Racing! One Breeders’ Cup day down, the big one to come

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get to lots of things at Churchill Downs and Santa Anita and a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie .

Before we get to the Breeders’ Cup, apologies are in order for getting the Friday newsletter out late. Sometimes we have technical problems and that’s what happened. Thanks to all of you who emailed me asking where it was. Good to know we are part of your daily routine.

OK, on to Day 1 of the Breeders’ Cup. (Forgive any typos as the hands are shaking from being in the coldest 40 degrees I’ve been in for a while.)

Juvenile Turf Sprint : Bulletin shot out of the gate and was never headed in winning the 5 ½ furlong race by 2 ¾ lengths. The turf course was listed as good but the two days of rain may have affected the ability of some horses to make up ground making it easy for Bulletin to win. He paid $10.60 to win. Chelsea Cloisters was second and So Perfect was third. “Fantastic way to start,” said winning trainer Todd Pletcher . “He broke really well and was sharp. He took it to them the whole way. It was a big race. We wanted to leave there running. He finished up nicely.” Javier Castellano was the winning jockey.

Juvenile Fillies Turf : Remember what we said about getting the lead in Friday’s turf races? Well, Newspaperofrecord went to front and stayed there to win the one-mile race by 6 3/4 lengths. Only in this case, it was clear Newspaperofrecord was the best horse. He paid $3.20 to win. East was second and Stellar Agent was third. It was trainer Chad Brown’s third straight win in this race. “I got a perfect trip,” said winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr . “She broke good and pulled me to the lead. I just held her together and she relaxed. When I asked her, she exploded for home. It was the easiest Breeders’ Cup I ever won.” (Note to readers: The filly didn’t actually explode, otherwise the tone of this newsletter would be much different. The filly is fine.)

Juvenile Fillies : Trainer Simon Callaghan had called Bellafina the best filly he’s ever trained. On Friday, there were three better than her. Jaywalk won her fourth in a row in a gate-to-wire performance. The winning margin was 5 1/2. Bellafina had no excuses sitting off a fast pace but when Flavien Prat asked her in the stretch she really had nothing to give. Jaywalk paid $13.00 to win for trainer John Servis and jockey Joel Rosario . Restless Rider was second and Vibrance, for trainer Mike McCarthy , was third. There were two other Southern California horses in the race, Splashy Kisses (eighth) and Reflect (ninth).

“I had a good trip, but she never did feel quite right,” Prat said. “She wasn’t running smooth. I don’t know if she didn’t like the track or if it was an off day.” Callaghan was also searching for answers. “She broke a little flat footed and the rider had to use her a little bit early,” Callaghan said. “After that she had a pretty good trip but it just did not seem to happen today. It’s hard to know [about the surface]. It is the first time she has run over this sort of track.”

Juvenile Turf : This race made you feel like you were back in California with an interminably long inquiry after Line of Duty bumped Uncle Benny in deep stretch. It was the first Breeders’ race where the speed didn’t hold up. He won by a half-length and paid $9.00 to win. “It’s lovely to be here,” said winning trainer Charlie Appleby . “[Jockey] William [ Buick ] gave him a great ride. He managed to get him wide and come with a clear run. It’s great for the team and especially [owner] Sheik Mohammad .”

Juvenile : It was a great run by Game Winner to take this 1 1/16-mile race. He got off slow, had to run wide and the got bumped in the stretch, but he managed to win by 2 ¼ lengths. Now, it’s true that the top six horses in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile futures pool didn’t run in this race. But it’s hard to imagine Game Winner not beating most of all of them with his gritty performance on Friday.

Game Winner paid $4.00 to win for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Joel Rosario . “Talk about a rough trip,” Baffert said. “I was glad Joel was patient with him. I felt a lot of pressure coming here because I really thought a lot of this colt. I know he is a really good horse. He showed it today. He was much the best.”

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“This is an optional claimer at five furlongs. Much of the wagering menu Saturday, focuses on horizontal wagers, leaving us to find the most logical contenders, whether it be a single, or two, three, four runners to secure a race, keeping the wager alive. One of our favorite angles in certain races, is to use contrary running styles, especially if only wanting to go two deep. With this mentality, we’re seeking to find the sharpest runner from two points on the track, on the front end, and then, the most extreme opposite, a deep closer, in case things fall apart on the front end. We’ll start with top selection NAUGHTY SOPHIE (#1) . We always preach the benefits of main-track speed moved to the turf course, where 22.2 splits become 21.2, over a surface which produces conveyor belt effects. Here’s ‘super feed’ trainer Peter Miller , moving this filly from ¾ on the main track, to ⅝ on the turf, with apprentice Heriberto Figueroa up, all signs pointing to a very strong front effort try, despite facing better, as nothing evens the playing field better than a distance and/or style which caters to the supposed lesser horse. NINE POINT NINE (#4) has been freshened by Vladimir Cerin , and despite the fact she can be claimed today, following not being eligible to be claimed in prior races, it’s fine. It’s when a horse runs well not able to be claimed, and then next time out is offered for a tag, when the outlook becomes a bit dimmer. With this one, she hasn’t been finishing, thus, the need for weaker, a healthy drop. So, we’ve got a fresh horse in November, fitting super-class wise, back sprinting over a turf course she’s shown a liking for. Look for an off the pace try today, giving us two different points on the track to capture this event.

The Breeders’ Cup didn’t have the only Juvenile race on Friday. At Santa Anita they unsealed $200,000 for the Golden State Juvenile Fillies for Cal-breds going seven furlongs. The winner was Give Me a Hint, who should have given bettors plenty of hints by winning her last two races by a combined 15 ¾ lengths.

The filly drew the rail and jockey Evin Roman kept her in fourth with about three furlongs to go. Then he angled her out and went four-wide at the top of the stretch and then breezed to a 2 1/4-length win. She paid $13.20, $5.80 and $4.00. Mucho Unusual was second and Hotitude was third.

“He relaxed beautifully for me,” Blanc told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I asked him to pick it up midway around the far turn and he responded nicely. Pete’s guys told me this horse comes to play and he sure did.”

You got to get there early as live racing starts at 10:30 a.m. They have to do that to get the 11 races in. There are four turf races and two stakes, in addition to betting all the Breeders’ Cup races.

But before we get to the races, I have to comment on the brilliant shell game that Santa Anita is playing with their Rainbow Pick Six jackpot. The track has guaranteed a $2 million pay day on Saturday. The thinking is the purse will lure more betters and it will also lure more combinations and the chance of a single winning ticket is even less. Santa Anita doesn’t want anyone to hit the single ticket on Saturday.

All of which will lead to a massive last day mandatory payout that will bring in a gazillion dollars because every bettor knows that almost all their bets will be overlays. If you like horizontal betting, you would be a fool not to take a big shot on a mandatory payout day. This worked terrifically at Gulfstream in their Winter meet and track officials are trying to find the same magic here.

To be clear, I’m not saying there is anything wrong with this, in fact, it’s very smart. So, I’m kind of hoping it goes to the last day so we can see how much additional revenue can be gained.

The big stakes race on Saturday is the $200,000 Golden State Juvenile for Cal-bred 2-year-olds going seven furlongs. Your 8-5 favorite is Cruel Intention for Baffert and Roman. He won his only race by 5 ½ lengths. Second favorite is Galilean, at 9-5, for Jerry Hollendorfer and Rafael Bejarano . Galilean won the Los Alamitos Barretts Juvenile by a neck. Post is about 4:30 p.m.

The other stakes is the $100,000 Sen. Ken Maddy Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs down the hillside turf course. Storm the Hill is the 7-2 favorite. He’s only one for seven this year but is four of six lifetime at Santa Anita, including winning the Wilshire Stakes in June.

Sharp filly from the Peter Miller stable has rattled off two straight while showing improved ability to relax early. She should again get first run on likely pacesetter Go On Mary and be in the right spot turning for home. Tab for the hat trick.

He is the speed of the field and gets a rider upgrade from inexperienced Gerardo Vera to accomplished veteran Christian Aragon . In his last third-place try at this 870-yard distance, he dueled for the lead until lugging out badly midway on the turn. He doesn’t face many speed foes in this field and has won 40 percent of his 10 starts this year.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, November 2. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 20th day of a 22-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.51 47.32 1:10.93 1:22.47 1:34.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Dreams of Valor 123 5 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–3 1–2½ Maldonado 17.20 4 Cimpl Man 125 4 7 4–hd 4–1 4–1 2–hd 2–nk Desormeaux 1.30 7 Red King 121 7 5 6–½ 7–½ 6–1 4–½ 3–¾ Franco 7.80 8 Bellerin 123 8 2 3–1 3–1 2–hd 3–1½ 4–1 Cruz 42.90 2 Icy Street 123 2 6 7–1 6–hd 5–hd 5–hd 5–ns Bejarano 6.80 6 Avalanche 118 6 8 8 8 8 7–1 6–2¼ Espinoza 3.70 3 Fabozzi 125 3 4 5–2 5–1 7–½ 8 7–2¾ Pereira 4.60 1 Adorned 123 1 3 2–hd 2–hd 3–½ 6–hd 8 Hernandez 15.60

5 DREAMS OF VALOR 36.40 13.40 9.40 4 CIMPL MAN 3.40 2.80 7 RED KING 6.00

$1 EXACTA (5-4) $43.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-7-8) $189.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-7) $155.65 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-7-8-2) Carryover $980

Winner–Dreams of Valor Ch.g.4 by Majestic Warrior out of Dreamingly, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Whisper Hill Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Masino Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $224,623 Exacta Pool $118,172 Superfecta Pool $46,154 Trifecta Pool $79,263 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,285. Claimed–Cimpl Man by Peter Walski. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none.

DREAMS OF VALOR sped to the early lead, angled in and set all the pace along the inside, kicked away under urging in the stretch and proved best. CIMPL MAN stalked inside then off the rail nearing and on the second turn, was three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and held second. RED KING chased outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch and second turn, split rivals again in the stretch and was edged for the place. BELLERIN three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then between foes into the stretch, drifted inward in deep stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. ICY STREET saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, split horses in midstretch, angled in then steadied in tight off heels a sixteenth out and was outfinished. AVALANCHE chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, got through inside in the stretch then took an awkward step in tight off heels a sixteenth out and lacked the needed rally. FABOZZI close up stalking the pace outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. ADORNED stalked a bit off the rail then inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.92 45.75 58.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Z Z Tiger 120 8 2 1–2 1–4 1–5 1–4¼ Fuentes 2.30 4 One Upper 120 4 6 5–2 4–2 3–1½ 2–2¼ Jimenez 3.60 1 Mi Pajarito 115 1 4 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1 3–3½ Figueroa 16.50 2 Social Etiquette 115 2 3 3–1 3–hd 4–3 4–2½ Espinoza 7.40 3 Grey Tsunami 120 3 7 8 8 8 5–1½ Sanchez 76.50 6 Desired Edge 120 5 8 7–1½ 6–1½ 6–1 6–½ Pereira 1.50 7 Dislitleaglecanfly 120 6 5 6–hd 7–3 7–1½ 7–1¼ Cruz 26.70 8 Charming Alexis 120 7 1 4–hd 5–1½ 5–½ 8 Pedroza 14.80

9 Z Z TIGER 6.60 3.80 2.80 4 ONE UPPER 4.60 3.20 1 MI PAJARITO 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $112.20 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $13.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-1-2) $34.01 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-1) $39.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-1-2-3) Carryover $2,837

Winner–Z Z Tiger B.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Chanceofalifetime, by Pentelicus. Bred by Martin Bach (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde . Owner: Bonde, Jeff and Russell, Jerome. Mutuel Pool $193,696 Daily Double Pool $39,461 Exacta Pool $117,054 Superfecta Pool $55,207 Trifecta Pool $86,007 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,434. Claimed–Desired Edge by Firsthome Thoroughbreds and Daniels, Phil. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Scratched–Cali Eagle.

Z Z TIGER had speed three deep then inched away, angled in and set the pace off the rail, drew away under urging in the stretch then was under a hold late. ONE UPPER broke out a bit, stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came out in the stretch and gained the place. MI PAJARITO saved ground stalking the winner, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. SOCIAL ETIQUETTE had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. GREY TSUNAMI settled a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, came out some in upper stretch and improved position. DESIRED EDGE steadied when squeezed back at the start, chased three deep, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. DISLITLEAGLECANFLY broke in onto a rival, chased between horses then off the rail, angled in on the turn and lacked a further response. CHARMING ALEXIS stalked outside, dropped back on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.67 43.89 1:06.60 1:12.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 No Wine Untasted 120 6 2 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Pedroza 4.90 9 Spectacular Move 120 8 1 3–1 2–2½ 2–2 2–1¼ Mn Garcia 3.20 3 Halo Darlin 125 3 5 4–hd 3–1 3–3 3–2¾ Elliott 1.50 8 My Audubon 123 7 8 8 8 5–1 4–1½ Franco 35.30 1 Tink's Twirl 125 1 7 7–3 7–2 7–3 5–1 Maldonado 4.10 5 Ashley's Charms 125 5 6 6–1½ 4–½ 4–1½ 6–3¼ Bejarano 9.80 2 Pulpitinthesky 122 2 3 5–½ 5–hd 6–hd 7–5¼ Pereira 17.40 4 Asem 120 4 4 2–hd 6–1½ 8 8 Martinez 65.30

7 NO WINE UNTASTED 11.80 5.40 3.40 9 SPECTACULAR MOVE 4.20 2.80 3 HALO DARLIN 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $47.80 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $29.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-3-8) $62.65 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-3-8-1) $2,515.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-3) $42.05

Winner–No Wine Untasted B.f.3 by The Factor out of Magic Madison, by Ghostly Minister. Bred by Art DeNio (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: John Sondereker. Mutuel Pool $241,693 Daily Double Pool $15,746 Exacta Pool $140,929 Superfecta Pool $73,169 Super High Five Pool $6,173 Trifecta Pool $99,537. Claimed–Halo Darlin by La Russo, Corey, Martin, Craig and Yamamoto, Gregory. Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Scratched–Don'teatmycookies. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-9-7) paid $284.35. Pick Three Pool $45,697.

NO WINE UNTASTED sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then angled in, responded when challenged leaving the hill, inched away again under urging in the stretch and gamely prevailed. SPECTACULAR MOVE stalked outside then four wide and three deep, bid outside the winner leaving the hill and into the stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but bested the others. HALO DARLIN close up stalking the pace between horses then inside leaving the hill, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held third. MY AUDUBON broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in leaving the hill and improved position inside in the stretch. TINK'S TWIRL also broke a bit slowly, settled inside, came out nearing the dirt crossing and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ASHLEY'S CHARMS stalked between horses then three deep leaving the hill, angled in alongside a rival into the stretch and weakened. PULPITINTHESKY pulled her way along inside stalking the pace, continued to tug along the rail leaving the hill and weakened in the drive. ASEM stalked off the rail then between horses, was in tight between foes midway on the hill, came out three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.06 46.85 1:00.08 1:07.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Blew by You 115 7 7 7–4 6–hd 5–5 1–½ Fuentes 53.10 4 Imminent 120 4 1 3–4 3–5 1–1½ 2–1½ Pedroza 4.10 6 Athleisure 122 6 6 6–1 5–2 4–1½ 3–3½ Conner 13.70 8 Spicy Curry 120 8 2 5–hd 7–5 6–2½ 4–½ Cruz 9.50 2 Gracie Belle 122 2 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–2 5–1¾ Sanchez 7.20 3 Superhotamolly 115 3 5 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 6–6¾ Figueroa 0.90 1 La Sabalera 117 1 9 9 8–hd 8–hd 7–2¾ Espinoza 24.10 5 Reds Sacred Appeal 122 5 8 8–1 9 9 8–½ Pena 14.10 9 Derby Royalty 122 9 3 4–1½ 4–hd 7–2 9 Maldonado 15.20

7 BLEW BY YOU 108.20 46.00 20.00 4 IMMINENT 4.80 3.40 6 ATHLEISURE 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $1,538.80 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $395.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-6-8) $2,585.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-6) $1,985.65 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-6-8-2) Carryover $1,664

Winner–Blew by You Dbb.f.2 by Empire Way out of Alpine Echo, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Heinz H. Steinmann (CA). Trainer: Daniel Dunham. Owner: Huntertown Farm LLC and Westmore Thoroughbreds, LLC. Mutuel Pool $265,522 Daily Double Pool $21,161 Exacta Pool $182,620 Superfecta Pool $78,069 Trifecta Pool $122,546 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,182. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-7-7) paid $1,188.05. Pick Three Pool $21,804.

BLEW BY YOU settled off the rail, drifted in some in upper stretch, came out in midstretch and four wide a sixteenth out, rallied under left handed urging to get up in the late stages. IMMINENT pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, re-bid three wide into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away and drifted inward in midstretch and was caught late. ATHLEISURE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch, split rivals past midstretch and picked up the show. SPICY CURRY chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GRACIE BELLE went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SUPERHOTAMOLLY had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, battled between foes again into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. LA SABALERA hopped then broke inward and slowly and saved ground throughout to no avail. REDS SACRED APPEAL broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and was not a threat. DERBY ROYALTY chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn, angled in a bit off the rail into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.59 46.40 1:10.98 1:23.21 1:35.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Quinnie 120 2 2 3–hd 3–1 2–3 1–½ 1–1¼ Bejarano 2.90 1 Miss Unusual 120 1 3 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 2–8 2–5¾ Franco 3.10 10 Copper Fever 118 10 7 7–1½ 8–2 6–2 4–1 3–¾ Figueroa 1.30 7 Married by Now 123 7 8 9–4 6–hd 3–hd 3–hd 4–1¾ Roman 15.00 3 Peachy 120 3 10 5–1 5–½ 5–1 5–1½ 5–¾ Cruz 15.90 6 Lethal Legacy 123 6 5 8–½ 9–6 9–4 6–1 6–6¾ Quinonez 28.10 8 Lookingforthewire 123 8 6 4–hd 4–½ 4–1 7–3 7–¾ Vergara, Jr. 109.10 5 Minister'smistress 120 5 9 6–½ 7–hd 7–hd 8–4 8–2 Pereira 77.80 9 Summer Down Now 120 9 4 10 10 10 10 9–3 Elliott 100.30 4 Just Kathy 115 4 1 2–1 2–hd 8–½ 9–½ 10 Espinoza 12.30

2 QUINNIE 7.80 3.60 2.60 1 MISS UNUSUAL 4.40 3.00 10 COPPER FEVER 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $950.00 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $16.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-10-7) $22.28 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-10-7-3) $1,134.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-10) $22.55

Winner–Quinnie B.f.3 by English Channel out of Q T Shae, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Mark Devereaux, Scott Gross & Mark Gross (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines . Owner: Devereaux, Mark and Gross, Scott. Mutuel Pool $281,027 Daily Double Pool $24,943 Exacta Pool $155,745 Superfecta Pool $76,047 Super High Five Pool $3,411 Trifecta Pool $112,972. Claimed–Miss Unusual by Joseph P. Morey, Jr. Revocable Trust. Trainer: William Morey. Claimed–Copper Fever by Freeman, Keenan and Cassie. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-2) paid $1,543.60. Pick Three Pool $50,347. 50-Cent Pick Four (9-7-7-2) 18 tickets with 4 correct paid $6,073.50. Pick Four Pool $143,249. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-9-7-7-2) 2 tickets with 5 correct paid $162,758.30. Pick Five Pool $378,512.

QUINNIE stalked inside, bid alongside the runner-up leaving the second turn, took a short lead nearing midstretch and inched away late under urging. MISS UNUSUAL had good early speed and dueled inside then inched away on the backstretch, fought back inside leaving the second turn then a bit off the rail in the stretch and could not quite match the winner late. COPPER FEVER four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased inside, came out off heels then split horses on the second turn, angled three wide into the stretch and outfinished a foe for third. MARRIED BY NOW chased outside, went four wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outkicked for the show. PEACHY between horses early, stalked just off the inside then outside a rival on the second turn was in a bit tight a quarter mile out, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LETHAL LEGACY angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, split horses leaving the second turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. LOOKINGFORTHEWIRE four wide on the first turn, stalked three deep, angled in leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch and weakened. MINISTER'SMISTRESS pulled between horses and steadied in tight on the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three deep to the stretch and also weakened. SUMMER DOWN NOW four wide into the first turn, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. JUST KATHY pressed the pace outside the runner-up then stalked outside the winner, dropped back inside on the second turn and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.92 45.49 1:12.77 1:20.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 All Tea All Shade 120 3 7 7 7 5–2 1–2¼ Roman 13.50 5 Diosa 120 5 3 1–½ 1–1 1–4 2–nk Ceballos 2.80 7 Secret Maneuver 120 7 4 6–hd 6–2½ 4–1 3–1¼ Bejarano 3.00 2 Bam Bams Lil River 120 2 1 3–hd 3–hd 2–hd 4–1 Franco 3.20 4 Vegas Strong Baby 115 4 6 5–3½ 4–1½ 3–1 5–18 Espinoza 3.00 6 Plan B 120 6 5 2–1 2–2½ 6–5 6–7¾ Cruz 36.50 1 Six Pack Gal 120 1 2 4–hd 5–1½ 7 7 Pedroza 9.60

3 ALL TEA ALL SHADE 29.00 8.40 4.60 5 DIOSA 4.80 3.80 7 SECRET MANEUVER 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $199.80 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $71.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-2) $108.43 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-7-2-4) $2,674.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $130.65

Winner–All Tea All Shade Dbb.f.2 by Merit Man out of Why So Serious, by Whywhywhy. Bred by Schroeder Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Schroeder Farms LLC. Mutuel Pool $302,302 Daily Double Pool $20,266 Exacta Pool $162,106 Superfecta Pool $62,285 Super High Five Pool $3,506 Trifecta Pool $109,049. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-3) paid $1,486.20. Pick Three Pool $45,827.

ALL TEA ALL SHADE dropped back and angled in to save ground off the pace, went outside a rival leaving the turn, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in midstretch and rallied under urging along the fence to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. DIOSA had good early speed and set a pressured pace just off the inside, inched away and angled in on the turn, kicked clear off the rail into the stretch, shortened stride in deep stretch and just held second. SECRET MANEUVER settled outside then alongside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted in late and was edged for the place. BAM BAMS LIL RIVER stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. VEGAS STRONG BABY stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. PLAN B pressed the pace outside the runner-up then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, angled in leaving the turn, drifted in through the drive and gave way. SIX PACK GAL saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn, came out in the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.46 46.69 1:10.01 1:21.64 1:33.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Kencumin 121 7 4 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ Blanc 5.00 1 Kenjisstorm 121 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ Bejarano 3.80 4 Alert Bay 125 3 2 4–1 4–1½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd Hernandez 2.20 9 Le Ken 121 8 7 6–1 5–hd 6–1½ 5–½ 4–½ Conner 19.80 6 Chicago Style 121 5 8 8 7–hd 7–3 7–5 5–¾ Coa 8.70 3 Secretary At War 121 2 3 5–½ 6–1½ 5–hd 6–1 6–hd Quinonez 9.70 7 Threefiveindia 121 6 5 3–½ 3–hd 4–1 4–1 7–6 Pereira 9.70 5 Colonist 121 4 6 7–hd 8 8 8 8 Franco 5.00

8 KENCUMIN (FR) 12.00 6.00 3.60 1 KENJISSTORM 5.00 3.60 4 ALERT BAY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $322.80 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $32.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-4-9) $72.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-4) $47.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-4-9-6) Carryover $1,219

Winner–Kencumin (FR) Ch.c.4 by Kendargent (FR) out of Cumin , by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Marcello Randelli & Sonja Banziger (FR). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $359,278 Daily Double Pool $29,268 Exacta Pool $160,463 Superfecta Pool $63,033 Trifecta Pool $101,022 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,599. Scratched–He Will. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-8) paid $304.75. Pick Three Pool $36,367.

KENCUMIN (FR) pressed the pace outside the runner-up throughout, battled under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. KENJISSTORM sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail through the stretch and continued gamely to the wire. ALERT BAY stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and finished willingly. LE KEN (ARG) chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and also found his best stride late. CHICAGO STYLE settled outside a rival chasing the pace then inside leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch and was outfinished. SECRETARY AT WAR saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit leaving the second turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. THREEFIVEINDIA pulled his way along to stalk the pace a bit off the rail then inside to the stretch, came out some in upper stretch and also could not offer the necessary late response. COLONIST stalked the pace inside, steadied sharply in tight into the second turn to drop back and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Golden State Juvenile Fillies Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.27 45.73 1:12.22 1:26.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Give Me a Hint 122 1 9 5–hd 5–1 4–4 1–2¼ Roman 5.60 9 Mucho Unusual 122 9 2 2–½ 2–hd 3–½ 2–½ Franco 1.30 5 Hotitude 122 5 3 3–1½ 3–1½ 1–1 3–2¼ Pedroza 25.10 7 Creative Instinct 122 7 4 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 4–½ Figueroa 3.60 3 Dichotomy 122 3 6 7–hd 7–½ 6–1 5–3¼ Conner 56.10 8 Time for Suzzie 122 8 1 6–1 6–hd 7–1½ 6–1 Maldonado 93.20 6 Apache Princess 122 6 5 4–hd 4–hd 5–hd 7–hd Desormeaux 11.10 4 Naughty Tiger 122 4 7 9 9 8–hd 8–1¾ Fuentes 27.10 2 Start the Show 122 2 8 8–3 8–3 9 9 Bejarano 3.70

1 GIVE ME A HINT 13.20 5.80 4.00 9 MUCHO UNUSUAL 3.00 2.40 5 HOTITUDE 8.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $99.80 $1 EXACTA (1-9) $19.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-5-7) $64.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-9-5) $107.05 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-9-5-7-3) Carryover $8,155

Winner–Give Me a Hint B.f.2 by Merit Man out of Hint of Promise (GB), by Beat Hollow (GB). Bred by Schroeder Farms LLC, Welton Manfield &Robert Hess (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Schroeder Farms LLC and Mansfield, Welton. Mutuel Pool $436,607 Daily Double Pool $25,907 Exacta Pool $230,403 Superfecta Pool $120,904 Trifecta Pool $165,783 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,087. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-1) paid $248.15. Pick Three Pool $49,146.

GIVE ME A HINT bobbled at the start, was sent inside then stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead outside a rival a sixteenth out and proved best. MUCHO UNUSUAL dueled three deep to the stretch then came back outside a rival for the place. HOTITUDE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and was edged late for second. CREATIVE INSTINCT dueled between horses, fought back into the stretch and weakened late. DICHOTOMY stalked outside a rival then between horses on the turn and lacked the needed rally. TIME FOR SUZZIE close up stalking the pace outside then three deep to the stretch and weakened. APACHE PRINCESS was in a good position stalking the pace between horses then outside the winner or off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. NAUGHTY TIGER settled off the pace inside, came around a rail into the stretch and did not rally. START THE SHOW stalked a bit off the rail then inside, dropped back into the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.01 46.41 59.08 1:05.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Downside Up 118 4 6 7–1 7–1 2–hd 1–1 Payeras 6.90 3 Schulace 120 3 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 2–nk Quinonez 21.60 10 American Currency 115 8 2 3–2 3–1½ 3–2½ 3–1 Figueroa 1.80 12 Latitude 123 10 9 8–3 8–4 4–hd 4–1 Franco 7.50 1 Royal Seeker 116 1 8 10 9–½ 9–3 5–nk Fuentes 82.00 11 Katzumoto 120 9 1 6–3 6–1 5–hd 6–1½ Pedroza 22.30 2 Kopitar 123 2 5 5–hd 5–½ 6–½ 7–2¼ Roman 3.20 5 Quad 120 5 4 4–hd 4–1 7–½ 8–1 Cruz 18.70 6 Spirit World 123 6 10 9–½ 10 10 9–6¾ Sanchez 115.50 7 From the Distance 120 7 7 2–½ 2–½ 8–hd 10 Maldonado 4.10

4 DOWNSIDE UP 15.80 7.20 4.80 3 SCHULACE 19.40 11.80 10 AMERICAN CURRENCY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $131.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $146.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-10-12) $422.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-10) $401.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-10-12-1) Carryover $15,625 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-9) $13.40

Winner–Downside Up B.g.4 by Empire Way out of Downhill Diva, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Dr. Mikel C. Harrington & Patricia O.Harrington (KY). Trainer: Patricia Harrington. Owner: Old School Farms, Harrington, P., Heeg, V., Morrow, N. and Willoughby, S.. Mutuel Pool $349,043 Daily Double Pool $36,774 Exacta Pool $185,204 Superfecta Pool $82,478 Trifecta Pool $116,978 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,787. Claimed–American Currency by Rafael DeLeon. Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Scratched–Isee It in Hiseyes, Tap Tap Boom. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-4) paid $183.30. Pick Three Pool $34,211. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-1-9) paid $16.25.

DOWNSIDE UP saved ground chasing the pace, advanced inside leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid along the rail in midstretch, gained the lead under urging, inched away and held. SCHULACE had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and held second. AMERICAN CURRENCY prompted the pace three deep, continued three wide in midstretch and was edged for the place. LATITUDE settled off the rail, angled in leaving the backstretch, split horses four wide into the stretch and bested the others. ROYAL SEEKER saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and improved position inside. KATZUMOTO stalked three deep then outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KOPITAR stalked inside then a bit off the rail, was outside the winner leaving the turn and did not rally. QUAD broke out a bit, stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. SPIRIT WORLD steadied when crowded at the start, settled outside a rival to the stretch and was not a threat. FROM THE DISTANCE dueled between horses, battled between foes on the turn and into the stretch and had little left in the final furlong.

TENTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.65 44.12 1:07.69 1:13.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Drop the Mic 120 8 9 9–hd 9–1 4–hd 1–ns Franco 13.20 8 Paprika 120 7 8 7–1½ 5–1 2–1 2–1¼ Desormeaux 1.80 7 Smoovie 120 6 3 4–1 4–1 3–2 3–2 Roman 2.40 2 Smiling Annie 120 2 6 3–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 4–½ Pereira 5.60 3 South Boot Shirley 120 3 1 5–hd 7–1½ 5–½ 5–1¾ Hernandez 9.50 1 Envy 115 1 10 10 10 9–½ 6–½ Figueroa 19.30 10 Awesome Amanda 120 9 7 6–½ 6–½ 7–½ 7–1¼ Conner 26.00 4 Encountress 120 4 5 2–hd 2–1 6–1 8–2 Elliott 74.30 6 Zillinda 118 5 4 8–4 8–1½ 10 9–1 Espinoza 7.90 11 Grandma Gertrude 120 10 2 1–hd 3–hd 8–2½ 10 Fuentes 79.30

9 DROP THE MIC 28.40 11.40 6.00 8 PAPRIKA 3.40 2.40 7 SMOOVIE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9) $173.60 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $45.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-7-2) $68.35 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-7-2-3) $3,253.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-7) $73.15

Winner–Drop the Mic Dbb.f.3 by Acclamation out of Celebration, by Poteen. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust, Hilvers, Mary and Hilvers, Peter. Mutuel Pool $375,708 Daily Double Pool $97,666 Exacta Pool $228,412 Superfecta Pool $116,708 Super High Five Pool $34,947 Trifecta Pool $160,922. Scratched–Gone Skyward, Into Rissa, Irish Lassie. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-9) paid $366.95. Pick Three Pool $192,081. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-9-9) paid $29.80. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-1-4-9) 122 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,619.35. Pick Four Pool $417,655. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-8-1-4-9) 4 tickets with 5 correct paid $61,051.30. Pick Five Pool $319,976. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-3-8-1-4-9) 3 tickets with 6 correct paid $54,328.12. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $305,092. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $1,062,830.

DROP THE MIC settled outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. PAPRIKA stalked between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch, bid outside a rival to gain the lead in deep stretch, inched away and just failed to hold off the winner. SMOOVIE dueled three deep between horses then stalked off the rail leaving the hill, came out four wide into the stretch and went on willingly late. SMILING ANNIE went up inside to duel for the lead, inched clear in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and weakened late. SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ENVY broke in and a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and improved position inside. AWESOME AMANDA stalked outside then three deep, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. ENCOUNTRESS dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the hill and weakened in the stretch. ZILLINDA settled off the rail then inside, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked a rally. GRANDMA GERTRUDE pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside leaving the hill, came out five wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.