Racing! What do you do when a horse breaks through the gate?

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a bonus handicapping lesson from Rob Henie .

Before we get to the handicapping tutorial from Rob, who is giving us an out-of-market one from Belmont, let’s look at an interesting situation from Woodbine.

Pink Lloyd, before Saturday winner of 16 of 19 races and only out of the money once, broke through the front of the gate in the Grade 3 Bold Venture Stakes at Woodbine, unseated his jockey and got a few strides in before being picked up by the outrider.

He was returned to the gate and ran a lackluster fifth. Newsletter reader Tracy Bilandzija called it “highway robbery” to allow the bets to stand. So, I thought it made sense to ask you to tell us what you think when a horse breaks through the gate and unseats their rider but doesn’t run off too far. What should be done?

OK, as you know, Rob takes off the Los Alamitos meetings but still handicaps an East Coast track. So, here’s a bonus lesson.

Here’s another contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“This is a maiden $40,000 claimer at 1 1/16 miles on the turf. The first thing we need to point out, is the very poor 2-1 morning line attached to WICKED TRICK. Actually, the line is probably pretty accurate with the general public hitting him hard on the drop, but the reality is, how can anyone have faith in a runner who couldn’t continue on the final ⅛ after going :49.4, 1:14.1, and 1:44.4? Never mind the listed price drop, that last race might as well have been a $12,500 maiden claimer, easy splits, yet, still unable to sustain enough of a bid to get to the wire first. The most important point to take away from that effort: If those slow splits derived from a runner who had been eyeballed by another, the breathing rhythm could have been affected despite the actual slow fractions. The reality was that he did so on his own, nice and relaxed, simply unable to sustain his action with the eventual winner even on his wrong lead. We need to try and beat, plain and simple. Top selection is UNION WISE (#8) . He raced close up in his debut sprinting on the main track, and down the lane, simply had little to offer, but here’s the thing, if McLaughlin had him ready to run long at first asking, he would of been running long, while, this longer assignment on the turf in the second start, also reflects the ‘needed effort given,’ a point even furthered by the fact he tired and wouldn’t switch leads down the lane. Today, with the outing under him, and the more methodical turd distance in place, we’ll expect him to switch with a better response from gate to wire. A I INITIATIVE (#12) strings races together for the first time, now adding blinkers, Cohen back for Abreu, seemingly finding some good health which when coincided with the addition of blinkers, is usually indicative of a horse ready to take another step forward.

Saturday’s feature was the $100,000 Barretts Debutante for 2-year-old fillies going 6 ½ furlongs. The top three favorites ran stride for stride for most of the race until Kim K stayed strong as the others slowed in deep stretch to win by three lengths.

It was the first win of the meeting for trainer Peter Miller , who dominated at Del Mar winning the trainers’ title. Kim K paid $8.00 and $3.40 for jockey Heriberto Figueroa . There was no show wagering in the five-horse race. Favorite Square Peggy was second and Naughty Tiger was third.

“She was short first time out,” Miller told Bob Mieszerski of Los Alamitos. “I was a little reluctant to come back on two weeks rest, but I knew she needed that race, that track is deep and tiring and she was in the middle of a three or four horse speed spread going 6 ½, so I knew she would be fit.

“The kid (Figueroa) rode a great race. I’m very proud of the filly. She kicked home real nice. She’s a beautiful filly and she’s got a really good mind. I think she has a bright future.”

It’s a nine-race card starting at 2 p.m. There are six races with six horses and three with eight. Show betting is cancelled in the second, a maiden claimer with and 7-5 and 6-5. If you missed an explanation of Los Al’s show strategy, check Saturday’s newsletter.

The favorite is Dabster at 5-2. He’s a pretty good horse but usually gets the position of the “other Baffert ” in stakes races. He’s two of four this year for trainer Bob Baffert and is four-of-eight lifetime. Joe Talamo , who rode him in winning the Harry F. Brubaker Stakes at Del Mar, is on him for the second time. He ran a well-beaten third in the San Diego Handicap, which was won by Catalina Cruiser. So, he’s faced the big boys.

The second favorite, at 3-1, is Ya Gotta Wanna, a gelding for Phil D’Amato and Tiago Pereira . He was second in the Del Mar Handicap, a big move forward for a horse that spent a lot of his early races in maiden claimers. He is three of seven lifetime.

She got hooked in a speed duel and weakened down the stretch last time out against a tougher group of allowance foes. She now takes a drop in class back with claimers and returns to the track of her maiden win two starts back. The Peter Eurton barn has been spotting its horses well this meet and I think this one is ready to fire a big effort in this spot.

I love the outside post draw for this gelding who is only making his third start since March. He was a strong second from the rail post two outs ago and didn’t find his best stride until too late when drawn between horses in last sixth-place try. His 1 ¾-length maiden victory came when he was on the far outside last year.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, September 15. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.57 45.82 57.51 1:03.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Dannie Joe 115 2 3 2–2 1–hd 1–1 1–2 Figueroa 3.00 3 Z Z Tiger 120 3 1 1–hd 2–2½ 2–4 2–3 Fuentes 0.30 5 Perfect Portrait 120 5 2 3–3 3–5 3–6 3–7 Elliott 6.60 4 Terajoule 118 4 5 4–½ 4–2 4–8 4–16 Russell 32.90 1 Solar Grace 125 1 4 5 5 5 5 Ramirez 30.20

2 DANNIE JOE 8.00 2.60 3 Z Z TIGER 2.10 5 PERFECT PORTRAIT

$1 EXACTA (2-3) $5.90 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $9.00

Winner–Dannie Joe Ch.f.3 by Old Topper out of Joe Ja, by Ministers Wild Cat. Bred by Pete Gallegos (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Pete Gallegos. Mutuel Pool $64,398 Exacta Pool $30,328 Trifecta Pool $33,948. Scratched–none.

DANNIE JOE broke inward but quickly recovered to join pace rival, hooked up in prolonged duel from the inside, regained lead nearing three-sixteenths marker and shook loose under strong handling in the final sixteenth. Z Z TIGER broke alertly then contested the pace outside winner into and on the turn, poked her nose in front entering the stretch, lost control approaching mid stretch and could not match winner late. PERFECT PORTRAIT tracked dueling dup into and around the turn from well off the fence, chased three wide into the lane then four wide through the stretch. TERAJOULE broke tardily, chased outside rival into the bend, later angled to the inside but never menaced. SOLAR GRACE was void of early foot, chased from along the rail and was outrun throughout.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.42 46.00 58.03 1:10.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Royal Seeker 124 4 1 4–2½ 3–2 2–2 1–1 Pereira 1.70 6 Victor's Show 124 6 3 2–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 2–5 Conner 2.00 2 Derby Factor 115 2 2 5–2 5–5 4–1½ 3–2½ Figueroa 5.20 5 June Sixth 124 5 4 1–1 1–½ 3–2½ 4–1 Ceballos 5.90 3 Lion Command 124 3 6 3–1 4–1½ 5–5 5–6 Hernandez 4.50 1 Mr. Esken 120 1 5 6 6 6 6 E Garcia 37.30

4 ROYAL SEEKER 5.40 2.60 2.10 6 VICTOR'S SHOW 3.40 2.40 2 DERBY FACTOR 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $29.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $9.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-5) $13.03 $1 TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $28.60

Winner–Royal Seeker B.g.4 by Heatseeker (IRE) out of Camille C, by Roman Dancer. Bred by Carlos Polanco (CA). Trainer: Marcelo Polanco. Owner: Daisy Pineda. Mutuel Pool $102,487 Daily Double Pool $20,407 Exacta Pool $43,184 Superfecta Pool $26,651 Trifecta Pool $31,865. Scratched–none.

ROYAL SEEKER was bit reluctant to load, stalked from between foes then outside rival, angled three then four wide into the lane, rallied under left hand urging, bid nearing eighth marker then moved past leader and edged away under hand pressure. VICTOR'S SHOW was forwardly placed from the outside, continued three wide and challenged entering the stretch, reached the front in upper stretch but could not hold the winner. DERBY FACTOR chased from the inside early, shifted out and came four wide into the stretch, remained outside and was along for the show. JUNE SIXTH quickly sped to the front, set pace while bit off the rail, relinquished command inside quarter marker and weakened inside. LION COMMAND stalked from the inside then along the rail leaving the turn before fading from the inside. MR. ESKEN reserved from along the rail, saved ground into the lane, came out slightly and was no threat.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.17 45.36 1:10.04 1:16.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Snaked 115 1 5 5 5 3–3 1–nk Espinoza 6.40 5 Lemon Crush 120 5 4 4–1½ 3–1 1–hd 2–2 Quinonez 1.90 4 Demigoddess 124 4 1 3–½ 2–hd 2–1 3–½ Pereira 11.50 3 Belle Monte 115 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 4–2 4–3½ Figueroa 0.70 2 Warm It Up 124 2 3 2–hd 4–1½ 5 5 Pena 12.30

1 SNAKED 14.80 5.00 3.00 5 LEMON CRUSH 3.60 2.60 4 DEMIGODDESS 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $40.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $26.50 $1 TRIFECTA (1-5-4) $92.10

Winner–Snaked Ch.f.3 by Rattlesnake Bridge out of Magical Masquerade, by Unbridled. Bred by Hartley de Renzo Thoroughbreds (FL). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Beerman Family Trust, Hall, Greg and Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $76,036 Daily Double Pool $11,419 Exacta Pool $35,095 Trifecta Pool $30,457. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-4-1) paid $136.00. Pick Three Pool $21,820.

SNAKED chased the dueling leaders off the rail on the backstretch, moved up on the turn, came into the stretch five wide, raced three deep at the furlong, rallied in the final furlong and was up on the wire. LEMON CRUSH dueled four deep on the backstretch and into the turn, came into the lane four wide, took the lead in midstretch, maintained the advantage between horses at the furlong marker and was caught on the wire. DEMIGODDESS dueled three wide on the backstretch and between horses on the turn, came into the lane three wide, angled towards the rail in the lane, weakened in the final furlong but held third. BELLE MONTE dueled for the lead between horses on the backstretch and inside foes on the turn and weakened between horses through the stretch. WARM IT UP dueled inside rivals on the backstretch, fell back some on the turn, drifted out in the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.98 48.40 1:13.09 1:25.17 1:37.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Pray for Corday 113 2 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–1¼ Espinoza 2.50 6 Peachy 118 6 3 3–½ 4–1 3–4 2–1½ 2–3 Gutierrez 1.10 3 Princess Nicole 122 3 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 3–8 3–9 Pereira 7.80 4 Curlina Curlina 124 4 6 6 6 6 4–hd 4–hd Quinonez 15.20 5 Stella Sweeper 124 5 5 5–hd 5–hd 5–½ 5–1 5–3 Pena 3.10 1 Grecian Fort 120 1 4 4–3½ 3–hd 4–hd 6 6 Vergara, Jr. 26.10

2 PRAY FOR CORDAY 7.00 3.00 2.60 6 PEACHY 2.40 2.40 3 PRINCESS NICOLE 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $54.40 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-4) $10.17 $1 TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $24.20

Winner–Pray for Corday B.f.3 by Calimonco out of Gypsy Preacher, by Tapit. Bred by Ballena Vista Farm & Martin J. Wygod (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $91,279 Daily Double Pool $13,104 Exacta Pool $47,533 Superfecta Pool $25,789 Trifecta Pool $36,547. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-1-2) paid $75.20. Pick Three Pool $12,841.

PRAY FOR CORDAY stepped to the front and dictated pace while slightly off the rail, padded cushion when roused in upper stretch, then safely held despite drifting in some nearing the finish. PEACHY tracked pacesetter from the outside, continued three wide around last turn and into the lane then closed gap on winner under right handed urging. PRINCESS NICOLE forced the early pace while outside leader, remained prominent on last turn, came out slightly exiting that bend, remained well off the rail and could not match rival for second. CURLINA CURLINA unhurried while securing the rail early, remained inside throughout and never threatened. STELLA SWEEPER chased outside rival, continued two then three wide to the stretch and lacked needed response. GRECIAN FORT tracked pace from the inside, remained along the rail to second turn, came out slightly and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Barretts Debutante Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.43 45.40 1:09.67 1:16.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Kim K 116 1 2 3–1½ 3–3½ 1–1½ 1–3 Figueroa 3.00 2 Square Peggy 118 2 3 1–hd 2–hd 2–1 2–2½ Pereira 0.80 5 Naughty Tiger 120 5 1 2–hd 1–hd 3–5 3–4 Fuentes 1.90 3 Shanghai Barbie 117 3 4 5 5 4–2½ 4–7 Quinonez 17.20 4 Derby Royalty 120 4 5 4–½ 4–1 5 5 Maldonado 47.40

1 KIM K 8.00 3.40 2 SQUARE PEGGY 2.40 5 NAUGHTY TIGER

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $39.80 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $9.50 $1 TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $16.40

Winner–Kim K Ch.f.2 by Will Take Charge out of Trip for A. J., by Trippi. Bred by Lynn B. Schiff (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $116,518 Daily Double Pool $15,855 Exacta Pool $49,365 Trifecta Pool $44,154. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-2-1) paid $133.50. Pick Three Pool $24,000. $1 Pick Four (4-1-2-1) 4 correct paid $504.50. Pick Four Pool $82,458. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4-1-2-1) 5 correct paid $1,666.85. Pick Five Pool $242,189.

KIM K forced then dueled from along the rail, continued with leaders from inside into the lane, gained advantage nearing three-sixteenths marker, then shook free under strong handling to win convincingly. SQUARE PEGGY contested the pace from between foes into and around the turn, continued on two wide path into the stretch, lost contact with winner approaching mid stretch and drifted inward late. NAUGHTY TIGER broke out then moved up to engage leaders from the outside, dueled three abreast around the turn and well into the stretch, drifted out in the final eighth and weakened. SHANGHAI BARBIE settled off the early leaders, came in bit, saved ground into the stretch and lacked needed response. DERBY ROYALTY chased from off the rail or outside rival, raced three wide around the turn, came out further and did not threaten in the lane.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.32 45.37 56.56 1:02.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Buck Duane 115 3 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–3½ Espinoza 0.60 6 R Matineigh Idol 115 6 3 4–½ 3–1½ 2–2 2–6 Payeras 2.60 1 Dynamic Duo 118 1 6 6 6 4–3½ 3–nk Pereira 23.30 4 Irish Ballad 115 4 4 3–1½ 2–½ 3–4½ 4–12 Figueroa 9.10 2 Lucky Mesquite 120 2 5 2–hd 4–2 5–2 5–4 Fuentes 5.90 5 Raise the Gamble 120 5 2 5–2½ 5–1½ 6 6 Quinonez 48.60

3 BUCK DUANE 3.20 2.20 2.10 6 R MATINEIGH IDOL 3.00 2.80 1 DYNAMIC DUO 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $22.00 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $4.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-4) $3.63 $1 TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $18.00

Winner–Buck Duane B.g.3 by Into Mischief out of Malley Girl, by Malek (CHI). Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $112,640 Daily Double Pool $16,541 Exacta Pool $56,725 Superfecta Pool $34,376 Trifecta Pool $44,059. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-1-3) paid $36.70. Pick Three Pool $27,626.

BUCK DUANE sped to the early lead, inched away from his foes on the turn, opened a clear advantage nearing the furlong marker and drew away in the final furlong. R MATINEIGH IDOL chased outside a rival into the turn, moved up three deep on the turn, came into the stretch three wide, bid for the lead in upper stretch, could not match the winner but was clearly second best. DYNAMIC DUO chased off the rail on the backstretch, swung out at the top of the stretch, could not mount the needed rally but gained third. IRISH BALLAD was bumped at the start, pressed the pace between horses into the turn, raced inside through the lane and was edged for third in the final yards. LUCKY MESQUITE pressed the pace between horses into the turn, saved some ground on the turn, raced inside in the lane and did not threaten. RAISE THE GAMBLE came in and bumped a rival at the start, chased inside a foe into the turn remained off the rail and weakened through the lane.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.68 48.07 1:12.34 1:24.48 1:36.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Pioneerof the West 124 3 1 2–½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–3½ 1–4 Gonzalez 1.90 6 Harrovian 114 6 3 3–1 3–1 3–½ 2–hd 2–¾ Figueroa 5.50 5 We Go Now 121 5 2 4–2½ 4–4 4–3 3–½ 3–2 Maldonado 2.10 1 Schoenhardt 113 1 5 5–3 5–5 5–12 5 4–¾ Espinoza 4.80 2 Bourque 119 2 4 1–1 1–½ 2–1½ 4–2½ 5 Gutierrez 8.10 4 Rolls Royce Deal 121 4 6 6 6 6 dnf Mt Garcia 8.20

3 PIONEEROF THE WEST 5.80 3.00 2.20 6 HARROVIAN 5.20 3.20 5 WE GO NOW 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $8.60 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $14.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-1) $12.06 $1 TRIFECTA (3-6-5) $38.60

Winner–Pioneerof the West Dbb.h.6 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Del Mar Cat, by Forestry. Bred by Faraway Farm (FL). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $112,342 Daily Double Pool $11,508 Exacta Pool $54,173 Superfecta Pool $22,376 Trifecta Pool $32,568. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-3-3) paid $38.40. Pick Three Pool $19,393.

PIONEEROF THE WEST pressed the pace outside leader to the second bend, moved alongside that rival on the second turn, gained advantage approaching top of the stretch and steadily pulled away in the final eighth. HARROVIAN was four wide into initial turn, prominently placed from the outside, continued three then four wide into the stretch and out finished inside rival for the place. WE GO NOW stalked from the inside or slightly off the fence, came out bit leaving last turn, battled inside rival through the lane but was out finished for second. SCHOENHARDT reserved while bit off the fence, continued two wide to the second turn, angled four wide leaving that bend and did not menace late. BOURQUE was sent to the front, set pressured pace, was overtaken late on the last turn and weakened from the inside. ROLLS ROYCE DEAL unhurried from along the rail, dropped back further to the second turn, lugged out badly in upper stretch, was eventually pulled up in mid stretch and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.71 46.00 57.95 1:04.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 DQ–Midnight Miracle 122 4 4 2–1 2–½ 1–hd 1–½ Roman 1.50 3 Time for Suzzie 122 2 2 4–2 4–2½ 3–½ 2–hd Maldonado 13.10 1 Secret Maneuver 117 1 3 5 5 5 3–ns Espinoza 3.50 6 Zip's Secret 122 5 5 3–hd 3–1½ 2–1 4–3 Elliott 10.10 4 Missmachupicchu 117 3 1 1–1 1–1 4–2½ 5 Figueroa 1.20

3 TIME FOR SUZZIE 28.20 7.80 4.60 1 SECRET MANEUVER 4.40 3.00 6 ZIP'S SECRET 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $89.60 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $43.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-5) $35.37 $1 TRIFECTA (3-1-6) $193.20

Winner–Time for Suzzie B.f.2 by Time to Get Even out of Appealing Susan, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Templeton Horses LLC, Lovingier, Terry C. and Reyes, Ismael. Mutuel Pool $100,713 Daily Double Pool $10,549 Exacta Pool $41,753 Superfecta Pool $19,125 Trifecta Pool $28,005. Scratched–Runninfromthelaw. DQ–#5 Midnight Miracle–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 4th. $1 Pick Three (3-3-3) paid $105.50. Pick Three Pool $13,305.

MIDNIGHT MIRACLE forced the early issue outside pacesetter, bid between rivals entering the stretch, battled inside rival to mid stretch, gained slim lead, drifted out under left handed urging, brushed with same rival and held. TIME FOR SUZZIE stalked from the inside, continued along the rail around the turn and through the stretch, rallied strongly in the final sixteenth and held second. SECRET MANEUVER reserved from the inside, angled three wide leaving the turn, rallied strongly while coming out further past mid stretch then was forced to alter course in the final yards and narrowly missed second from the outside. ZIP'S SECRET hopped to be off well behind the field, recovered and steadily moved up outside, joined leaders three then four wide into the stretch, poked her hose in front in upper stretch, battled outside rival to mid stretch, was forced out and brushed by same rival in final yards and lost the place. MISSMACHUPICCHU sped to the front, set pace from the inside, resisted when challenged on the turn and into the stretch then weakened from the inside. Following a stewards' inquiry involving the incidents in deep stretch, MIDNIGHT MIRACLE was disqualified and placed fourth for coming out in the final yards and forcing ZIP'S SECRET out who in turn forced SECRET MANEUVER to alter course.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.98 44.65 56.39 1:08.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Super Sol 115 6 2 3–1 2–1½ 1–2 1–3 Espinoza 0.70 3 Jan's Reserve 122 3 5 6 5–1½ 4–hd 2–1½ Fuentes 4.40 5 The Rule of King's 122 5 6 4–½ 4–1 3–hd 3–1¼ Maldonado 27.10 1 Catfish Hunter 122 1 3 1–hd 3–1 2–1 4–ns T Baze 2.30 4 David's Memory 122 4 4 5–2 6 6 5–3½ Pereira 25.80 2 Royal Creed 113 2 1 2–½ 1–hd 5–1½ 6 Figueroa 12.10

6 SUPER SOL 3.40 2.20 2.10 3 JAN'S RESERVE 3.20 2.40 5 THE RULE OF KING'S 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $71.40 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $4.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-1) $11.48 $1 TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $43.50

Winner–Super Sol B.c.3 by Awesome Again out of Kiss the Lady, by Quiet American. Bred by Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $209,455 Daily Double Pool $44,011 Exacta Pool $79,134 Superfecta Pool $47,634 Trifecta Pool $54,192. Claimed–Royal Creed by Edward Brown, Jr. Trainer: Jeff Bonde . Scratched–Lauren's Ladd. $1 Pick Three (3-3-6) paid $149.60. Pick Three Pool $46,029. $1 Pick Four (3-3-3-6/7) 4 correct paid $218.40. Pick Four Pool $234,757. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-3-3-3-6/7) 5 correct paid $724.70. Pick Five Pool $217,482. $2 Pick Six (2-1-3-3-3-6/7) 6 correct paid $11,328.40. Pick Six Pool $64,756. $2 Pick Six (2-1-3-3-3-6/7) 5 out of 6 paid $78.20.

SUPER SOL content to track leaders from the outside, moved up and challenged three wide on the turn, came out further into the lane, reached the front passing three-sixteenths marker and powered away under urging. JAN'S RESERVE bumped by outside rival at the start, chased inside, shifted out on the turn, came five wide into the stretch, came out further through the lane and rallied to be along for the place. THE RULE OF KING'S stumbled leaving the gate, chased outside, was four wide leaving the backstretch then five wide leaving the turn and out finished for second. CATFISH HUNTER dueled from the inside, continued just off the rail into the stretch and lost placing from the inside in the late stages. DAVID'S MEMORY stumbled, broke inward and bumped rival, chased from the inside then two wide on the turn and into the lane and did not threaten. ROYAL CREED dueled outside rival then between rivals entering the stretch and inside winner but weakened in the drive.