIC had speed outside foes then edged away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the drive, could not match the winner late but held second. K THIRTY EIGHT stumbled at the start but broke near the top, stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. BEST TWO MINUTES close up stalking the pace inside then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, weakened. SO CONFLATED chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked a further response. RIVER ECHO (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.33 49.35 1:14.45 1:38.23 2:01.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Unapologetic
|123
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|5–½
|5–hd
|1–½
|Smith
|6.40
|7
|Ritzy A. P.
|123
|7
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–1
|2–1
|2–nk
|Franco
|4.90
|5
|Beach View
|123
|5
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|Elliott
|2.00
|1
|Ann Arbor Eddie
|125
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–½
|Gutierrez
|5.80
|9
|Play Hard to Get
|125
|9
|6–1½
|6–½
|5–hd
|3–½
|4–½
|5–ns
|Quinonez
|27.10
|6
|Oscar Dominguez
|125
|6
|9–1½
|7–1
|6–½
|6–½
|6–2
|6–1¼
|Desormeaux
|8.30
|3
|Ya Gotta Wanna
|123
|3
|5–hd
|5–1
|7–½
|8–hd
|7–hd
|7–½
|Pereira
|9.10
|8
|Acker
|123
|8
|8–hd
|8–hd
|9–1½
|9–2½
|8–1
|8–2¾
|Prat
|13.70
|10
|Voador Magee
|123
|10
|10
|10
|8–1
|7–1½
|9–4
|9–1¼
|Blanc
|11.20
|4
|Taniko
|123
|4
|7–½
|9–1
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Talamo
|54.40
|2
|UNAPOLOGETIC
|14.80
|6.40
|4.00
|7
|RITZY A. P.
|6.00
|4.00
|5
|BEACH VIEW
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$58.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-7)
|$37.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-5-1)
|$64.32
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-5-1-9)
|$4,602.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-5)
|$65.75
Winner–Unapologetic B.g.5 by Temple City out of Seekingvindication, by Vindication. Bred by Darrell Brown & Lendy Brown (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Allen Racing LLC, Bloom, Michael and Lindo, Jon. Mutuel Pool $497,932 Daily Double Pool $177,991 Exacta Pool $276,953 Superfecta Pool $162,362 Super High Five Pool $105,935 Trifecta Pool $228,667. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-3-2) paid $305.90. Pick Three Pool $176,111. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-7-3-2) 2129 tickets with 4 correct paid $360.50. Pick Four Pool $1,005,688. 50-Cent Pick Five (6/9/10-8-7-3-2) 334 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,522.10. Pick Five Pool $665,371. $2 Pick Six (8-6/9/10-8-7-3-2) 5680 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $104.80. $2 Pick Six (8-6/9/10-8-7-3-2) 208 tickets with 6 correct paid $20,255.20. Pick Six Pool $5,200,182.
UNAPOLOGETIC stalked inside and steadied off heels on the first turn, went between foes into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging and was up five wide late. RITZY A. P. Stalked three deep then outside a rival, split horses three deep into the second turn then dueled outside a foe, took a short lead in the stretch and fought back between foes late. BEACH VIEW pressed the pace outside a rival then between foes into the second turn, took a short lead a bit off the rail, fought back in midstretch and between foes in deep stretch and held third. ANN ARBOR EDDIE dueled inside, fell back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was coming back between foes late. PLAY HARD TO GET four wide on the dirt, stalked three deep, bid four wide into the second turn, continued three wide into the stretch and came on between foes in deep stretch. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) chased between horses then inside, bid along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. YA GOTTA WANNA pulled horses and was in tight on the first turn, stalked between foes, went up four wide into the second turn then angled in leaving that turn and lacked the needed late kick. ACKER stalked three deep, went up five wide into the second turn, angled in outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary response in the drive. VOADOR MAGEE (BRZ) angled in on the hill, chased a bit off the rail, split horses three wide into the second turn, continued three wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. TANIKO pulled his way along inside early, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was not a threat.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|12,253
|$1,943,777
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,601,377
|Out of State
|N/A
|$13,989,647
|TOTAL
|12,253
|$18,534,801