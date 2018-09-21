McKinzie returns to the track after long layoff

The American Pharoah Stakes for 2-year-olds, formerly known as the FrontRunner, will not be the marquee race most had hoped. Instagrand and Roadster, the top two horses in the Kentucky Derby futures pool, have been shelved for the remainder of the year. Instagrand, who has won his two races by a combined 20 lengths for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, is off to “freshen up for his 3-year-old season,” according to owner Larry Best. Baffert was not happy with Roadster’s third-place finish in the Del Mar Futurity and he says the horse needs to mature some.