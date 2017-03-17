Ailing Nick Kyrgios withdraws from quarterfinal against Roger Federer at BNP Paribas Open

Nick Kyrgios of Australia withdrew from his scheduled quarterfinal match against Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday because of illness, tournament officials announced Friday morning.

“We wish him a speedy recovery, and are looking forward to the remaining matches coming up today,” a tournament spokesman said in a news release sent via email.

Federer, who won the Australian Open this year to increase his Grand Slam victories to 18, is seeded No. 9 here. He will advance to the semifinals on a walkover and will face the winner of the quarterfinal match Friday afternoon between No. 17 Jack Sock of the U.S. and No. 4 Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Kyrgios, seeded No. 15, had made a strong run to get this far. His serve had not been broken and he had not lost a set. He had won his only previous matchup against Federer, a second-round meeting at the 2015 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid.

“I’m so sorry but I can’t play @BNPPARIBASOPEN today,” he said on his Twitter feed, adding an emoji of a crying face and another of a face with a thermometer in its mouth. “At this stage we think it’s food poisoning, and I’m praying it’s nothing more. After a restless night of being sick I have nothing left and to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance.

“I don’t take this decision lightly, these are the matches we train for but I’m in no fit state to take to the court. I’m sorry to the fans that I’m unable to take to the court but I have to put my health first and I hope you understand. I want to wish Roger the best of luck for the rest of the tournament and thank everyone for their support so far here at the BNP Paribas Open. I will definitely be back. Thank you.”

At the end, he inserted another emoji of a crying face.

