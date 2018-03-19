Maryland Baltimore County's Retrievers fall, but there are still underdogs to cheer on

Purdue was flying high Sunday even without injured center Isaac Haas, who is probably out for the tournament after breaking his right elbow in the first round against Cal State Fullerton. That left Haas' 7-foot-3 replacement, Matt Haarms, to repeatedly run his hand through his floppy hair on the way to seven points, six rebounds and two blocks during a victory over Butler. Haarms even played with his hair after the game while discussing it in the locker room.