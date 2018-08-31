Racing! Heading into the final weekend at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we start looking at the best 2-year-olds as the road to the Kentucy Derby starts to get underway.

At the risk of seemingly being obsessed with the Breeders’ Cup future pools, this weekend’s advance betting on the Juvenile was a good chance to see who appears to be the best way-early Kentucky Derby contenders.

Of the 22 horses you can bet on, seven are located in Southern California, one at Gulfstream and everyone else at Saratoga or Kentucky.

On Monday, we’ll get to see futures favorite (4-1) Instragrand, one of three Jerry Hollendorfer horses in the pool, run in the Del Mar Futurity. He has won his first two races by a combined 20 ¼ lengths.

The field for the Futurity is not set but in addition to Instagrand, Rowayton, Roadster and Sparky Ville are probable for the race. Possibly joining them will be Spin Lightning ( Jeff Mulins ), Sigalert ( John Sadler ) and Savagery ( Peter Miller ).

The futures pool underscores that a lot of people are hoping they can buy their way to the Kentucky Derby. Only four of the 22 horses were purchased for less than $100,000. There were six homebreds.

The most expensive purchase seems to be the best horse—Instagrand. He was a $1.2 million buy. Tale of the Union was bought for $925,000. Roadster cost $525,000 and stablemate Game Winner was a mere $110,000.

We can’t stress enough how long the road in front of these horses will be. Monday’s race may answer some questions, or do nothing at all for clarity. Remember, we didn’t see Justify run until February of his 3-year-old year.

So, if you want to take a stab at seeing into the future, at least the future as far as the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, go for it.

Thursday’s feature, a five furlong allowance for $65,000, would no get a lot of attention if it weren’t for the start. When the gate opened, the No. 9, Tule Fog emerged without a rider. It appeared as if jockey Santiago Gonzalez had stepped off and jumped on the ledge when his mount broke in the air.

So, the riderless Tule Fog continued on in the race, eventually running near and on the front. But the question for the stewards, and those that had bet on the horse, is would the colt be called a non-starter. That means refunds.

The stewards deliberated and decided Tule Fog was a starter and everyone who bet on him would just be out of luck. No mechanical problem with the gate so that’s the decision. As with every steward’s decision, this brought forth consternation, especially by those who had bet the colt, who went off at 5-1.

Earlier in the card, jockey Joe Talamo was unseated when his mount, Aggressivity stumbled badly at the start. Talamo walked to the ambulance, was taken to first aid and was taken off his remaining mount because of a sore hip. He is expected to be back riding Friday. Aggressivity appeared unhurt as he continued running.

It’s the last time in the meeting I get to say it’s time for night-time racing during the daylight at Del Mar. First post is 3:30 p.m. Sunset at Del Mar is 7:15 p.m. The last race is 6:59 p.m., if it goes on time.

It’s an eight-race card with three turf races and four of the races are restricted to Cal-breds, including the feature. In a bit of a rarity, the only stakes of the day will be the second race, the $100,000 I’m Smokin’ Stakes for 2-year-old Cal-breds going six furlongs.

There’s not a lot to go on in the eight-horse race. Both the favorite, Silken Prince at 5-2, and Policy, at 3-1 have only run one race. Silken Prince, for trainer William Morey and ridden by Flavien Prat , won his race by a length. Policy, running for Mike McCarthy and ridden by Drayden Van Dyke , won by ¾ length.

Lukewarm morning line favorite ran well when stretching out after only one sprint, finishing fourth after a very wide trip when drawn in the 12-post. The Marty Jones -trained filly lost ground on both turns, made a looming move on the far turn, then understandably flattened out in the stretch run. She should be set to graduate in this spot.

“This weekend’s action at Los Alamitos will include a stakes race each night starting with the Truly A Pleasure Handicap at 870 yards on Friday and followed by the $25,000 Sgt Pepper Feature Handicap on Saturday. The main event of the weekend is the 58th running of the Grade 1, $100,000 Go Man Go Handicap on Sunday. Ten older horses will go 400 yards with the winner moving one step closer to racing in the $600,000 Champion of Champions.

“Zoomin For Spuds and Hold Air Hostage are the co-highweights at 126 pounds each. Zoomin For Spuds, the winner of the 2016 Champion of Champions, will be going after his 10th stakes win at Los Alamitos in the Go Man Go. He’s already a two-time winner here this year. Trained by Monty Arrossa , Zoomin For Spuds won the Moonist Handicap on March 25 and then defeated BH Lisas Boy by a nose in the Grade 1 Vessels Maturity on July 8.

“Hold Air Hostage ran second in the Bank of America California Championship at 440 yards in his local debut on Aug. 11 and figures to be a lot of sharper in his return outing. He won the All American Derby last year and is a winner of more than $1.3 million in his career. The millionaire He Looks Hot returns in the Go Man Go after being on the shelf since Jan. 21. He’s won seven races in his career and is a multiple Grade 1 stakes winner.

“The Go Man Go does not offer a direct berth to the Champion of Champions, but its winner does get into the prestigious race if there are any open berths prior to the Champion of Champions trials to be held in late November.

“Owner John Firth enjoyed his first ever stakes victory courtesy of the filly Hard Headed Chick in the Debutante Stakes for fillies on California Breeders Champions Night on July 28. The owner would love to earn his second stakes win with Hard Headed Chick when she takes on an open field of 3-year-olds in the Sgt Pepper Feature Handicap on Saturday night.

“A winner in her last two outings, Hard Headed Chick also ran second in the La Primera Del Ano Derby and third in the La Pacifica Handicap earlier this year. She’s also only $4 shy of reaching the $100,000 mark in career earnings. The Hard Hitting filly has won five of 15 career starts.”

She doesn’t face the strongest of maiden fields for her debut and looked strong in 12.3 gate drill Aug. 11 when running hard with a nice stride during the final 1/16 after breaking sharp before lugging in steadily to the 1/16-pole. Her second work was a marked improvement over her initial 12.6 drill in which she didn’t look comfortable during the final 1/16 when under restraint while racing inside a workmate who went 12.2.

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, August 30. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 32nd day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.00 44.37 56.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Mikes Tiznow 120 6 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–2¼ Pedroza 29.80 1 DQ–Pitino 120 1 8 6–½ 3–hd 2–hd 2–2½ Gutierrez 4.60 9 Seahawk Wave 120 8 4 4–hd 4–1 4–2 3–ns Roman 62.80 5 Concur 120 4 2 2–hd 2–1½ 3–2 4–nk Van Dyke 1.30 2 Kris' Wild Kat 115 2 7 7–2½ 6–1 5–2 5–1½ Espinoza 17.00 4 Raging Tiger 120 3 9 8–hd 8–hd 8–1 6–1¼ T Baze 17.80 8 Town Champ 122 7 5 5–1½ 5–½ 7–½ 7–½ Bejarano 2.60 11 Thegloryisallmine 120 9 3 3–hd 7–2 6–hd 8–½ Franco 21.00 6 Golden Ready 120 5 6 9 9 9 9 Smith 8.20

7 MIKES TIZNOW 61.60 33.60 10.80 9 SEAHAWK WAVE 55.40 13.60 5 CONCUR 3.20

$1 EXACTA (7-9) $859.00 $2 QUINELLA (7-9) $1,377.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-5-1) $1,987.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-5) $1,857.30

Winner–Mikes Tiznow Grr.g.3 by Slew's Tiznow out of Babes Bridge It, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Eagle Ridge Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Mike Schott. Mutuel Pool $221,127 Exacta Pool $115,132 Quinella Pool $5,346 Superfecta Pool $54,801 Trifecta Pool $79,339. Scratched–Capall, Goldie's Hills, Sir Eddie. DQ–#1 Pitino–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 4th.

MIKES TIZNOW sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, kicked away in the stretch and won clear under urging. PITINO broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, came out from the whip in midstretch and bested the others. SEAHAWK WAVE stalked between horses then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and edged rivals for third. CONCUR close up stalking the winner a bit off the rail, continued outside the runner-up in the stretch, was forced out some in midstretch and was edged for third between foes late. KRIS' WILD KAT broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out slightly in the stretch and was edged for minor share. RAGING TIGER also away a bit slowly, was between foes early then saved ground thereafter to no avail. TOWN CHAMP stalked between horses, continued outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. THEGLORYISALLMINE close up stalking the pace four wide on the backstretch, continued three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. GOLDEN READY a step slow to begin, chased outside a rival, swung out three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. Following a stewards' inquiry, PITINO was disqualified and placed fourth for interference in midstretch.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.60 48.54 1:14.88 1:28.71 1:42.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 The Creep 116 6 1 3–1½ 3–2 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3¾ Roman 2.40 3 Rockandahardplace 118 2 3 1–½ 1–1½ 3–2 2–1½ 2–½ Delgadillo 21.20 5 Saltarin 120 4 4 5–2½ 5–2 4–1½ 3–hd 3–4 Quinonez 2.30 1 Anvil Rock 120 1 5 6 6 6 6 4–2¼ Talamo 3.70 6 Lucky General 120 5 6 4–hd 4–1 5–3 5–1 5–4¾ Elliott 20.10 4 Algorithmnblues 118 3 2 2–2 2–1 2–hd 4–3 6 Conner 2.30

7 THE CREEP 6.80 4.40 2.80 3 ROCKANDAHARDPLACE 13.00 3.80 5 SALTARIN 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $207.60 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $62.90 $2 QUINELLA (3-7) $57.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-5-1) $45.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-5) $92.05

Winner–The Creep Dbb.c.2 by Twirling Candy out of Boston Cat, by High Yield. Bred by Charles A. Woodson Jr. (WV). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Courtney, Acacia and O'Neill, Dennis. Mutuel Pool $179,324 Daily Double Pool $46,747 Exacta Pool $106,356 Quinella Pool $5,615 Superfecta Pool $40,445 Trifecta Pool $65,690. Claimed–Anvil Rock by Richard Bell. Trainer: Thomas Bell, II. Scratched–Acclamation King, Sharpshootingeorge.

THE CREEP stalked off the rail, bid three deep on the second turn, gained the advantage leaving that turn, inched away in the stretch, kicked clear under urging and drifted to the inside in the drive and proved best. ROCKANDAHARDPLACE sped to the early lead, dueled inside then inched clear on the backstretch, battled inside on the second turn, came out some in midstretch and held second. SALTARIN chased off the rail then inside on the backstretch, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in a bit and was slightly crowded past midstretch and was edged for the place. ANVIL ROCK settled inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. LUCKY GENERAL chased three deep then outside a rival, continued off the inside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. ALGORITHMNBLUES pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, re-bid between horses on the second turn and weakened in the stretch.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.87 48.80 1:12.94 1:24.77 1:36.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Tiny Tina 119 11 6 10–hd 10–1 9–1 4–hd 1–1¼ Prat 7.00 4 Lexington Grace 121 4 1 4–hd 5–1½ 4–hd 2–hd 2–nk Stevens 1.40 8 Tinabud 119 8 11 9–½ 9–½ 10–½ 8–hd 3–1 Conner 8.50 1 Bornonvalentineday 114 1 4 6–hd 8–1½ 6–hd 5–1½ 4–nk Espinoza 15.20 2 Sapphire Kid 112 2 7 11 11 11 11 5–½ Payeras 38.00 10 Trust Fund Kitty 119 10 10 8–1 7–hd 8–½ 7–hd 6–½ Pedroza 13.50 7 Drift Away 119 7 8 5–1½ 4–hd 2–1 1–1 7–1¼ Van Dyke 4.10 5 Tiz Wonderfully 120 5 5 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–1½ 8–¾ Desormeaux 32.80 3 Quinnie 119 3 2 7–hd 6–hd 7–½ 10–hd 9–1¼ T Baze 32.70 9 Cute Knows Cute 117 9 3 3–hd 3–½ 5–1 6–½ 10–6¼ Roman 11.30 6 Sekhmet's Revenge 119 6 9 2–1 2–1 3–1 9–hd 11 Bejarano 16.30

11 TINY TINA 16.00 5.00 4.20 4 LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) 3.40 2.60 8 TINABUD 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-11) $45.00 $1 EXACTA (11-4) $29.60 $2 QUINELLA (4-11) $21.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-4-8-1) $125.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-4-8) $73.80

Winner–Tiny Tina Dbb.f.3 by Paddy O'Prado out of Tenacious Tina, by Benchmark. Bred by Marjorie Dye & Alex Venneri (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $274,226 Daily Double Pool $26,873 Exacta Pool $162,766 Quinella Pool $7,685 Superfecta Pool $68,978 Trifecta Pool $106,892. Claimed–Lexington Grace (IRE) by Farfellow Farm, Ltd. Trainer: Leonard Powell. Claimed–Tinabud by Jeff Mullins . Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–Miraculously, Mongolian Window, Sum Reward. $1 Pick Three (7-7-11) paid $633.80. Pick Three Pool $67,103.

TINY TINA stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid between horses past midstretch to put a head in front and edged a rival for second. TINABUD settled between horses chasing the pace then waited off heels outside a rival leaving the second turn, split rivals in the stretch, came out past midstretch and finished well. BORNONVALENTINEDAY stalked the pace inside, waited behind rivals leaving the second turn, came out around a rival in midstretch and continued willingly but was outfinished. SAPPHIRE KID saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, continued inside and could not quite summon the needed late kick. TRUST FUND KITTY bobbled at the start, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary late response. DRIFT AWAY stalked between horses, bid three deep on the second turn then outside a rival leaving that turn, took the lead into the stretch, fought back a bit off the rail in midstretch and weakened late. TIZ WONDERFULLY had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. QUINNIE pulled between horses and steadied into the first turn, stalked between rivals, came out some in the stretch and did not rally. CUTE KNOWS CUTE stalked the pace three deep, continued three wide into the stretch and weakened. SEKHMET'S REVENGE prompted the pace outside a rival then between foes on the second turn, fell back some leaving that turn and weakened in the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $60,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.06 47.41 1:12.92 1:25.76 1:39.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Air Strike 120 6 2 4–1 3–1 1–hd 1–3½ 1–6¼ Prat 1.40 6 Caribbean 123 5 1 2–hd 2–hd 3–3 3–6 2–6¼ Pereira 11.30 4 Pleasant d'Oro 120 3 4 1–1 1–½ 2–1½ 2–1 3–2¾ Roman 3.00 9 Stonegate 120 7 5 3–hd 4–3 4–7 4–10 4–24 T Baze 4.40 5 Spirit Mission 120 4 3 5–2½ 5–3½ 5–3 5–5 5–4¼ Desormeaux 12.50 2 Northrndancrsghost 115 1 6 6 6 6 6 6 Payeras 48.20 3 Aggressivity 120 2 7 dnf Talamo 4.90

8 AIR STRIKE 4.80 3.20 2.60 6 CARIBBEAN (AUS) 8.20 4.20 4 PLEASANT D'ORO 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-8) $60.00 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $17.10 $2 QUINELLA (6-8) $27.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-4-9) $11.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-4) $22.75 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (11-1) $18.80

Winner–Air Strike B.c.3 by Street Sense out of Omnitap, by Tapit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $191,608 Daily Double Pool $32,676 Exacta Pool $89,493 Quinella Pool $4,617 Superfecta Pool $41,168 Trifecta Pool $61,333. Scratched–Holly Blame, Irish Spirit, Trojan Spirit. $1 Pick Three (7-11-8) paid $74.90. Pick Three Pool $39,104. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-11-1) paid $28.30.

AIR STRIKE three deep into the first turn, bid three wide between horses on the backstretch, continued three deep into the second turn, took the lead outside the pacesetter leaving that turn, drifted in through the stretch and drew off under left handed urging and a hold late. CARIBBEAN (AUS) stalked off the rail then bid between foes to duel for the lead, fell back leaving the second turn, came out some in the stretch and gained the place. PLEASANT D'ORO sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, fought back leaving that turn, weakened in the final furlong but held third. STONEGATE four wide into and on the first turn, bid four wide on the backstretch, stalked off the rail into and on the second turn and had little left for the drive. SPIRIT MISSION angled in then chased a bit off the rail, was carried out some by the riderless horse leaving the backstretch then forced far wide by that one on the second turn and was eased in the stretch. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST pulled along the inside then a bit off the rail, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. AGGRESSIVITY stumbled a step out of the gate and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling AGGRESSIVITY was the cause of his own trouble.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $62,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.47 48.35 1:12.97 1:24.67 1:36.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Streak of Luck 118 2 5 5–hd 5–½ 5–1 4–hd 1–ns Smith 3.30 7 Lacey's Rainbow 121 7 7 7–2 7–hd 7–hd 3–1½ 2–hd Franco 26.90 3 Ragazza Di Vola 121 3 3 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 3–1 Gonzalez 6.60 4 Marjorie E 120 4 4 4–1 2–1 2–1 2–1 4–¾ Prat 1.40 1 Meet My Kitty 120 1 1 3–hd 3–hd 4–1 5–2 5–½ Pereira 11.40 9 So Golden 121 9 11 11 11 8–1 7–2 6–nk Desormeaux 12.20 6 Music Babe 121 6 10 9–1 10–hd 9–1 6–hd 7–5¼ Van Dyke 13.90 8 Marilyn's Smile 118 8 2 2–1 4–1 3–hd 8–2½ 8–½ T Baze 42.70 10 Charmingslew 119 10 8 8–½ 8–hd 10–1 9–1½ 9–2¼ Stevens 10.10 11 Bobbie Lincoln 121 11 9 10–1½ 9–1 11 10–1½ 10–2½ Roman 25.20 5 Acclaim the Queen 121 5 6 6–½ 6–1 6–hd 11 11 Conner 73.70

2 STREAK OF LUCK 8.60 4.80 3.40 7 LACEY'S RAINBOW 19.60 10.00 3 RAGAZZA DI VOLA 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $27.80 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $74.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $124.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-3-4) $122.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-3) $169.20

Winner–Streak of Luck Grr.f.3 by Old Fashioned out of Valeria, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Roncelli Family Trust (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Roncelli Family Trust. Mutuel Pool $322,528 Daily Double Pool $27,823 Exacta Pool $185,654 Quinella Pool $8,249 Superfecta Pool $89,432 Trifecta Pool $127,456. Scratched–Desert Smoke. $1 Pick Three (11-8-2) paid $89.30. Pick Three Pool $57,906. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-11-1/7/8/10-2) 4 correct paid $142.05. Pick Four Pool $283,659. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-7-11-1/7/8/10-2) 5 correct paid $25,208.85. Pick Five Pool $584,122. $1 Consolation Pick Three (11-1-2) paid $46.70.

STREAK OF LUCK stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to get up three deep late. LACEY'S RAINBOW angled in and chased inside, cut the corner into the stretch then closed gamely along the rail. RAGAZZA DI VOLA sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the second turn, inched away again in midstretch and continued gamely but was edged between foes late. MARJORIE E stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn and into the stretch, fell back a bit in midstretch and was outfinished. MEET MY KITTY pulled along the inside and steadied early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into thee stretch and lacked the needed rally. SO GOLDEN a bit slow to begin, settled inside then just off the rail, went between horses on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and had a late bid. MUSIC BABE stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, continued just off the inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MARILYN'S SMILE stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. CHARMINGSLEW angled in and chased outside a rival, went up four wide between foes into the second turn, fell back and angled in leaving that turn and also weakened. BOBBIE LINCOLN chased outside then four wide, went five wide into the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. ACCLAIM THE QUEEN stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive. HAND TIMED.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.00 45.23 57.52 1:04.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Sigur Ros 118 10 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–¾ Espinoza 1.90 6 Fire to the Wire 123 6 8 2–hd 2–½ 2–4 2–3¼ Pereira 4.80 5 R Cha Cha 123 5 1 3–1 3–2 3–3 3–6¼ Gonzalez 9.00 8 Closing Time 123 8 3 8–hd 9–1½ 7–hd 4–½ T Baze 5.40 2 Nova 120 2 4 7–2 5–hd 4–hd 5–½ Ceballos 51.40 1 Fender Bender 120 1 5 6–hd 6–hd 5–1 6–2¼ Franco 49.00 3 Mr Cruze 120 3 6 9–½ 8–hd 9–4½ 7–½ Maldonado 12.80 4 Ketos 118 4 9 5–hd 7–2 6–1 8–1 Figueroa 2.90 9 Holland Road 123 9 10 10 10 10 9–¾ Conner 53.20 7 Whiskey Ginger 123 7 7 4–hd 4–hd 8–hd 10 Russell 21.70

10 SIGUR ROS 5.80 3.60 3.00 6 FIRE TO THE WIRE 4.60 3.60 5 R CHA CHA 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10) $45.20 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $13.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-10) $17.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-5-8) $33.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-5) $51.45

Winner–Sigur Ros Ch.g.4 by Gemologist out of Awesome Chic, by Awesome Again. Bred by Pronto Pronto Breeders (KY). Trainer: Carla Gaines . Owner: Keith Brackpool. Mutuel Pool $302,979 Daily Double Pool $31,719 Exacta Pool $174,384 Quinella Pool $8,171 Superfecta Pool $82,354 Trifecta Pool $117,546. Claimed–Sigur Ros by Branch, William, Hagan, Windy, Rubenfeld, Mason and Mathis, Andy. Trainer: Andy Mathis. Claimed–Fire to the Wire by Chris Curtis. Trainer: Jack Carava. Claimed–R Cha Cha by Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Claimed–Closing Time by Halasz, Thomas, Stephens, Robert and Stephens, Shay. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Ketos by George Kerr. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-2-10) paid $29.20. Pick Three Pool $39,343.

SIGUR ROS sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. FIRE TO THE WIRE stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and finished willingly but could not quite catch the winner. R CHA CHA had good early speed then stalked a bit off the rail, continued inside the runner-up on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. CLOSING TIME settled off the rail then outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and improved position. NOVA close up stalking the pace between horses to the stretch, weakened. FENDER BENDER sent along inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and also weakened. MR CRUZE steadied between horses midway on the backstretch, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and lacked a further response. KETOS outside a rival early, stalked three deep between horses to the stretch and also weakened. HOLLAND ROAD broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn and was not a threat. WHISKEY GINGER stalked four wide on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.41 44.47 56.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mrazek 120 3 2 2–1½ 2–1 1–2 1–2¼ Gutierrez 5.60 5 Eric the Trojan 120 5 1 7–hd 8 5–hd 2–hd Prat 2.00 8 Little Juanito 122 8 7 5–1½ 3–1½ 3–2 3–ns Quinonez 12.30 4 Brandothebartender 120 4 3 8 7–hd 4–hd 4–1¼ Franco 18.30 2 Tina's Exchange 122 2 8 4–½ 4–1 6–½ 5–1½ T Baze 3.20 6 Blackout 120 6 6 6–2 6–1½ 7–2 6–1¾ Van Dyke 6.80 1 What'sontheagenda 115 1 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 7–4¼ Figueroa 20.80 7 K Thirty Eight 115 7 4 3–hd 5–hd 8 8 Espinoza 51.40 9 Tule Fog 122 9 9 dnf Gonzalez 5.60

3 MRAZEK 13.20 6.00 4.80 5 ERIC THE TROJAN 4.00 3.00 8 LITTLE JUANITO 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3) $48.00 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $22.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $23.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-8-4) $127.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-8) $91.05

Winner–Mrazek Ch.h.5 by Square Eddie out of Heckuva Rush, by Wild Rush. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $338,134 Daily Double Pool $35,883 Exacta Pool $167,123 Quinella Pool $8,048 Superfecta Pool $77,590 Trifecta Pool $115,216. Scratched–Eddie Haskell, Eskimo Roses. $1 Pick Three (2-10-3) paid $114.20. Pick Three Pool $38,527.

MRAZEK dueled outside a rival, took the lead nearing the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held. ERIC THE TROJAN settled outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the place three deep on the line. LITTLE JUANITO stalked three deep then off the rail leaving the turn, was put in a bit tight a quarter mile out by the riderless horse, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for second between foes. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER saved ground chasing the pace, split horses in the stretch and continued willingly inside. TINA'S EXCHANGE stalked inside, came out in upper stretch, split horses in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. BLACKOUT (FR) chased a bit off the rail, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. WHAT'SONTHEAGENDA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened din the final furlong. K THIRTY EIGHT stalked outside a rival then between horses into the turn, continued alongside a foe on the turn and weakened. TULE FOG broke a bit in the air and into the side of the gate and left the rider in the gate. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling TULE FOG was the cause of his own trouble. FINISH HAND TIMED.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.83 47.53 1:14.24 1:28.01 1:42.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Conformation 120 7 4 4–hd 4–1½ 2–1 1–4 1–2¼ Gutierrez 3.60 2 Stella Sweeper 123 2 8 9–6 9–6 7–1 2–hd 2–2¾ Pena 89.40 9 Heloise 113 9 9 6–1 8–3 4–½ 3–hd 3–2¼ Rodriguez 32.40 8 Eye of the River 123 8 6 7–hd 6–hd 6–hd 5–1½ 4–4¾ Pereira 7.20 6 Grecian Fort 120 6 10 10 10 10 9–½ 5–¾ Vergara, Jr. 65.10 3 Spectacular Storm 120 3 1 2–2 2–1½ 1–hd 4–3 6–2½ T Baze 25.00 10 Weather Market 123 10 7 8–½ 7–hd 8–2½ 7–½ 7–1½ Roman 2.50 4 Dislitleaglecanfly 115 4 2 3–1½ 3–hd 5–1½ 6–1½ 8–1½ Figueroa 3.10 5 Irish Lassie 120 5 5 5–½ 5–hd 9–6 10 9–7¼ Sanchez 9.00 1 Bedford 115 1 3 1–½ 1–½ 3–1 8–2 10 Espinoza 6.50

7 CONFORMATION 9.20 4.80 4.00 2 STELLA SWEEPER 57.20 20.20 9 HELOISE 10.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $56.80 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $256.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-7) $349.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-9-8) $2,128.31 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-9-8-6) Carryover $15,856 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-9) $1,294.20

Winner–Conformation Dbb.f.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Cabo, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). Bred by Hallmarc Stallions LLC (FL). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $325,263 Daily Double Pool $93,693 Exacta Pool $164,004 Quinella Pool $8,374 Superfecta Pool $103,074 Super High Five Pool $20,775 Trifecta Pool $127,025. Claimed–Weather Market by Pender Racing LLC. Trainer: Michael Pender. Scratched–Grace Hopper, Jabber Now, Peachy, Smile Awhile. $1 Pick Three (10-3-7) paid $108.00. Pick Three Pool $147,496. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-10-3-7) 4 correct paid $254.20. Pick Four Pool $478,247. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/7/8/10-2-10-3-7) 5 correct paid $555.50. Pick Five Pool $306,448. $2 Pick Six (11-1/7/8/10-2-10-3-7) 5 out of 6 paid $124.60. $2 Pick Six (11-1/7/8/10-2-10-3-7) 6 correct paid $31,637.80. Pick Six Pool $163,784. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (11-1/7/8/10-2-10-3-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $47,202. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 8 paid $192.40. Place Pick All Pool $27,104.

CONFORMATION four wide early, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then between foes, bid three deep on the second turn to gain the lead outside a rival nearing the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held. STELLA SWEEPER chased inside, came out leaving the second turn, split rivals three deep into the stretch and was second best. HELOISE angled in and settled outside a rival then chased inside, split foes into the stretch and bested the others. EYE OF THE RIVER five wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then four wide into and on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GRECIAN FORT hopped in a slow, awkward start, angled in then settled a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and improved position. SPECTACULAR STORM had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, put a head in front past midway on the second turn, battled a bit off the rail leaving that turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. WEATHER MARKET bobbled at the start, went four wide into the first turn then angled in and chased outside a rival or between foes, continued just off the rail into the stretch and also weakened. DISLITLEAGLECANFLY also bobbled at the break, stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. IRISH LASSIE broke in a bit, went four wide into the first turn then stalked three deep, continued between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive. BEDFORD had good early speed and dueled inside, fell back a bit leaving the second turn and gave way in the stretch.