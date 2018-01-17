Pac-12 basketball roundup: Oscar Da Silva carries Cardinal in stretch

Oscar Da Silva scored eight of his 14 points in the final four minutes and Stanford held on to beat No. 16 Arizona State 86-77 on Wednesday night in Palo Alto.

Reid Travis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal (11-8, 5-1 Pac-12), who nearly squandered a 15-point second-half lead. Dorian Pickens added 19 points.

Romello White scored 19 points for the Sun Devils (14-4, 2-4), who lost their third road conference game in their last four. Kodi Justice added 14 points, Shannon Evans II had 13 and Remy Martin 11.

Da Silva made four of six free throws and added two baskets down the stretch to give Stanford some breathing room.

Tra Holder, who missed 10 of his first 11 shots, hit a three-point shot with 4:31 remaining to bring the Sun Devils within two at 70-68.

Josh Sharma added 14 points for Stanford, which hosts Arizona on Saturday with first place in the conference at stake.

No. 14 Arizona 79, at California 58: Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (15-4, 5-1), who won their third in a row. Parker Jackson-Cartwright added 14 points, making three three-pointers during a decisive stretch spanning halftime. Justice Sueing scored 19 points to lead the Golden Bears (7-12, 1-5), who only shot 35.3% and were outrebounded 36-22.

Dylan Smith scored 14 points in a fill-in start and Allonzo Trier added 15 for Arizona, which played without sophomore guard Rawle Alkins, held out as a precaution with mild soreness in his right foot.