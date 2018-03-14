Simona Halep calls Serena Williams still the world's best player

"It's always nice to watch them. I love the way that they are motivated and they are still playing at this age, Serena with the kid. So it's a great thing what they do for sport, and it's great that tennis has them," Halep said before Venus joined her in the quarterfinals with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory over Anastasija Sevastova on Tuesday afternoon. "It was really fun to come out here and watch the game. And also, you know, I have many things to learn from them. That's why I'm trying just to go in to watch every time I can."