Racing! Goodbye to the winter/spring Santa Anita meeting

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 24. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 42nd day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.55 48.86 1:13.97 1:26.78 1:39.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Honcho 122 7 4 6–hd 7–4½ 6–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd T Baze 4.00 7 Oracle of Omaha 115 6 2 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 2–2½ Figueroa 8.60 5 Baby Frankie 122 4 1 5–1½ 5–1 5–1½ 3–hd 3–ns Desormeaux 3.20 4 Ocean Fury 122 3 6 7–1½ 6–hd 7–10 6–1 4–3 Arias 26.10 6 Savagery 122 5 7 4–hd 3–½ 3–hd 4–1 5–½ Prat 4.50 2 Nice Haircut 122 2 5 3–hd 4–hd 4–hd 5–1 6–15 Gutierrez 2.30 1 Zip's Secret 119 1 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 7–15 7–7¼ Elliott 7.50 9 My Lil Champ 124 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 Ocampo 86.20

8 HONCHO 10.00 5.60 3.40 7 ORACLE OF OMAHA 10.20 5.80 5 BABY FRANKIE 3.20

$1 EXACTA (8-7) $44.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-5-4) $130.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-5) $75.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-5-4-6) Carryover $2,387

Winner–Honcho Ch.c.2 by Street Boss out of Fredericka La Rose, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by James Everatt, Janeane Everatt &Arika Everatt-Meeuse (ON). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $190,091 Exacta Pool $109,460 Superfecta Pool $47,141 Trifecta Pool $77,285 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,127. Scratched–You Must Chill.

HONCHO chased outside then alongside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under some urging while drifting in, bid outside the runner-up, took a short lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ORACLE OF OMAHA angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, fought back while drifting to the inside in the drive and continued willingly to the wire. BABY FRANKIE pulled between foes then stalked between rivals, came out into the stretch, bumped between foes in midstretch and just held third. OCEAN FURY also pulled between horses then angled in and stalked inside, was blocked behind foes in midstretch, swung out and finished well to just miss the show. SAVAGERY a step slow to begin, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. NICE HAIRCUT saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was bumped between rivals when in tight in midstretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. ZIP'S SECRET pulled her way along early, dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn, was bumped in midstretch and weakened. MY LIL CHAMP broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the backstretch, saved ground off the pace and gave way. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping in midstretch but made no change when they ruled several runners contributed to the contact.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.22 45.76 1:12.31 1:19.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Haylord 125 4 1 1–½ 1–2 1–4 1–5½ Prat 0.60 2 Thefourfortyfourth 120 2 2 3–1 2–1 3–6 2–½ Conner 9.40 6 Captain N. Barron 120 6 3 4–hd 3–1½ 2–hd 3–3¾ Talamo 2.80 3 Royal Seeker 118 3 4 6 5–hd 4–1½ 4–9½ Espinoza 8.80 5 Seattle Encounter 120 5 5 2–hd 4–4 5–5 5–10½ Elliott 13.80 1 Count Your Steps 120 1 6 5–2½ 6 6 6 Gutierrez 16.70

4 HAYLORD 3.20 2.80 2.20 2 THEFOURFORTYFOURTH 6.60 3.40 6 CAPTAIN N. BARRON 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $11.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-3) $4.52 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $13.25

Winner–Haylord B.g.5 by Indygo Shiner out of Hey Beautiful, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Pam Ziebarth (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Pamela C. Ziebarth. Mutuel Pool $244,502 Daily Double Pool $47,090 Exacta Pool $160,772 Superfecta Pool $80,991 Trifecta Pool $134,481. Scratched–none.

HAYLORD had speed off the rail then angled in, set a pressured pace inside, kicked clear on the turn and drew away in the stretch under urging then steady handling late. THEFOURFORTYFOURTH pulled some and came out early, bid between horses to press the pace, stalked a bit off the rail under urging on the turn and into the stretch and outfinished a rival for the place. CAPTAIN N. BARRON stalked outside then four wide into the turn, continued outside the runner-up and three deep into the stretch and was outfinished for second. ROYAL SEEKER reluctant to load, settled just off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. SEATTLE ENCOUNTER prompted the pace three deep on the backstretch, dropped back and angled to the inside on the turn and gave way. COUNT YOUR STEPS broke inward and a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, also dropped back on the turn and had nothing left for the stretch.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.07 44.67 1:07.79 1:13.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Tina's Exchange 123 6 1 4–hd 3–1 2–½ 1–½ T Baze 1.40 5 Allaboutmike 123 4 5 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 2–hd Bejarano 7.10 9 Risky Proposition 118 8 7 7–hd 6–½ 6–½ 3–nk Talamo 10.70 1 Vending Machine 125 1 3 5–1 7–1 7–2 4–1½ Sanchez 5.40 8 Radio Silence 125 7 6 6–½ 5–hd 3–hd 5–½ Prat 3.70 3 Popyhowuspelcupcak 116 2 4 2–hd 4–hd 5–1 6–1½ Espinoza 16.20 6 Fritz Johansen 125 5 8 8 8 8 7–½ Franco 25.00 4 Skelton Pass 125 3 2 3–½ 2–½ 4–hd 8 Pereira 8.00

7 TINA'S EXCHANGE 4.80 3.00 2.60 5 ALLABOUTMIKE 6.00 4.20 9 RISKY PROPOSITION 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $10.20 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $13.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-9-1) $45.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-9-1-8) $1,020.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-9) $55.10

Winner–Tina's Exchange Dbb.g.5 by Exchange Rate out of Tenacious Tina, by Benchmark. Bred by Marjorie Dye & Alex Venneri (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $330,195 Daily Double Pool $31,300 Exacta Pool $205,965 Superfecta Pool $92,692 Super High Five Pool $13,580 Trifecta Pool $149,084. Claimed–Vending Machine by Conboy, Michael, JR Racing, Mayo, Tom,Brewer Racing,Goodwin, Tom and Mullins. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Claimed–Skelton Pass by Andrews, Andy and Martindale, Ken. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–Elwood J. $1 Pick Three (8-4-7) paid $25.80. Pick Three Pool $60,715.

TINA'S EXCHANGE pressed the pace five wide then four wide, continued three deep leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch, re-bid between foes under urging past midstretch and gamely prevailed. ALLABOUTMIKE dueled four wide then three deep and between foes leaving the hill, inched away briefly in midstretch and fought back between foes in the final sixteenth. RISKY PROPOSITION chased outside then three deep, continued four wide leaving the hill and into the stretch, bid outside past midstretch and continued willingly. VENDING MACHINE pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out for room into the stretch, bid again between foes past midstretch and also went on well to the end. RADIO SILENCE stalked three deep then between foes leaving the hill, bid between horses past midstretch and was outfinished. POPYHOWUSPELCUPCAK dueled between rivals then inside, stalked leaving the hill, came out for room in upper stretch, re-bid between foes past midstretch and was outkicked late. FRITZ JOHANSEN chased just off the rail, came out three deep into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. SKELTON PASS dueled between horses then inside, fought back past midstretch, was in tight a sixteenth out and weakened some. Rail on hill at zero.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.44 46.14 58.26 1:04.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Flagstaff 125 6 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk T Baze 1.40 2 Deputy Bernardini 120 2 2 2–2½ 2–3 2–5 2–5½ Talamo 0.90 3 Lord Guinness 113 3 1 3–2 3–4 3–4 3–4¾ Espinoza 13.00 1 Calabasas 120 1 6 6 5–hd 4–2 4–5 Stevens 5.20 4 Seventh Wave 120 4 3 5–3½ 4–1½ 5–8 5–11 Pereira 42.80 5 Northrndancrsghost 122 5 5 4–hd 6 6 6 Arana 70.40

6 FLAGSTAFF 4.80 2.20 2.10 2 DEPUTY BERNARDINI 2.40 2.20 3 LORD GUINNESS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $12.40 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $4.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-1) $1.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-3) $7.60

Winner–Flagstaff Dbb.g.4 by Speightstown out of Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Lane's End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $232,437 Daily Double Pool $34,393 Exacta Pool $110,653 Superfecta Pool $71,380 Trifecta Pool $92,969. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-7-6) paid $10.90. Pick Three Pool $39,715.

FLAGSTAFF had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, drifted out a bit from the whip a sixteenth out then drifted in some late and gamely prevailed. DEPUTY BERNARDINI also had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and through a long drive and went gamely to the wire. LORD GUINNESS stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. CALABASAS bobbled then hopped in a slow start, settled inside, went outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SEVENTH WAVE also bobbled some at the start, stalked just off the rail then angled in for the turn, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST stalked off the rail then outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.47 44.44 1:07.78 1:14.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Ladybug 120 6 2 6–hd 5–1 2–1 1–hd Desormeaux 2.00 10 Strengthinnumbers 120 10 1 7–1½ 7–hd 3–1½ 2–¾ Franco 2.60 2 Storming Lady 120 2 4 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 3–4½ Talamo 6.40 9 Untouched Elegance 120 9 3 4–hd 3–hd 4–½ 4–2½ Bejarano 6.80 3 Victoria'sprospect 120 3 11 9–1½ 9–2 6–hd 5–hd Pena 51.00 1 One Upper 120 1 5 3–½ 2–½ 5–2 6–nk Elliott 22.40 8 Himmah 120 8 8 8–hd 8–1 7–3 7–1 Pereira 4.60 7 Unusual Gold 120 7 9 11 10–3 8–2 8–9½ Frey 45.50 5 Tacy 113 5 7 2–hd 4–1½ 9–5 9–11¼ Figueroa 90.90 4 Kya 120 4 10 5–2 6–hd 10–4 10–¾ Gutierrez 76.70 11 Princess Makena 120 11 6 10–2 11 11 11 Blanc 30.90

6 LADYBUG 6.00 2.80 2.40 10 STRENGTHINNUMBERS 3.60 2.60 2 STORMING LADY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $17.00 $1 EXACTA (6-10) $10.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-10-2-9) $14.57 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-10-2-9-3) $667.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-10-2) $19.85

Winner–Ladybug Dbb.f.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Mayoress (GB), by Machiavellian. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $397,297 Daily Double Pool $32,665 Exacta Pool $243,481 Superfecta Pool $117,457 Super High Five Pool $6,996 Trifecta Pool $171,608. Scratched–Aha, Stella Sweeper, Sweet Congrats. $1 Pick Three (7-6-6) paid $14.70. Pick Three Pool $66,052. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2/7--6-6/12/13/14) 12440 tickets with 4 correct paid $16.40. Pick Four Pool $267,397. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-4-2/7-6-6/12/13/14) 5228 tickets with 5 correct paid $101.25. Pick Five Pool $615,687.

LADYBUG stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the hill, came out in upper stretch, bid between foes under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. STRENGTHINNUMBERS had speed outside then stalked three deep to the stretch, bid three wide in deep stretch and continued willingly. STORMING LADY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away down the hill and into the stretch and held on well but was caught late. UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE pressed the pace outside then stalked three deep, drifted four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. VICTORIA'SPROSPECT broke a bit slowly, settled inside, saved ground to the stretch and improved position inside. ONE UPPER saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened. HIMMAH (IRE) pulled off the rail early, chased outside then four wide leaving the hill and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. UNUSUAL GOLD a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. TACY bumped at the start, dueled between horses then stalked outside a rival, continued between foes nearing the stretch and weakened. KYA broke a bit slowly and bumped a rival, pulled her way along just off the rail to stalk the pace, came three deep into the stretch and had little left for the drive. PRINCESS MAKENA had speed outside rivals then dropped back off the rail, angled in on the hill and was not a threat. Rail on hill at zero.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.18 46.39 59.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Be a Lady 126 8 4 2–hd 2–1 1–½ 1–¾ Conner 1.60 4 Herunbridledpower 119 4 2 3–1 5–2½ 3–½ 2–1¼ Hernandez 11.00 5 Princess Dorian 123 5 1 6–3 6–3 6–2½ 3–½ Frey 3.60 1 Coronado Cool 117 1 3 5–1½ 4–hd 5–1½ 4–hd T Baze 26.30 7 Princess Ashlyn 126 7 6 4–hd 3–hd 2–1 5–1 Franco 2.70 6 Devil's Beauty 121 6 7 7–hd 7–2 7–3½ 6–2 Pena 8.90 2 Todos Santos 118 2 8 8 8 8 7–2¼ Maldonado 15.50 3 Prophetinparadise 117 3 5 1–1 1–hd 4–hd 8 Sanchez 21.30

8 BE A LADY 5.20 3.60 2.80 4 HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER 9.20 5.40 5 PRINCESS DORIAN 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $28.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-5-1) $73.59 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-5-1-7) $4,222.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-5) $65.85

Winner–Be a Lady Dbb.m.5 by Cindago out of Storm Hearted, by Lion Hearted. Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $266,427 Daily Double Pool $36,694 Exacta Pool $159,837 Superfecta Pool $70,806 Super High Five Pool $5,532 Trifecta Pool $108,642. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-6-8) paid $17.80. Pick Three Pool $51,018.

BE A LADY had speed three deep then stalked outside, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, gained the lead in upper stretch, inched away momentarily under urging past midstretch and held gamely. HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then between foes leaving the turn, came out in upper stretch ,bid outside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly. PRINCESS DORIAN chased bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show late three deep. CORONADO COOL saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside past midstretch and was outfinished for third. PRINCESS ASHLYN stalked outside then three deep leaving the turn, bid four wide into the stretch then outside the winner in midstretch and was outkicked for a minor award between foes late. DEVIL'S BEAUTY chased off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TODOS SANTOS broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. PROPHETINPARADISE had speed inside foes then inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside the winner leaving the turn, was between foes nearing midstretch, drifted in late and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Starter Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.52 47.18 1:10.94 1:22.97 1:34.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Vasilika 129 6 8 8 7–hd 3–hd 1–1½ 1–4¾ Prat 0.70 4 Melissa Jane 125 4 6 7–1½ 5–hd 4–1½ 4–2 2–1 Blanc 8.30 3 Beautiful Becca 122 3 2 3–1 3–hd 1–hd 2–hd 3–½ Roman 14.50 8 Quebec 124 8 3 5–hd 2–hd 2–1 3–½ 4–2 Conner 3.20 1 Miss Boom Boom 122 1 7 4–hd 6–hd 6–1½ 5–3 5–4¼ Desormeaux 6.20 2 Lob City 119 2 4 1–1 1–hd 5–hd 6–1 6–½ Elliott 61.60 5 Twirling Apples 119 5 5 6–hd 8 7–½ 7–1 7–3¼ Pereira 22.10 7 Red Stich 124 7 1 2–hd 4–1 8 8 8 Ocampo 67.00

6 VASILIKA 3.40 2.40 2.20 4 MELISSA JANE (GB) 4.80 3.60 3 BEAUTIFUL BECCA 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $9.60 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $10.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-8) $14.35 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-3-8-1) $151.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $32.75

Winner–Vasilika Ch.f.4 by Skipshot out of La Belle Marquet, by Marquetry. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC and Todaro, G.. Mutuel Pool $322,809 Daily Double Pool $36,055 Exacta Pool $198,987 Superfecta Pool $106,331 Super High Five Pool $9,432 Trifecta Pool $150,978. Scratched–Lethal Legacy, Revenue Virginius. $1 Pick Three (6-8-6) paid $14.40. Pick Three Pool $74,690.

VASILIKA broke a bit slowly, stalked four wide then three deep on the second turn, bid three wide into the stretch, gained the lead under a crack of the whip and vigorous handling, kicked clear then drew away under steady handling late. MELISSA JANE (GB) stalked between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch, came out in the drive and gained the place. BEAUTIFUL BECCA stalked a bit off the rail then bid between foes to duel for the lead, battled inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held third. QUEBEC stalked four wide then bid four wide on the backstretch, angled in outside a rival to vie foe command leaving the second turn and was edged for the show. MISS BOOM BOOM bobbled at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came outside a rival on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. LOB CITY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and into the second turn, fell back on that turn and weakened. TWIRLING APPLES pulled between foes then three deep between rivals on the first turn, tugged her way up to stalk three wide between horses on the backstretch, steadied a half mile out, angled in alongside a rival on the second turn and also weakened. RED STICH stalked three wide then bid three deep between horses on the backstretch, steadied in tight into the second turn, angled to the inside on that turn and had little left for the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 45.94 1:11.87 1:18.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Just Grazed Me 120 6 5 5–10 4–3 1–2 1–6¼ Talamo 1.50 5 Thalia 120 4 1 2–hd 1–hd 2–1 2–3 Franco 3.10 3 Sunrise Royale 113 2 2 1–hd 2–½ 3–3½ 3–2½ Espinoza 11.70 6 Coco Kisses 120 5 3 3–hd 3–½ 4–2½ 4–2¼ Stevens 1.40 4 Into Rissa 120 3 6 6 6 5–4 5–11 Bejarano 26.20 1 Social Etiquette 120 1 4 4–4 5–6 6 6 Frey 31.50

8 JUST GRAZED ME 5.00 3.60 3.00 5 THALIA 3.80 2.80 3 SUNRISE ROYALE 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $10.60 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $8.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-3-6) $6.66 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-3) $22.35 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-2) $2.80 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-7) $3.40

Winner–Just Grazed Me Grr.f.3 by Grazen out of Fairway Road, by Cuvee. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $318,675 Daily Double Pool $41,362 Exacta Pool $146,036 Superfecta Pool $51,275 Trifecta Pool $91,809. Scratched–Chasin Lucas, Whoa Nessie. $1 Pick Three (8-6-8) paid $19.50. Pick Three Pool $89,904. $1 Consolation Pick Three (8-6-2/7) paid $4.80.

JUST GRAZED ME hopped slightly at the start, chased off the rail, bid three deep leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, kicked clear then drew off under some urging and steady handling while drifting to the inside and was under a hold late. THALIA dueled three deep between foes then angled in between rivals on the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. SUNRISE ROYALE had good early speed and dueled between horses on the backstretch and inside on the turn and weakened but held third. COCO KISSES pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, fell back off the rail nearing the stretch and weakened. INTO RISSA hesitated to be away well behind the field, settled inside, went outside a rival leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was not a threat. SOCIAL ETIQUETTE went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back into the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Wilshire Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.82 45.94 1:09.69 1:21.79 1:33.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Storm the Hill 121 7 8 6–1½ 6–3 5–hd 2–½ 1–1½ Bejarano 9.50 9 Ancient Secret 121 9 1 4–1 4–1 4–1 4–hd 2–½ Prat 2.70 6 Cordiality 121 6 4 2–½ 2–1 2–1 1–hd 3–1½ T Baze 13.10 1 Beau Recall 125 1 6 9 9 9 7–½ 4–hd Talamo 3.80 2 Sassy Little Lila 121 2 2 3–1½ 3–1 3–hd 5–1½ 5–nk Smith 4.00 5 Sophie P 125 5 7 5–2 5–½ 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–½ Desormeaux 3.50 4 Miss Julia Star 121 4 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 3–1 7–¾ Van Dyke 12.60 8 Bella Luma 121 8 9 8–½ 7–½ 7–½ 8–hd 8–1¼ Stevens 27.20 3 Shehastheritestuff 121 3 5 7–1 8–1½ 8–1 9 9 Franco 59.90

7 STORM THE HILL 21.00 9.00 6.20 9 ANCIENT SECRET 4.40 3.20 6 CORDIALITY 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $49.20 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $37.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-6-1) $133.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-6) $149.60 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-6-1-2) Carryover $6,602

Winner–Storm the Hill B.f.4 by Get Stormy out of Thornhill, by Good and Tough. Bred by Kimberly S. Bradley & William B. Bradley (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Alastar Thoroughbred Company LLC and Valdes, Michael. Mutuel Pool $445,495 Daily Double Pool $42,901 Exacta Pool $206,339 Superfecta Pool $103,266 Trifecta Pool $139,703 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,651. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-8-7) paid $58.70. Pick Three Pool $70,061. $1 Consolation Pick Three (6-2/7-7) paid $17.10.

STORM THE HILL a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead past the eighth pole, kicked clear under a left handed crack of the whip and a vigorous hand ride and held. ANCIENT SECRET angled in and stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, came out in upper stretch, was between horses nearing midstretch and edged a rival for the place. CORDIALITY close up stalking the pace outside a rival or a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took a short lead between foes in the stretch and was edged for second. BEAU RECALL (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, continued off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. SASSY LITTLE LILA stalked inside, came out in upper stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. SOPHIE P (GB) settled inside chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in upper stretch and also lacked the needed rally. MISS JULIA STAR (FR) had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. BELLA LUMA hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SHEHASTHERITESTUFF saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally.

TENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.74 44.80 57.35 1:10.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Desert Law 125 3 4 3–2 2–2 2–4 1–1 Bejarano 3.80 5 Aristocratic 123 5 3 1–2 1–2 1–½ 2–ns Delgadillo 5.00 7 K Thirty Eight 118 6 2 4–½ 4–1½ 3–1½ 3–3½ Espinoza 23.80 2 Best Two Minutes 123 2 6 2–hd 3–2½ 4–½ 4–hd Maldonado 1.30 4 So Conflated 123 4 1 6 5–1 5–3 5–4¼ Pedroza 8.20 1 River Echo 123 1 5 5–hd 6 6 6 Prat 3.20

3 DESERT LAW 9.60 5.00 3.80 5 ARISTOCRATIC 5.20 4.40 7 K THIRTY EIGHT 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $107.00 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $25.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-2) $74.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $117.20

Winner–Desert Law Ch.g.4 by Desert Code out of Treasure Chest, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $336,232 Daily Double Pool $49,884 Exacta Pool $165,153 Superfecta Pool $75,125 Trifecta Pool $111,642. Scratched–Adens Dream. $1 Pick Three (8-7-3) paid $122.40. Pick Three Pool $45,919.

DESERT LAW stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, bid outside the runner-up in the stretch, gained the lead past the eighth pole and inched away late under urging. ARISTOCRATIC had speed outside foes then edged away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the drive, could not match the winner late but held second. K THIRTY EIGHT stumbled at the start but broke near the top, stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. BEST TWO MINUTES close up stalking the pace inside then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, weakened. SO CONFLATED chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked a further response. RIVER ECHO (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and weakened.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.33 49.35 1:14.45 1:38.23 2:01.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Unapologetic 123 2 4–hd 4–hd 4–1 5–½ 5–hd 1–½ Smith 6.40 7 Ritzy A. P. 123 7 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 2–1 2–1 2–nk Franco 4.90 5 Beach View 123 5 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd Elliott 2.00 1 Ann Arbor Eddie 125 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 4–1 3–hd 4–½ Gutierrez 5.80 9 Play Hard to Get 125 9 6–1½ 6–½ 5–hd 3–½ 4–½ 5–ns Quinonez 27.10 6 Oscar Dominguez 125 6 9–1½ 7–1 6–½ 6–½ 6–2 6–1¼ Desormeaux 8.30 3 Ya Gotta Wanna 123 3 5–hd 5–1 7–½ 8–hd 7–hd 7–½ Pereira 9.10 8 Acker 123 8 8–hd 8–hd 9–1½ 9–2½ 8–1 8–2¾ Prat 13.70 10 Voador Magee 123 10 10 10 8–1 7–1½ 9–4 9–1¼ Blanc 11.20 4 Taniko 123 4 7–½ 9–1 10 10 10 10 Talamo 54.40

2 UNAPOLOGETIC 14.80 6.40 4.00 7 RITZY A. P. 6.00 4.00 5 BEACH VIEW 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $58.00 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $37.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-5-1) $64.32 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-5-1-9) $4,602.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-5) $65.75

Winner–Unapologetic B.g.5 by Temple City out of Seekingvindication, by Vindication. Bred by Darrell Brown & Lendy Brown (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Allen Racing LLC, Bloom, Michael and Lindo, Jon. Mutuel Pool $497,932 Daily Double Pool $177,991 Exacta Pool $276,953 Superfecta Pool $162,362 Super High Five Pool $105,935 Trifecta Pool $228,667. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-3-2) paid $305.90. Pick Three Pool $176,111. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-7-3-2) 2129 tickets with 4 correct paid $360.50. Pick Four Pool $1,005,688. 50-Cent Pick Five (6/9/10-8-7-3-2) 334 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,522.10. Pick Five Pool $665,371. $2 Pick Six (8-6/9/10-8-7-3-2) 5680 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $104.80. $2 Pick Six (8-6/9/10-8-7-3-2) 208 tickets with 6 correct paid $20,255.20. Pick Six Pool $5,200,182.

UNAPOLOGETIC stalked inside and steadied off heels on the first turn, went between foes into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging and was up five wide late. RITZY A. P. Stalked three deep then outside a rival, split horses three deep into the second turn then dueled outside a foe, took a short lead in the stretch and fought back between foes late. BEACH VIEW pressed the pace outside a rival then between foes into the second turn, took a short lead a bit off the rail, fought back in midstretch and between foes in deep stretch and held third. ANN ARBOR EDDIE dueled inside, fell back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was coming back between foes late. PLAY HARD TO GET four wide on the dirt, stalked three deep, bid four wide into the second turn, continued three wide into the stretch and came on between foes in deep stretch. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) chased between horses then inside, bid along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. YA GOTTA WANNA pulled horses and was in tight on the first turn, stalked between foes, went up four wide into the second turn then angled in leaving that turn and lacked the needed late kick. ACKER stalked three deep, went up five wide into the second turn, angled in outside a rival then three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary response in the drive. VOADOR MAGEE (BRZ) angled in on the hill, chased a bit off the rail, split horses three wide into the second turn, continued three wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. TANIKO pulled his way along inside early, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was not a threat.