Pac-12 basketball: No. 14 Arizona rallies for 73-71 win at Stanford

Rawle Alkins made a go-ahead layup with 38 seconds remaining, and No. 14 Arizona held on for a 73-71 comeback win Saturday over Stanford to take sole possession of first place in the Pac-12.

Allonzo Trier, who led the Wildcats (16-4, 6-1 Pac-12) with 21 points, added three free throws in the final 18 seconds for Arizona, which trailed by 11 points midway through the second half. Dusan Ristic added 18 points and nine rebounds and Alkins scored 13 for the Wildcats, who have won 16 straight against the Cardinal.

Reid Travis had 20 points for Stanford (11-9, 5-2), which had defeated No. 16 Arizona State three days earlier and was on a five-game winning streak.

The game was tied at 46 when Stanford went on an 11-0 run that included a technical foul on Arizona coach Sean Miller. The Wildcats responded with their own 11-point run, tying the game on a 3-pointer by Trier with 6:20 remaining.

Washington 72, at Colorado 62: Jaylen Nowell scored 19 points, Matisse Thybulle added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington overcame a miserable start from the field to beat Colorado 72-62 on Saturday.

Noah Dickerson added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Washington (14-6, 4-3), who avoided losing three straight for the first time this season. David Crisp had 14 points, including a breakaway dunk in the final minute that all but secured the win.

The Huskies shot a respectable 42 percent from the field despite starting the game 4 of 20. Even better, they outrebounded the Buffaloes 50-34 and had 16 offensive boards.

Tyler Bey tied a career-high with 14 points to lead Colorado (12-8, 4-4), while George King added 11 of his 13 in the second half.

The Buffaloes trimmed a 13-point deficit to seven points nine different times in the second. No closer, though.

In the opening half, Washington closed on a 27-9 run to take a 36-27 lead. The Huskies needed only three minutes to erase a nine-point deficit, stringing together a 14-0 run to go up 23-18.

They hit nine of their final 13 shots of the half as Dominic Green ended Washington's scoring funk with a 3, and Thybulle banked-in another deep ball off the backboard moments later.

The lead then grew to nine in the waning minutes as Green converted a four-point play with a 3 and foul shot, and Nowell tapped in a layup just seconds before the horn.