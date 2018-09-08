Pac-12 football: Oregon crushes Portland State; Arizona falls to Houston

Justin Herbert threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns before heading to the bench in the third quarter, and No. 23 Oregon routed Portland State 62-14 on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.
It was the 22nd straight non-conference win for the Ducks (2-0). Herbert, who completed 20 of 26 passes against the Vikings, now has 10 total touchdowns — nine passing and one on the ground — in two games so far this season.
Portland State (0-2) has lost 15 consecutive games dating to 2016, including eight straight on the road. The FCS-level Vikings went 0-11 last season and have allowed 134 total points in their two games this year.
Portland State quarterback Jalani Eason threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns, but he was also sacked four times by Oregon's defense. Charlie Taumoepeau caught five passes for 125 yards and both TDs for his second-straight game with more than 100 yards receiving.
at Houston 45, Arizona 18: D'Eriq King threw for four touchdowns and rushed for one as the Cougars opened a 21-0 lead and cruised to victory. King finished with 246 passing and 27 rushing yards while Houston improved to 2-0 on the season.
King connected with Marquez Stevenson on a 24-yard TD pass, scored on a 1-yard run, then hit tight end Romello Brooker for a 52-yard score and a 21-0 Houston lead after one quarter.
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate tweaked his ankle in the first half but remained in the game. The elusive quarterback, who came into the season in the Heisman Trophy conversation, looked sluggish at times, but finished the game completing 24 of 45 passes for 341 yards and two interceptions.
Other scores
at No. 6 Oklahoma 49, UCLA 21