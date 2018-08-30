Chris Evert gives a slight edge to Serena in Williams sisters' U.S. Open matchup

Chris Evert, a six-time U.S. Open champion and 18-time Grand Slam winner, gave Serena Williams “the slight edge” over her sister Venus in Friday’s third-round U.S. Open matchup, which will be Compton-raised sisters’ 30th on-court meeting as professionals.
Evert, an analyst for ESPN, said she believes Serena has made significant progress recently in her return from maternity leave and that Venus might be at a disadvantage because of a knee injury that led the older sister to withdraw from a pre-Open tournament in Cincinnati. But no matter who wins, Evert expects it to be a riveting spectacle.
“I love it. It’s a celebration of the two most dominant players over the last 20 years,” Evert said Thursday. “It’s a legacy we’ll never, ever see again, two sisters playing at that level. It transcends tennis purists. Everybody is curious and will be intrigued.”
Venus defeated Serena in the third round at Indian Wells in March, their only previous matchup this season. But as Evert noted, that was Serena’s first tournament since her baby’s birth and she was rusty. “She’s a different player now,” Evert said. “I think if Venus is playing well it could be a three-set battle. It almost depends more on Venus than Serena.
“Serena is more consistent now. She’s eager and she’s moving better. The question is can Venus step it up? Serena is kind of on a roll, as she’s proven in her last two matches. She’s starting to get her mojo back.”
Venus, seeded No. 16 here, needed three sets to defeat wildcard Svetlana Kuznetsova in her first match and defeated Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-5 in a second-round match on Wednesday. Serena, the No. 17 seed, defeated Magda Linette 6-4, 6-0 in the first round and subdued Carina Witthoeft 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday to set up Friday’s encounter with her sister. Serena holds a 17-12 head-to-head edge over Venus.
Evert said broadcasting the sisters’ matches creates mixed emotions for her and other announcers. “It’s always a little uncomfortable for all of us, but I know that they’re used to it now,” Evert said. “They’re playing the ball, not each other, and you’ll see they’re not looking at each other and there’s no fist-pumping or celebrating after points. The crowd is quiet because they don’t know who to root for.”
Evert identified a small group of women she considers capable of winning the title here: defending champion Sloane Stephens, 2017 runner-up Madison Keys, Angelique Kerber, and the Williams sisters. She’d put “more of my money” on Serena than on Venus.
“The thing with Venus is her knee. I question, with seven matches in a row on hard courts, how her knee will hold up,” Evert said. “Serena is a little fresher and if she gets to the second week she’ll be dangerous. She still has her weapons.”