Pac-12: Shenault's four touchdowns lead No. 21 Colorado past Arizona State 28-21

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault scored four touchdowns and 21st-ranked Colorado beat Arizona State 28-21 Saturday for just the second time in the program's history.
The Buffaloes (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) overcame the ejection of star linebacker Nate Landman in the second quarter and stifled Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin in the second half.
Benjamin, who set a school record a week ago with 312 yards against Oregon State, finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns. But he managed just 23 yards after halftime.
Shenault scored on a pair of 1-yard runs off direct snaps and caught TD passes of 3 and 30 yards from Steven Montez, who threw for 328 yards.
Shenault caught 13 passes for 127 yards and ran five times for 13 yards.